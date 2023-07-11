(Alliance News) - Galliford Try Holdings PLC on Tuesday celebrated "good operational progress" as it expects to report annual pretax profit at the upper end of forecasts, despite macroeconomic challenges.

The Uxbridge, England-base construction company said that it expects full year pre-exceptional profit before tax to be at the upper end of current analyst forecasts, which sit between GBP22.1 million and GBP23.3 million.

Galliford Try noted a "strong performance across all operations" this year, with increased revenue and pretax profit.

Last financial year, which ended June 30, the firm reported pretax profit before exceptional items of GBP19.1 million, and revenue of GBP1.24 billion, up from GBP1.13 billion year-on-year.

Looking ahead, Galliford emphasised a "high-quality" order book of GBP3.7 billion, up from GBP3.4 billion a year prior, including recent major framework wins. It has also secured 92% of revenue for the new financial year, compared to 90% at the same juncture a year prior.

The group expects to announce its results for the full year on September 20. It is due to pay a special dividend to shareholders of 12 pence per share, following the resolution of a long-running dispute, in October.

Galliford Try shares were trading 3.4% higher at 201.63 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

