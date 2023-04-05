Gallagher Security : to spotlight its newly released C7000 Single Door controller and celebrate 85 years of the Group with visitors to The Security Event 2023

UNITED KINGDOM. Award-winning global security manufacturer, Gallagher will be demonstrating its latest access control innovation, the Controller 7000 Single Door on its stand at The Security Event at the Birmingham NEC from 25-27 April 2023.

The Gallagher Security team will also be celebrating the Gallagher Group's 85th anniversary. In addition to the presence of the UK leadership and sales teams, President and Executive Director of Gallagher, Sir William Gallagher will also be in attendance at what will be a major date in Gallagher's event calendar for the year.

Having launched in February this year, the Gallagher team is excited to showcase the latest addition to their product line, the Single Door Controller 7000 SD (C7000 SD). This powerful and resilient network-connected controller provides a flexible and complete solution for distributed architectures, legacy system migrations, and business expansion.

Besides functioning as a single door access control, the C7000 SD can serve as a lower-cost controller for system interfaces, perimeter security, alarm monitoring, and external device control. The most notable aspect of this controller is that it was built with cybersecurity and future technologies in mind.

Regional Manager for Gallagher Security in the UK and Europe, Richard Huison said:

"The C7000 SD has been purposefully designed for the future, allowing rapid adaptations and complementing Gallagher's existing solutions. As we celebrate 85 years as a group this year, I think it's a great example of our company's history of solving problems and ensuring safety. The deliberate intention behind our innovation ensures there's no cliff edge with our solution, allowing for easy controller replacement without changing the architecture".

Predicting Security Technology Trends

During The Security Event, Gallagher's Strategic Business Manager for the UK, Gordon Swallow has been invited to participate in an expert panel with Axis, Milestone and Secure Logiq at the ASIS stand to discuss the topic of: Security technology trends that will influence your procurement strategy in the future.

The session will take place on Day 1 at 2pm and will be moderated by Axis Communications Architect & Engineering Manager, Kieran Byrne. The panel will explore how current and future security technologies keep people safe and add value to other areas of businesses beyond security. They will also discuss important topics such as cybersecurity, total cost of ownership and ethics, as these become essential considerations for all business stakeholders.

As Gallagher's champion for London and the Southeast, Gordon will bring his wealth of expertise to the discussions, particularly highlighting how you can add value utilising integration far beyond the conventional use of an access control system.

Latest innovations in action

Visitors to the Gallagher stand will also be able to see live product demonstrations via the company's interactive 'Perimeter Pod' and 'Access Control Pod', and a demonstration door will also be on the stand to show Gallagher's latest innovations in action.

"With so many exciting things going on within Gallagher, we can't wait to welcome people to our stand" says Richard Huison. "We hope visitors will join us in celebrating our 85th birthday and look ahead to envision the future of protecting what matters most - for our customers, people, partners, and our communities."

Designed by the industry for the industry, The Security Event takes place at the Birmingham NEC over 25 - 27 April 2023, bringing together installers, integrators, manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. Visit the Gallagher team at Hall 4, stand H60.