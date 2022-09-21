Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Galliford Try Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFRD   GB00BKY40Q38

GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC

(GFRD)
  Report
2022-09-20
157.00 GBX   -0.88%
GALLIFORD TRY : Download our Fact Sheet
PU
GALLIFORD TRY : Download our full year statement
PU
Earnings Flash (GFRD.L) GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS Reports FY22 EPS GBX15
MT
Galliford Try : Download our Fact Sheet

09/21/2022 | 02:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fact sheet

Galliford Try is a leading construction group, carrying out building and infrastructure works across the UK

Our purpose

Our purpose is to improve people's lives through building the facilities and infrastructure that communities need, providing opportunities for our people to learn, grow and progress, working with our supply chain to promote the very best working practices and caring for the environment.

Our business

Operating as Galliford Try and Morrison Construction, our work for public and private sector clients is well balanced and extensive.

We are focused on the health, education, defence, custodial, highways and environment sectors, where we have core and proven expertise, and a strong pipeline supplemented by our acquisition of the nmcn water business in 2021, as well as our growing capabilities in FM and the Private Rented Sector.

At 30 June 2022, we had 3,500 employees, with 6.1% of them in graduate, apprentice or trainee roles.

Key strengths

  • Well-capitalisedand debt-free.
  • Disciplined approach to project selection and rigorous risk management.
  • Strong, long-term, collaborative client and supply chain relationships.
  • Public and regulated sector investment is stimulating activity in our chosen markets, where we are on key frameworks.
  • Our investment in technical capability and digital tools is delivering greater efficiency for our clients, while driving down carbon.

Revenue1

£441.9m

Building£1.2bn Infrastructure

£789.1m

1 Financial year to 30 June 2022.

Average month-end cash

£174m

Minimum daily cash >£100m

Order book

9%

Public and regulated

£3.4bn

Private

91%

Order book by sector2

Building

Total £2.0bn

Education

£640m

Defence and custodial

£476m

FM

£362m

Health

£228m

Commercial & other

£341m

Infrastructure

Total £1.4bn

Highways

£622m

Environment

£774m

Sustainable Growth Strategy

Our strategy sets objectives which align profit with purpose. Sustainability, driven by digitalisation, decarbonisation and social value, is at its heart, responding to stakeholder needs and increasing the long-term operational and financial performance of our organisation.

-

A people orientated, progressive culture driven by our values.

Health and safety

Our people

Protect the environment and create greater social value for communities.

Environment and climate change Communities

Progressive

Strategy

Quality and

culture

innovation

Deliver high-quality

buildings and infrastructure in a socially responsible way and provide a sustainable return for our shareholders

Socially

Sustainable

responsible

ﬁnancial

delivery

returns

.

Deliver excellence for our clients.

Clients

Supply chain

Earn a sustainable return on the value we deliver.

11

3

Our sustainability commitments

e

He al th&

6

9

nities

saf ety

En

u

m

c vi

m

li r

o

mao

C

em

tn

ce

hn

at

n

g&

e

7

Our

n

pillars

C

l

i

t

KPIs for our strategy period to 2026 are measured on a full year basis.

s

Sup

Ou

p

le

e o

4

rp

c

ply

hain

12

8

10

Strategic priorities

Sustainability pillars

Objective

FY22

2026 ambition

Health and

Accident Frequency Rate

0.06

No harm

Progressive culture

HEALTH safety

Lost Time Incident Rate

0.26

No harm

Early careers as % total employees

6.1%

>8%

Our people

Women as a % of total employees

21.2%

YoY increase

Employee advocacy

85%

>80%

Environment

Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions (CO2e tonnes)

10,795

Net zero by 2030

and climate

Scope 3 carbon emissions (CO2e tonnes)

6,040

Net zero by 2045

Socially responsible

change

Waste intensity (tn/£100K revenue)

20.96

YoY reduction

delivery

% of completed projects delivering >25% of Social and Local

50%

60%

Communities

Economic Value as % of contract value

CCS performance

41.8 (industry ave 39.0)

>38 and above industry ave

Clients

% of repeat business in order book

94%

>80%

Quality and

% full year planned revenue secured at start of the financial year

90%

>85%

innovation

Supply chain

% business unit core trades spend with Aligned subcontractors

60%

70%-80%

Prompt payment - % of invoices paid within 60 days

98%

>95%

SUPPLY CHAIN

Objective

FY22

2026 target

Focus on bottom line margin growth.

2.4%

Divisional operating margin

growth to 3.0%.

Sustainable

Disciplined contract selection and sustainable revenue growth.

£1,237m

Revenue growth towards £1.6bn.

financial returns

Maintain strong balance sheet.

Average month-end

Operating cash generation.

cash £174m

Sustainable dividends.

Dividend cover of 2.0x

Dividend cover of 2.0x.

13

5

Risk management

Assessing and managing risks and uncertainties is the central element of our process and business strategy. Commercial control and rigorous risk management are an integral part of our strategy. We achieve this through our:

  • Focus on margin improvement as we grow.
  • Disciplined approach to project selection including:
    • Ensuring appropriate terms and conditions for each project.
    • Employing margin thresholds.
    • Peer reviews of bids and contract reporting.
    • Board approval for all bids with specific risk factors or with a value of over £25m.
  • Aligned and informed supply chain.
  • Clear management reporting lines.

More information:

Follow us:

Investor.relations@gallifordtry.co.uk

twitter.com/gallifordtry

gallifordtry.co.uk/investors

linkedin.com/company/galliford-try-/

01895 855 000

youtube.com/user/GallifordTry

Disclaimer

Galliford Try plc published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
