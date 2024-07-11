(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Thursday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, up 7.5% at 292.40 pence, 12-month range 185.81p-294.00p. The construction group notes "strong progress" in the financial year ended June 30. It expects full year revenue and pre-exceptional pretax profit to be above the upper end of current analyst forecasts. Looking ahead, Galliford says it continues to see a strong pipeline of new opportunities across its chosen sectors. Chief Executive Bill Hocking comments: "We expect to report another year of strong performance across all our operations with increased revenue and profit as we continue to progress our updated Sustainable Growth Strategy to 2030."

Gym Group PLC, up 1.7% at 135.20p, 12-month change 88.40p-135.80p. The gym chain rises, after Wednesday's trading update. In the six months ended June 30, revenue jumped 12% to GBP112.1 million from GBP99.8 million a year earlier. Its membership numbers stood at 905,000 as at June 30, rising from 867,000 a year prior and 850,000 on December 31. Gym Group Chief Executive Will Orr said: "We are making encouraging progress with our strategic priorities under our Next Chapter growth plan, delivering good growth in membership and yield. We have further strengthened our financial position, whilst stepping up our opening programme in line with our target to open 50 high quality sites over the next three years, funded from free cashflow. After a strong first half, we expect to deliver full year results at the higher end of market expectations."

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

MJ Gleeson PLC, down 2.7% at 576.65p, 12-month range 350.00p-614.60p. The housebuilder says Gleeson Homes completed the sale of 1,772 new homes during the year ended June 30, up 2.8% on the prior year. Notwithstanding the continuing challenges in the planning system Gleeson Land sold four sites during the year. "We have delivered a solid overall performance with Gleeson Homes exceeding expectations in what has been a challenging year," says CEO Graham Prothero. "We are making progress against our key strategic priority of significantly scaling up our operations over the medium-term. Looking ahead, we are anticipating an increase in demand for new homes as interest rates begin to come down and consumer confidence returns. We also expect Gleeson Land to complete on a number of significant land disposals in the months ahead."

