Galore Resources : AGM - Information Circular - 2021 02/09/2022 | 05:08pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INFORMATION CIRCULAR SOLICITATION OF PROXIES BY MANAGEMENT This management information circular (the "Information Circular") is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by or on behalf of the management of Galore Resources Inc. (the "Company") for use at the annual and special general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") to be held via teleconference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., (Vancouver time) and at any adjournments thereof for the purposes set out in the accompanying Notice of Meeting. To proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and in order to mitigate potential risks to shareholders, and the Company's employees, communities and other stakeholders, and based on government recommendations and mandates to avoid large gatherings, the Meeting will be held remotely by teleconference. Shareholders attending via teleconference will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions of management at the conclusion of the meeting. To participate or submit questions during the Meeting, please refer to the following dial-in instructions: Canada / USA: 1 - 866 - 512 - 0904 Participant Code: 8063245 Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person. The teleconference will allow shareholders to listen to the Meeting and ask questions regardless of their geographic location or the particular circumstances that they may be facing as a result of COVID-19. The Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting in accordance with the instructions provided in this Circular. The Company is monitoring developments regarding COVID-19. In the event the Company decides any change to the date, time, location or format of the Meeting is necessary or appropriate due to difficulties arising from COVID-19, the Company will promptly notify shareholders of the change by issuing a news release, a copy of which will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Although it is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, proxies may also be solicited personally or by telephone by directors or officers of the Company. Arrangements will also be made with clearing agencies, brokerage houses and other financial intermediaries to forward proxy solicitation material to the beneficial owners of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 54-101 - Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer. The cost of any such solicitation will be borne by the Company. The Company is not relying on the notice-and-access provisions of National Instrument 54-101 to send proxy related materials to registered shareholders or beneficial owners of shares in connection with the Meeting. Unless otherwise stated, the information contained in this Information Circular is given as at October 12, 2021. [- 2 -] APPOINTMENT OF PROXYHOLDERS AND COMPLETION AND REVOCATION OF PROXIES The purpose of a proxy is to designate persons who will vote the proxy on a Shareholder's behalf in accordance with the instructions given by the Shareholder in the proxy. The persons named in the enclosed proxy (the "Management Designees") have been selected by the directors of the Company. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Meeting in person and voting is required in advance of the Meeting by proxy. To be valid, the proxy must be dated and executed by the Shareholder or an attorney authorized in writing, with proof of such authorization attached (where an attorney executed the proxy). The proxy must then be delivered to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, or by fax within North America to 1-866-249-7775, and outside North America to (416) 263-9524, at least 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, before the time of the Meeting or any adjournment thereof. Proxies received after that time may be accepted by the Chairman of the Meeting in the Chairman's discretion, but the Chairman is under no obligation to accept late proxies. Any registered Shareholder who has returned a proxy may revoke it at any time before it has been exercised. A proxy may be revoked by a registered Shareholder personally attending at the Meeting and voting their shares. A Shareholder may also revoke their proxy in respect of any matter upon which a vote has not already been cast by depositing an instrument in writing, including a proxy bearing a later date executed by the registered Shareholder or by their authorized attorney in writing, or, if the Shareholder is a corporation, under its corporate seal by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized, either at the office of the Company's registrar and transfer agent at the foregoing address or the mailing address of the Company, at 2701 Little Elm Parkway, Suite 100 #512 , Little Elm, Texas, USA 75068 , at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the date of the Meeting, or any adjournment thereof at which the proxy is to be used, or by depositing the instrument in writing with the Chairman of such Meeting, or any adjournment thereof. Only registered Shareholders have the right to revoke a proxy. Non-registeredShareholders who wish to change their vote must, at least seven days before the Meeting, arrange for their respective nominees to revoke the proxy on their behalf. VOTING OF PROXIES Voting and Discretion of Proxies Common Shares represented by an appropriate form of proxy will be voted or withheld from voting on any ballot that may be conducted at the Meeting, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, in accordance with the instructions of the Shareholder thereon. In the absence of instructions, such Common Shares will be voted in favour of each of the matters referred to in the Notice of Meeting as specified thereon Registered Shareholders You are a registered shareholder if you hold your shares in your own name and have a physical share certificate [- 3 -] Voting by Proxy When you vote by proxy, you appoint the officers and/or directors of the Company named in the proxy form to vote according to your instructions, or you can appoint someone else to attend the Meeting and vote for you. You can submit your proxy by mail or online as follows: The completed proxy must be deposited at the office of Computershare Investor Services, Inc., Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8 th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, or by fax within North America to 1-866-249-7775, and outside North America to (416) 263-9524, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time fixed for the meeting.

Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, or by fax within North America to 1-866-249-7775, and outside North America to (416) 263-9524, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the time fixed for the meeting. To complete your voting instructions online, go to www.investorvote.com . If you are voting online, you will need the control number at the top of the proxy. Your Voting Instructions The persons named in the enclosed form of proxy will vote the shares in respect of which they are appointed in accordance with the direction of the shareholders appointing them. The enclosed proxy confers discretionary authority upon the Management Designees, or other person named as proxyholder, with respect to amendments to or variations of matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and any other matters which may properly come before the Meeting. As of the date hereof, the Company is not aware of any amendments to, variations of or other matters which may come before the Meeting. However, if any other matters which are not known to management should properly come before the Meeting, the proxy will be voted on such matters in accordance with the best judgement of the named persons. In order to approve a motion proposed at the Meeting, a majority of greater than 50% of the votes cast by proxy will be required (an "ordinary resolution"), unless the motion requires a "special resolution" in which case a majority of 66 2/3% of the votes cast by proxy will be required. BENEFICIAL HOLDERS Only registered shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. Most shareholders of the Company are "non-registered" or "beneficial" shareholders because the shares they own are not registered in their names, but are instead registered in the name of the brokerage firm, bank or trust company through which they purchased the shares. More particularly, a person is not a registered shareholder in respect of shares which are held on behalf of that person (the "Beneficial Holder") but which are registered either: (a) in the name of an intermediary (an "Intermediary") that the Beneficial Holder deals with in respect of the shares (Intermediaries include, among others, banks, trust companies, securities dealers or brokers and trustees or administrators of self-administered RRSP's, RRIF's, RESP's and similar plans); or (b) in the name of a clearing agency (such as The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited ("CDS")) of which the Intermediary is a participant. In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 54-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company has distributed copies of the Notice of Meeting, this Information Circular and the Proxy (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") to the clearing agencies and Intermediaries for onward distribution to Beneficial Holders. The Company's objecting beneficial owners ("OBOs") can expect to be contacted by Broadridge or their brokers or their broker's agents as set out above. The Company does not intend to pay for intermediaries to deliver the Notice of Meeting, Circular and VIF to OBOs and accordingly, if the OBO's intermediary does [- 4 -] not assume the costs of delivery of those documents in the event that the OBO wishes to receive them, the OBO may not receive the documentation. Voting Instructions Intermediaries are required to forward the Meeting Materials to Beneficial Holders unless a Beneficial Holder has waived the right to receive them. Very often, Intermediaries will use service companies to forward the Meeting Materials to Beneficial Holders. Generally, Beneficial Holders who have not waived the right to receive Meeting Materials will either: be given a form of proxy which has already been signed by the Intermediary (typically by a facsimile, stamped signature), which is restricted as to the number of shares beneficially owned by the Beneficial Holder but which is otherwise not completed. Because the Intermediary has already signed the form of proxy, this form of proxy is not required to be signed by the Beneficial Holder when submitting the proxy. In this case, the Beneficial Holder who wishes to submit a proxy should otherwise properly complete the form of proxy and deposit it with the Company's transfer agent as provided above; or more typically, be given a voting instruction form which is not signed by the Intermediary, and which, when properly completed and signed by the Beneficial Holder and returned to the Intermediary or its service company, will constitute voting instructions (often called a "proxy authorization form") which the Intermediary must follow. Typically, the proxy authorization form will consist of a one page pre-printed form. Sometimes, instead of the one page pre-printed form, the proxy authorization form will consist of a regular printed proxy form accompanied by a page of instructions which contains a removable label containing a bar-code and other information. In order for the form of proxy to validly constitute a proxy authorization form, the Beneficial Holder must remove the label from the instructions and affix it to the form of proxy, properly complete and sign the form of proxy and return it to the Intermediary or its service company in accordance with the instructions of the Intermediary or its service company. In either case, the purpose of this procedure is to permit Beneficial Holders to direct the voting of the shares which they beneficially own. Beneficial Holders should carefully follow the instructions of their Intermediary, including those regarding when and where the proxy or proxy authorization form is to be delivered. Every nominee has its own instructions on how to return your voting instruction form, but generally you can submit your form by: (i) mail by completing the enclosed voting instruction form, signing and returning it in the envelope provided; (ii) by fax to the number on the form; or (iii) online - please see the enclosed voting instructions form for details. ELECTRONIC DELIVERY OF DOCUMENTS Every year, as required by laws governing public companies, the Company delivers documentation to shareholders. In order to make this process more convenient, shareholders may choose to be notified by email when the Company's documentation, including the Meeting Materials, is posted on the Company's website (www.galoreresources.com) and accordingly, such documentation will not be sent in paper form by mail. [- 5 -] Delivery in electronic format, rather than paper, reduces costs to the Company and benefits the environment. Shareholders who do not consent to receive documentation through email notification will continue to receive such documentation by mail or otherwise, in accordance with securities laws. By consenting to electronic delivery, shareholders: (i) agree to receive all documents to which they are entitled electronically, rather than by mail; and (ii) understand that access to the Internet is required to receive a document electronically and certain system requirements must be installed (currently Adobe Acrobat Reader to view Adobe's portable document format ("PDF")). Such documents may include the interim consolidated financial reports, the annual reports (including audited annual consolidated financial statements and MD&A), the notice of annual and/or special meeting and related management information circular and materials, and other corporate information about the Company. At any time, the Company may elect to not send a document electronically, or a document may not be available electronically. In either case, a paper copy will be mailed to shareholders. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON For the purposes of this Information Circular, "informed person" means: a director or executive officer of the Company; a director or executive officer of a person or company that is itself an informed person or subsidiary of the Company; any person or company who beneficially owns, directly or indirectly, voting securities of the Company or who exercises control or direction over voting securities of the Company, or a combination of both, carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding voting securities of the Company, other than voting securities held by the person or company as underwriter in the course of a distribution; and the Company if it has purchased, redeemed or otherwise acquired any of its own securities, for so long as it holds any of its securities. Other than as set forth herein, management of the Company is not aware of any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, of any person who has been a director or senior officer of the Company since the commencement of the Company's last completed financial year, or of any nominee for election as a director, or of any associate or affiliate of any of such persons, in any matter to be acted upon at the Meeting other than the election of directors or the appointment of auditors. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS THEREOF The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of common shares, without nominal or par value, of which as at the date hereof 141,738,998 common shares are issued and outstanding. The holders of common shares of record at the close of business on the record date, set by the directors of the Company to be October 12, 2021, are entitled to vote such common shares at the Meeting on the basis of one vote for each common share held. The Articles of the Company provide that a quorum for the transaction of business at the Meeting is two persons who are, or who represent by proxy, are shareholders who, in the aggregate, hold at least 5% of the shares entitled to vote at the meeting. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Galore Resources Inc. published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 22:07:11 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about GALORE RESOURCES INC. 05:08p GALORE RESOURCES : AGM - Proxy - 2021 PU 05:08p GALORE RESOURCES : AGM - Information Circular - 2021 PU 04:59p GALORE RESOURCES : Q3 MD&A - December 31, 2019 PU 04:59p GALORE RESOURCES : Q2 MD&A - September 30, 2020 PU 04:59p GALORE RESOURCES : Q2 MD&A - September 30, 2019 PU 04:59p GALORE RESOURCES : Q2 Financial Statements - September 30, 2020 PU 04:59p GALORE RESOURCES : AGM - Notice of Meeting - 2021 PU 04:59p GALORE RESOURCES : AGM - Proxy - 2020 PU 04:59p GALORE RESOURCES : AGM - Notice of Meeting - 2020 PU 04:59p GALORE RESOURCES : AGM - Information Circular - 2020 PU