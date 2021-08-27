August 26, 2021: GALORE RECEIVES TSX-V APPROVAL TO EXTEND TERM OF WARRANTS (pdf)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE August 26, 2021

GALORE RECEIVES TSX-V APPROVAL TO EXTEND TERM OF WARRANTS

Vancouver, BC: Galore Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GRI) (the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has granted its acceptance to extend by a further three (3) years, the expiry date of a total of 5,596,319 share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), issued in connection with a non-brokered private placement completed in three tranches in September through November, 2019. These Warrants are exercisable into 5,596,319 common shares at an exercise price of $0.10 per share.

The expiry date of 3,743,629 Warrants have been extended from September 16, 2021 to September 16, 2024, the expiry date of 1,324,250 Warrants have been extended from October 28, 2021 to October 28, 2024 and the expiry date of 528,440 Warrants have been extended from November 11, 2021 to November 11, 2024. The exercise price of these Warrants will remain at $0.10 per share.

The Warrants will continue to be subject to accelerated exercise provisions such that, at the discretion of the Company, if the closing price equals or exceeds $0.15 per share for 10 consecutive trading days, then the Company will provide notice to the Warrant holders that the exercise period of the Warrants shall be reduced to 30 days, with the reduced period commencing seven calendar days following the tenth consecutive trading day.

Notice to the Warrant holders shall be given by way of a news release, in which case the Warrants shall expire within thirty days of the date of dissemination of the news release.

About Galore Resources

Galore Resources is a mineral exploration and development company whose focus is to make and develop significant mineral discoveries, which are supported by a sustainable business model. Our goal is to discover a world-class gold and silver deposit in Mexico. Our flagship project is in the heart of the Concepcion del Oro Mining District, the Dos Santos Project. This project covers two historic gold zones and has the potential to host bulk tonnage gold-silver deposits based on past drilling, trenching and a recent airborne geophysical survey.

