Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Galliford Try Holdings plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFRD   GB00BKY40Q38

GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC

(GFRD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:11 2022-10-26 am EDT
170.08 GBX   +2.09%
06:34aIN BRIEF: Galliford Try wins GBP65 million contract for Blyth facility
AI
02:00aGalliford Try Holdings plc Wins £65 Million Industrial Facility Contract
CI
10/10Galliford Try : 2022 Form of Proxy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IN BRIEF: Galliford Try wins GBP65 million contract for Blyth facility

10/26/2022 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Uxbridge, England-based construction company - Says Building division awarded new GBP65 million contract to construct an industrial facility in Blyth, Northumberland. Contract awarded by JDR Cable Systems, part of TFK Group. Facility is a 69,000 square metre factory created to produce undersea cabling connecting off-shore electricity production to mainland network.

Bill Hocking says: "We are delighted to be part of this fantastic project, which adds to our excellent portfolio of work in the North East, and also helps the UK towards energy security and its net zero carbon targets. We look forward to working with JDR to provide them with a first-class facility that assists them in achieving their ambitions."

Current stock price: 170.08 pence, up 2.1% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 11%

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC
06:34aIN BRIEF: Galliford Try wins GBP65 million contract for Blyth facility
AI
02:00aGalliford Try Holdings plc Wins £65 Million Industrial Facility Contract
CI
10/10Galliford Try : 2022 Form of Proxy
PU
10/10Galliford Try : 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/23Galliford Try Holdings to Seek Bolt-On Acquisitions
CI
09/23Transcript : Galliford Try Holdings PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 23, 2022
CI
09/21FTSE Closes Up 0.6% After UK Outlined Energy Support for Businesses
DJ
09/21UK House Builder Shares Rise on Potential Stamp Duty Cut
DJ
09/21UK Tax Cuts, Including Stamp Duty, Could be Unveiled on Friday
DJ
09/21Riksbank Hike Could Make BOE's Move Big Too, Says Insight
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 364 M 1 568 M 1 568 M
Net income 2023 12,7 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net cash 2023 211 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 4,95%
Capitalization 178 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,02x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 477
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Galliford Try Holdings plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 166,60 GBX
Average target price 242,20 GBX
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bill Hocking Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Duxbury Finance Director & Executive Director
Alison J. Wood Chairman
Therese Lynn Miller Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Gavin Slark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALLIFORD TRY HOLDINGS PLC-7.34%204
VINCI-2.93%50 762
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED2.79%33 192
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%28 844
QUANTA SERVICES24.15%20 359
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.30%17 022