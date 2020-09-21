Log in
Galleon Gold Acknowledges the Passing of Director William 'Steve' Stearns Vaughan

09/21/2020 | 12:50pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2020) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") regrets to inform you of the passing of director William 'Steve' Stearns Vaughan on September 12, 2020. As a director of Galleon Gold and its predecessor company since 2006, Steve was a trusted and respected voice to the board and management. With a background in both geology and law, his wisdom, willingness to engage and support throughout the mining cycles was immeasurable.

Mr. R. David Russell comments, "We have lost a great friend and lawyer, having worked with Steve on many projects over the past two decades, there is no one I trusted more for candid advice and counsel."

Born in Fredericton, N.B., Steve earned a B.Sc. degree in geology from the University of New Brunswick (UNB) in 1959, followed by a M.Sc. degree from McGill University in 1962 and an LLD (honoris causa) from UNB in 2015. He served as the head of the mining practice for a number of Toronto based law firms and earned his peer-ranked status as one of best mining lawyers in Canada and the world. His expertise has benefited countless clients involved in resource development in more than 65 countries and strengthened the legal administration of the global minerals industry. We wish to send our sincerest condolences to his wife Jayne and extended family.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is also the Company's partner on the Neal Gold Project in Idaho. The Company's flagship project, the West Cache Gold Project, is located 13 km from Timmins, Ontario.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Galleon Gold
R. David Russell
Chairman and CEO
T. (416) 644-0066
info@galleongold.com
www.galleongold.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differmaterially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64263


© Newsfilecorp 2020
