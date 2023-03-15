Galliford Try Appointed to GBP2.5 Billion UK Government Framework

By Joe Hoppe

Galliford Try Holdings PLC said Wednesday that its building business has been appointed to a new 2.5 billion pound ($3.04 billion) Constructor Services Framework by the U.K.'s Ministry of Justice.

The U.K. construction group said that it has been awarded places on four lots across three frameworks.

"We look forward to working with the MoJ to provide it with the high-quality facilities required to manage the prison population in the future," Chief Executive Bill Hocking said.

