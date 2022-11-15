Advanced search
    WAPO.N0000   LK0317N00004

GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

(WAPO.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
19.90 LKR   +8.74%
Galle Face Capital Partners : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022
Galle Face Capital Partners PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Galle Face Capital Partners PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
Galle Face Capital Partners : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

CONTENT:

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income -1

Statement of Financial Position -2

Statement of Changes in Equity -3

Statement of Cash Flows -4

Notes to the Financial Statements -5-6

Top 20 Major Shareholders -7

Corporate Information -8

GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the period ended 30th September

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

QUARTER ENDED

PERIOD ENDED

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

Revenue

24,888

5,999

30,836

12,338

Administrative and other Operating Expenses

(1,066)

663

(1,928)

290

Profit on Fair Value of Investments Measured at Fair Value T hrough Profit or Loss

119,451

-

61,749

-

Profit from Operation

143,273

6,662

90,657

12,628

Finance Income

18,851

-

27,608

-

Finance Cost

(1)

-

(3)

-

Profit before Taxation

162,123

6,662

118,262

12,628

T axation

(4,400)

(1,599)

(6,480)

(3,031)

Profit for the Period

157,723

5,063

111,782

9,597

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the Period

157,723

5,063

111,782

9,597

Earnings Per Share (Rs.)

6.11

0.20

4.33

0.37

Dividend Per Share (Rs.)

-

-

-

-

  1. The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
  2. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

UNAUDITED

AUDITED

Assets

Non Current Assets

Investments - Measured at Fair Value T hrough Profit or Loss

395,830

337,221

Total Non Current Assets

395,830

337,221

Current Assets

Short T erm Investment

345,490

-

Assets held for sale

-

143,829

T rade & Other Receivables

1,012

26,402

Cash and Cash Equivalents

76,686

194,925

Total Current Assets

423,188

365,156

Total Assets

819,018

702,377

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Stated Capital

513,656

513,656

Revenue Reserves

298,574

186,792

Total Equity

812,230

700,448

Current Liabilities

Other payables

334

609

Income T ax Payable

6,455

1,282

Bank Overdraft

-

38

Total Current Liabilities

6,789

1,929

Total Equity & Liabilities

819,018

702,377

Net Assets per share (Rs.)

31.44

30.38

The Above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

I certify that the Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

Sgd.

Dilshan Perera

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

These Financial Statements were approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Galle Face Capital Partners PLC.

Sgd.

Sgd.

S. V. Rajiyah

B.V.Selvanayagam

Director

Director

14 November 2022

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the Period Ended

Stated

General

Revenue Reserves

Total

Capital

reserve

Retained Earnings

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

Balance as at 1st April 2021

513,656

619

270,551

784,826

Profit for the period

-

-

9,597

9,597

Balance as at 30th September 2021

513,656

619

280,148

794,423

Balance as at 1st April 2022

513,656

619

186,173

700,448

Profit for the period

-

-

111,782

111,782

Balance as at 30th September 2022

513,656

619

297,955

812,230

  1. The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
  2. Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER

2022

2021

Rs.'000

Rs.'000

UNAUDITED

UNAUDIT ED

Cash Flow from Operating Activities

Profit Before T ax

118,262

12,628

Adjustments:

Finance Income

(27,608)

-

Finance Cost

3

-

Gain on Disposal of Shares

(21,387)

Loss/Gain on Investments - Measured at Fair value T hrough Profit or Loss

(61,749)

-

Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital changes

7,521

12,628

Changes in Working Capital

(Increase)/Decrease in Other Current Assets

26,390

-

(Increase)/Decrease in investments

(345,490)

-

Increase/(Decrease) in T rade and Other Payables

(275)

(528)

Cash Flows Generated from Operations

(311,855)

12,100

Acquisition of Equity Accounted Investees

-

(684)

Income T ax Paid

(2,307)

-

Investment in Shares

(41,236)

-

Disposal of Shares

65,763

Disposal of Equity Accounted Investees

143,829

-

Net Cash Flows generated from Operating Activities

(145,806)

11,416

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Interest Received

27,608

-

Finance Cost

(3)

Net Cash Flows generated from Investing Activities

27,605

-

Net Increase/(Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(118,201)

11,416

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the beginning of the period

194,887

787,938

Cash and Cash Equivalents at the end of the period

76,686

799,354

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Guardian Capital Partners plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
