Galliford Try Holdings plc is a construction business company. The Company's segments include Building, Infrastructure, PPP Investments and Central. Its construction business operates nationwide, working with clients in the public and regulated sectors. Its projects include the construction of assets (with services, including design and build, construction only and refurbishment), in addition to the maintenance, renewal, upgrading and managing of services across utility and infrastructure assets. It has investments in various PPP special purpose vehicles (SPVs), delivering various building and infrastructure projects. The business additionally provides management services to the SPVs under Management Service Agreements (MSA). Through public-private partnerships, the business leads bid consortia and arranges finance, makes debt and equity investments (which are recycled) and manages construction through to operations. Its project sectors include education, defense, health, and others.