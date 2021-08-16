August 16, 2021: GALORE PROPOSES TO EXTEND WARRANTS (pdf)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 16, 2021

GALORE PROPOSES TO EXTEND WARRANTS

Vancouver, BC: Galore Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GRI) (the "Company") proposes to extend by a further three

years, the expiry date of a total of 5,596,319 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") , issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement completed in three tranches in September through November, 2019. These Warrants are exercisable into 5,596,319 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

If accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), the Company will further extend the expiry date of the3,743,629 Warrants from September 16, 2021 to September 16, 2024, 1,324,250 Warrants from October 28, 2019 to October 28, 2024 and 528,440 Warrants from November 11, 2019 to November 11, 2024 (the "Extended Expiry Dates"). The exercise price of these Warrants will remain at $0.10 per share.

The application to extend the expiry date on the Warrants is subject to the Exchange's acceptance, and the Company makes no assurances that the required acceptance for the extension of the term of the Warrants will be granted.

About Galore Resources

Galore Resources is a mineral exploration and development company whose focus is to make and develop significant mineral discoveries, which are supported by a sustainable business model. Our goal is to discover a world-class gold and silver deposit in Mexico. Our flagship project is in the heart of the Concepcion del Oro Mining District, the Dos Santos Project. This project covers two historic gold zones and has the potential to host bulk tonnage gold-silver deposits based on past drilling, trenching and a recent airborne geophysical survey.

