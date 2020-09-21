Galleon Gold Acknowledges the Passing of Director William 'Steve' Stearns Vaughan

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2020) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") regrets to inform you of the passing of director William 'Steve' Stearns Vaughan on September 12, 2020. As a director of Galleon Gold and its predecessor company since 2006, Steve was a trusted and respected voice to the board and management. With a background in both geology and law, his wisdom, willingness to engage and support throughout the mining cycles was immeasurable.

Mr. R. David Russell comments, "We have lost a great friend and lawyer, having worked with Steve on many projects over the past two decades, there is no one I trusted more for candid advice and counsel."

Born in Fredericton, N.B., Steve earned a B.Sc. degree in geology from the University of New Brunswick (UNB) in 1959, followed by a M.Sc. degree from McGill University in 1962 and an LLD (honoris causa) from UNB in 2015. He served as the head of the mining practice for a number of Toronto based law firms and earned his peer-ranked status as one of best mining lawyers in Canada and the world. His expertise has benefited countless clients involved in resource development in more than 65 countries and strengthened the legal administration of the global minerals industry. We wish to send our sincerest condolences to his wife Jayne and extended family.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is also the Company's partner on the Neal Gold Project in Idaho. The Company's flagship project, the West Cache Gold Project, is located 13 km from Timmins, Ontario.

