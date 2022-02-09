Galore Resources : AGM - Proxy - 2021

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of securities of Galore Resources Inc. (the OR Print the name of the person you are "Company") hereby appoint: Michael McMillan, Chief Executive Officer, appointing if this person is someone President and Director, or this person, Andrew McMillan, Chief Financial other than the Management Officer (the "Management Nominees") Nominees listed herein.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the holder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and on all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of the Company to be held Via Teleconference: Canada / USA: 1-866-512-0904 / Participant Code: 8063245, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:30 am, PST and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at three (3).

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

4. Approval to Grant of 8,325,00 Options

Ratification and approval of the previous grant of 8,325,000 incentive stock options to insiders, resulting in insiders as a group at that time, holding a total number of options which exceeded 10% and an insider individually holding options in excess of 5%, of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, and the proxy appoints the Management Nominees, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.