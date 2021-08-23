Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Galleon Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GGO   CA36381N1024

GALLEON GOLD CORP.

(GGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Galleon Gold Announces Retirement of COO

08/23/2021 | 05:05pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") announces that Chris Dupont has advised the Company he is retiring from all positions held with the Company. As a director and COO, Mr. Dupont made significant contributions to the Company and its flagship West Cache Gold Project. David Russell commented: "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Chris for his dedication to the Company, and to Explor Resources over the past decade. We wish him well as he starts his next phase."

About Galleon Gold
Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company's outstanding common shares and is also the Company's partner on the Neal Gold Project in Idaho. A Preliminary Economic Assessment is currently underway for the Company's flagship project, the West Cache Gold Project, located 13 km from Timmins, Ontario.

For further information:
Galleon Gold
R. David Russell
Chairman and CEO
T. (416) 644-0066
info@galleongold.com
www.galleongold.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, risks related to infectious diseases, including Covid-19, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94129.


© Newsfilecorp 2021
