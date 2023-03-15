Galliford Try building firm appointed to UK MoJ framework

Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Uxbridge, England-based construction company - Says its Building business has been appointed to the new GBP2.5 billion constructor services framework by the UK Ministry of Justice. The business has been awarded places on 'lot 4 - London and East England' on framework A, 'lots 6 - South and 8 - London and East England' on framework B, and lot 9 - National' on framework C. Chief Executive Officer Bill Hocking says: "This major framework success further cements our position as a leading contractor in the custodial sector, one of the key markets for our sustainable growth strategy. We look forward to working with the MoJ to provide it with the high-quality facilities required to manage the prison population in the future."

On Wednesday last week, Galliford Try said in the first half of financial 2023 to December 2022, swung to a pretax profit of GBP7.2 million from a loss of GBP2.6 million a year prior, citing acquisition costs in the first half of financial 2022. Revenue rose 14% to GBP679 million from GBP594 million.

Current stock price: 169.97 pence, down 0.8%

12-month change: down 9.0%

By Greg Rosenvinge

