    GFRD   GB00BKY40Q38

GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC

(GFRD)
2023-03-15
169.90 GBX   -0.88%
Galliford Try building firm appointed to UK MoJ framework
AN
05:53aGalliford Try Wins Portion of GBP2.5 Billion Construction Contract with UK Justice Ministry
MT
04:20aGalliford Try Appointed to GBP2.5 Billion UK Government Framework
DJ
Galliford Try building firm appointed to UK MoJ framework

03/15/2023 | 12:28pm EDT
Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Uxbridge, England-based construction company - Says its Building business has been appointed to the new GBP2.5 billion constructor services framework by the UK Ministry of Justice. The business has been awarded places on 'lot 4 - London and East England' on framework A, 'lots 6 - South and 8 - London and East England' on framework B, and lot 9 - National' on framework C. Chief Executive Officer Bill Hocking says: "This major framework success further cements our position as a leading contractor in the custodial sector, one of the key markets for our sustainable growth strategy. We look forward to working with the MoJ to provide it with the high-quality facilities required to manage the prison population in the future."

On Wednesday last week, Galliford Try said in the first half of financial 2023 to December 2022, swung to a pretax profit of GBP7.2 million from a loss of GBP2.6 million a year prior, citing acquisition costs in the first half of financial 2022. Revenue rose 14% to GBP679 million from GBP594 million.

Current stock price: 169.97 pence, down 0.8%

12-month change: down 9.0%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 1 377 M 1 673 M 1 673 M
Net income 2023 12,8 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net cash 2023 206 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 4,99%
Capitalization 179 M 217 M 217 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 477
Free-Float 92,6%
Chart GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC
Galliford Try Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 171,40 GBX
Average target price 248,60 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bill Hocking Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Duxbury Finance Director & Executive Director
Alison J. Wood Chairman
Therese Lynn Miller Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gavin Slark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC7.80%217
VINCI14.76%64 608
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.78%36 614
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.31%36 574
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED26.08%23 607
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.12.10%23 003