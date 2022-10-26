IN BRIEF: Galliford Try wins GBP65 million contract for Blyth facility

Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Uxbridge, England-based construction company - Says Building division awarded new GBP65 million contract to construct an industrial facility in Blyth, Northumberland. Contract awarded by JDR Cable Systems, part of TFK Group. Facility is a 69,000 square metre factory created to produce undersea cabling connecting off-shore electricity production to mainland network.

Bill Hocking says: "We are delighted to be part of this fantastic project, which adds to our excellent portfolio of work in the North East, and also helps the UK towards energy security and its net zero carbon targets. We look forward to working with JDR to provide them with a first-class facility that assists them in achieving their ambitions."

Current stock price: 170.08 pence, up 2.1% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 11%

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

