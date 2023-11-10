(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Galliford Try PLC, up 1.8% at 232 pence, 12-month range 137.09p-249p. The Uxbridge, England-based construction company updates on trading ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday. Says it has "increased confidence" in its annual outlook. Operations are performing well, with trading coming in line with its revised expectations. In late September, Galliford shared an improved outlook, noting a "high quality" GBP3.7 billion order book compared to GBP3.4 billion a year earlier. It had said it expects pretax profit for its financial 2024 to be at the upper end of the range of analyst estimates at the time.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Reach PLC, down 4.0% at 75.05p, 12-month range 65.2p-122.5p. Shares in the newspaper publisher fall. On Wednesday, Reach had outlined cost-cutting measures, including slashing 450 jobs. The programme will "strengthen" its position as a digital publisher and "mitigate against the backdrop of continuing inflationary pressures that we expect to impact 2024", it explained.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.