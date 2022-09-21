Galliford Try : Download our Fact Sheet

Our purpose

Our purpose is to improve people's lives through building the facilities and infrastructure that communities need, providing opportunities for our people to learn, grow and progress, working with our supply chain to promote the very best working practices and caring for the environment.

Our business

Operating as Galliford Try and Morrison Construction, our work for public and private sector clients is well balanced and extensive.

We are focused on the health, education, defence, custodial, highways and environment sectors, where we have core and proven expertise, and a strong pipeline supplemented by our acquisition of the nmcn water business in 2021, as well as our growing capabilities in FM and the Private Rented Sector.

At 30 June 2022, we had 3,500 employees, with 6.1% of them in graduate, apprentice or trainee roles.

Key strengths