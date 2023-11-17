Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Uxbridge, England-based building and infrastructure construction company operating under the Galiford Try and Morrison Construction trade names - Completes GBP15.0 million share buyback programme first announced back in September. Buys 8.4 million shares at an average price of GBP1.78 and cancels all of them.

Current stock price: 229.50 pence, down 1.7% in London on Friday

12-month change: up 51%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

