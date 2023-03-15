Advanced search
    GFRD   GB00BKY40Q38

GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC

(GFRD)
Galliford Try Appointed to GBP2.5 Billion UK Government Framework
DJ
03/08FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% Lifted by Miners
DJ
03/08UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Could Fall to 2.5% By End-2023
DJ
Galliford Try Appointed to GBP2.5 Billion UK Government Framework

03/15/2023 | 04:20am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


Galliford Try Holdings PLC said Wednesday that its building business has been appointed to a new 2.5 billion pound ($3.04 billion) Constructor Services Framework by the U.K.'s Ministry of Justice.

The U.K. construction group said that it has been awarded places on four lots across three frameworks.

"We look forward to working with the MoJ to provide it with the high-quality facilities required to manage the prison population in the future," Chief Executive Bill Hocking said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-23 0419ET

