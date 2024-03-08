Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Uxbridge, London-based building and infrastructure construction company - Gillian Jubb, closely associated with Managing Director Ian Jubb, sells 150,000 shares at average 247.0 pence each for a total of GBP370,500 on Friday.

Current stock price: 249.45 pence each, closed 3.1% lower on Friday in London

12-month change: up 39%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

