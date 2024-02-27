Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Visit Galleon Gold (TSXV: GGO) (FSE: 3H90) at Booth #2911 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada’s (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project located 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver’s Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Newmont’s Hollinger Mine. The Company is gearing up for the first test mining on the project; permitting for an 86,500 tonne bulk sample is well underway. Galleon Gold’s strategy is to systematically de-risk the project while continuing grassroots exploration; with only 10% of the property drill tested and its enviable location in the Timmins mining camp, its blue-sky potential is equally propelling as its future development plans.

About PDAC

The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 24,000 attendees in person in 2023, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world’s mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

