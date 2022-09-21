Galliford Try : Download our Fact Sheet

Galliford Try is a leading construction group, carrying out building and infrastructure works across the UK
Our purpose
Our purpose is to improve people's lives through building the facilities and infrastructure that communities need, providing opportunities for our people to learn, grow and progress, working with our supply chain to promote the very best working practices and caring for the environment.
Our business
Operating as Galliford Try and Morrison Construction, our work for public and private sector clients is well balanced and extensive.
We are focused on the health, education, defence, custodial, highways and environment sectors, where we have core and proven expertise, and a strong pipeline supplemented by our acquisition of the nmcn water business in 2021, as well as our growing capabilities in FM and the Private Rented Sector.
At 30 June 2022, we had 3,500 employees, with 6.1% of them in graduate, apprentice or trainee roles.
Key strengths
Well-capitalisedand debt-free.
Disciplined approach to project selection and rigorous risk management.
Strong, long-term, collaborative client and supply chain relationships.
Public and regulated sector investment is stimulating activity in our chosen markets, where we are on key frameworks.
Our investment in technical capability and digital tools is delivering greater efficiency for our clients, while driving down carbon.
Revenue1
£441.9m
Building£1.2bn Infrastructure
£789.1m
1 Financial year to 30 June 2022.
Average month-end cash
£174m
Minimum daily cash >£100m
Order book
9%
Public and regulated
£3.4bn
Private
91%
Order book by sector2
Building
Total £2.0bn
Education
£640m
Defence and custodial
£476m
FM
£362m
Health
£228m
Commercial & other
£341m
Infrastructure
Total £1.4bn
Highways
£622m
Environment
£774m
Sustainable Growth Strategy
Our strategy sets objectives which align profit with purpose. Sustainability, driven by digitalisation, decarbonisation and social value, is at its heart, responding to stakeholder needs and increasing the long-term operational and financial performance of our organisation.
-
A people orientated, progressive culture driven by our values.
Health and safety
Our people
Protect the environment and create greater social value for communities.
Environment and climate change Communities
Progressive
Strategy
Quality and
culture
innovation
Deliver high-quality
buildings and infrastructure in a socially responsible way and provide a sustainable return for our shareholders
Socially
Sustainable
responsible
ﬁnancial
delivery
returns
.
Deliver excellence for our clients.
Clients
Supply chain
Earn a sustainable return on the value we deliver.
Strategic priorities
Sustainability pillars
Objective
FY22
2026 ambition
Health and
Accident Frequency Rate
0.06
No harm
Progressive culture
HEALTH safety
Lost Time Incident Rate
0.26
No harm
Early careers as % total employees
6.1%
>8%
Our people
Women as a % of total employees
21.2%
YoY increase
Employee advocacy
85%
>80%
Environment
Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions (CO2e tonnes)
10,795
Net zero by 2030
and climate
Scope 3 carbon emissions (CO2e tonnes)
6,040
Net zero by 2045
Socially responsible
change
Waste intensity (tn/£100K revenue)
20.96
YoY reduction
delivery
% of completed projects delivering >25% of Social and Local
50%
60%
Communities
Economic Value as % of contract value
CCS performance
41.8 (industry ave 39.0)
>38 and above industry ave
Clients
% of repeat business in order book
94%
>80%
Quality and
% full year planned revenue secured at start of the financial year
90%
>85%
innovation
Supply chain
% business unit core trades spend with Aligned subcontractors
60%
70%-80%
Prompt payment - % of invoices paid within 60 days
98%
>95%
SUPPLY CHAIN
Objective
FY22
2026 target
Focus on bottom line margin growth.
2.4%
Divisional operating margin
growth to 3.0%.
Sustainable
Disciplined contract selection and sustainable revenue growth.
£1,237m
Revenue growth towards £1.6bn.
financial returns
Maintain strong balance sheet.
Average month-end
Operating cash generation.
cash £174m
Sustainable dividends.
Dividend cover of 2.0x
Dividend cover of 2.0x.
13
5
Risk management
Assessing and managing risks and uncertainties is the central element of our process and business strategy. Commercial control and rigorous risk management are an integral part of our strategy. We achieve this through our:
Focus on margin improvement as we grow.
Disciplined approach to project selection including:
Ensuring appropriate terms and conditions for each project.
Employing margin thresholds.
Peer reviews of bids and contract reporting.
Board approval for all bids with specific risk factors or with a value of over £25m.
