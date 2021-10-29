Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Galleon Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGO   CA36381N1024

GALLEON GOLD CORP.

(GGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galleon Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

10/29/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR RELEASE October 29, 2021

Galleon Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO: October 29, 2021. Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") announces that, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, a total of 400,000 stock options have been granted to the Company's recently appointed Chief Operating Officer. The stock options are priced at $0.065, vested immediately andexpire on October 29, 2026.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is also the Company's partner on the Neal Gold Project in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment is currently underway for the Company's flagship project, the West Cache Gold Project, located 13 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

For further information:

Galleon Gold

R. David Russell

Chairman and CEO

  1. (416) 644-0066info@galleongold.com www.galleongold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, proposed work and other plans and expected timing of PEAs and other reports for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward- looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, risks related to infectious diseases, including Covid-19 and the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual

results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Galleon Gold Corp. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALLEON GOLD CORP.
05:57pGalleon Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options
PU
10/22GALLEON GOLD : Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the West Cache Gold Proj..
PU
10/18GALLEON GOLD CORP.(TSXV : GGO) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
10/14GALLEON GOLD : Corporate Presentation October 2021
PU
10/07GALLEON GOLD : Provides Update on West Cache Gold Project
PU
10/07Galleon Gold Corp. Provides an Update on Its 100% Owned West Cache Gold Project, Timmin..
CI
10/05GALLEON GOLD : Closes Sale of Non-Core Ontario Properties
PU
10/05Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. and 11530313 Canada Inc completed the acquisition of 310..
CI
09/20GALLEON GOLD : Announces Warrant Extension
PU
09/08GALLEON GOLD : Updates Mineral Resource Estimate for West Cache Project in Timmins, Ontari..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -7,08 M -5,71 M -5,71 M
Net cash 2020 7,88 M 6,35 M 6,35 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 28,3 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart GALLEON GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Galleon Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,07 CAD
Average target price 0,30 CAD
Spread / Average Target 362%
Managers and Directors
Robert David Russell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sonia Agustina Chief Financial Officer
Timothy George Smith Chief Operating Officer
James T. O'Neil Independent Director
Mario Colantonio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALLEON GOLD CORP.-40.91%25
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION12.18%27 383
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED3.79%8 647
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC7.90%6 427
ZHONGJIN GOLD CORP., LTD.-5.56%6 287
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-27.25%5 135