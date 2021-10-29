FOR RELEASE October 29, 2021

Galleon Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO: October 29, 2021. Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") announces that, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, a total of 400,000 stock options have been granted to the Company's recently appointed Chief Operating Officer. The stock options are priced at $0.065, vested immediately andexpire on October 29, 2026.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is also the Company's partner on the Neal Gold Project in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment is currently underway for the Company's flagship project, the West Cache Gold Project, located 13 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

