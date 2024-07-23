(Alliance News) - Galliford Try Holdings PLC on Tuesday touted expansion for its specialist services businesses, after securing places on an NHS framework.

According to the Uxbridge, England-based construction group, the framework in question is the new GBP835 million NHS North of England commercial procurement collaborative - or NOE CPC - specialist estates engineering & maintenance services framework.

Galliford Try's asset intelligence, facilities management, and oak specialist services businesses have secured places on nine lots of the framework, for a period of four-years.

These places cover security systems, fire protection and hard facilities management services.

"We are delighted to have been selected by NOE CPC for this framework that aligns with our sustainable growth strategy goals of expanding our specialist services businesses," said Chief Executive Bill Hocking.

He added: "We look forward to working with NOE CPC's clients to maximise the benefits from the framework for all the stakeholders involved."

Shares in Galliford Try closed 2.0% lower at 299.00 pence each in London on Tuesday.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News senior reporter

