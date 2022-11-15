Galle Face Capital Partners : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

Notes to the Financial Statements -5-6

Statement of Changes in Equity -3

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income -1

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

Profit on Fair Value of Investments Measured at Fair Value T hrough Profit or Loss

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

GALLE FACE CAPITAL PARTNERS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30.09.2022 31.03.2022 Rs.'000 Rs.'000 UNAUDITED AUDITED Assets Non Current Assets Investments - Measured at Fair Value T hrough Profit or Loss 395,830 337,221 Total Non Current Assets 395,830 337,221 Current Assets Short T erm Investment 345,490 - Assets held for sale - 143,829 T rade & Other Receivables 1,012 26,402 Cash and Cash Equivalents 76,686 194,925 Total Current Assets 423,188 365,156 Total Assets 819,018 702,377 Equity and Liabilities Equity Stated Capital 513,656 513,656 Revenue Reserves 298,574 186,792 Total Equity 812,230 700,448 Current Liabilities Other payables 334 609 Income T ax Payable 6,455 1,282 Bank Overdraft - 38 Total Current Liabilities 6,789 1,929 Total Equity & Liabilities 819,018 702,377 Net Assets per share (Rs.) 31.44 30.38

I certify that the Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

Dilshan Perera

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

These Financial Statements were approved and signed for and on behalf of the Board of Directors of Galle Face Capital Partners PLC.

Sgd. Sgd. S. V. Rajiyah B.V.Selvanayagam Director Director 14 November 2022