Galle Face Capital Partners : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the period ended 30th September
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
QUARTER ENDED
PERIOD ENDED
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
Revenue
24,888
5,999
30,836
12,338
Administrative and other Operating Expenses
(1,066)
663
(1,928)
290
Profit on Fair Value of Investments Measured at Fair Value T hrough Profit or Loss
119,451
-
61,749
-
Profit from Operation
143,273
6,662
90,657
12,628
Finance Income
18,851
-
27,608
-
Finance Cost
(1)
-
(3)
-
Profit before Taxation
162,123
6,662
118,262
12,628
T axation
(4,400)
(1,599)
(6,480)
(3,031)
Profit for the Period
157,723
5,063
111,782
9,597
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the Period
157,723
5,063
111,782
9,597
Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
6.11
0.20
4.33
0.37
Dividend Per Share (Rs.)
-
-
-
-
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
UNAUDITED
AUDITED
Assets
Non Current Assets
Investments - Measured at Fair Value T hrough Profit or Loss
395,830
337,221
Total Non Current Assets
395,830
337,221
Current Assets
Short T erm Investment
345,490
-
Assets held for sale
-
143,829
T rade & Other Receivables
1,012
26,402
Cash and Cash Equivalents
76,686
194,925
Total Current Assets
423,188
365,156
Total Assets
819,018
702,377
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Stated Capital
513,656
513,656
Revenue Reserves
298,574
186,792
Total Equity
812,230
700,448
Current Liabilities
Other payables
334
609
Income T ax Payable
6,455
1,282
Bank Overdraft
-
38
Total Current Liabilities
6,789
1,929
Total Equity & Liabilities
819,018
702,377
Net Assets per share (Rs.)
31.44
30.38
The Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
I certify that the Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
Sgd.
Dilshan Perera
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
These Financial Statements were approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Galle Face Capital Partners PLC.
Sgd.
Sgd.
S. V. Rajiyah
B.V.Selvanayagam
Director
Director
14 November 2022
GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the Period Ended
Stated
General
Revenue Reserves
Total
Capital
reserve
Retained Earnings
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
Balance as at 1st April 2021
513,656
619
270,551
784,826
Profit for the period
-
-
9,597
9,597
Balance as at 30th September 2021
513,656
619
280,148
794,423
Balance as at 1st April 2022
513,656
619
186,173
700,448
Profit for the period
-
-
111,782
111,782
Balance as at 30th September 2022
513,656
619
297,955
812,230
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER
2022
2021
Rs.'000
Rs.'000
UNAUDITED
UNAUDIT ED
Cash Flow from Operating Activities
Profit Before T ax
118,262
12,628
Adjustments:
Finance Income
(27,608)
-
Finance Cost
3
-
Gain on Disposal of Shares
(21,387)
Loss/Gain on Investments - Measured at Fair value T hrough Profit or Loss
(61,749)
-
Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes
7,521
12,628
Changes in Working Capital
(Increase)/Decrease in Other Current Assets
26,390
-
(Increase)/Decrease in investments
(345,490)
-
Increase/(Decrease) in T rade and Other Payables
(275)
(528)
Cash Flows Generated from Operations
(311,855)
12,100
Acquisition of Equity Accounted Investees
-
(684)
Income T ax Paid
(2,307)
-
Investment in Shares
(41,236)
-
Disposal of Shares
65,763
Disposal of Equity Accounted Investees
143,829
-
Net Cash Flows generated from Operating Activities
(145,806)
11,416
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Interest Received
27,608
-
Finance Cost
(3)
Net Cash Flows generated from Investing Activities
27,605
-
Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(118,201)
11,416
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period
194,887
787,938
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period
76,686
799,354
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.