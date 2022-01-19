January 19, 2022: GALORE RECEIVES PERMITS FOR 4000 METERS, MOBILIZES DIAMOND CORE RIG and PROVIDES.. (pdf)

GRI: TSX-V FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE January 19, 2022 GALORE RECEIVES PERMITS FOR 4000 METERS, MOBILIZES DIAMOND CORE RIG and PROVIDES UPDATE ON OTCQB LISTING Vancouver, B.C., Galore Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GRI) is pleased to announce it has received acceptance for its Drill Permit applications and mobilized its crews to begin a 4,000-meterdiamond drill program on its 100%-owned Dos Santos property in Zacatecas State, Mexico. The program will test various locations in Galore's El Alamo and San Jose prospects, both of which have been explored in the past and now are providing important and valuable information that augments the results of many months of field work performed by Galore's geological staff. The following is Dr. Julio Pinto Linares's summary of what Galore expects to achieve with the drill program. "The drilling program for the El Alamo is the continuation of the 2019 program (see NR on March 3, 2021), completing 1,667 meters in five drill holes. This will help the delineation of mineralization, halos of hydrothermal alteration and meteoric enrichment, which has been identified on the surface and cut with the mentioned drilling program (i.e., hydroxide bodies, tectonic-hydrothermal breccias, as well as phyllic and local calc-silicate halos). The major targets are evidence of a hydrothermal system. The El Alamo mineralized structure is made up of hydroxides with a halo of hydrothermal alteration on the edges, presumably linked to magmatic fluids. The scope of the El Alamo exploration program will be to survey for the lateral continuity of a mineralized large system with an east-west strike and hosted in a carbonate marine sedimentary sequence from the Cretaceous period, as well as the review and understanding of alteration footprint and mineralization at depth." Mailing Address: 2701 Little Elm Parkway, Suite 100 #512 | Little Elm, Texas, USA | 75068 Tel: (210) 860-9212 | Fax: (604) 648-8894 | www.galoreresources.com

P a g e | 2 EL ALAMO AREA EA 007 EA 008 EA 009 EA 010 EA 004 EA 001 EA 011 EA 002 E A 005 EA 003 EA 012 EA 01 GRAP HI C S CALE meters El Alamo DDH program DDH ID Este Norte masl Az Incl Length Goal description Looking for intersect low level of the ephitermal EA 007 255,934 2,708,202 2,070 175 -50 600 system. Looking for mineralizad structures dipping to North EA 008 255,518 2,707,979 2,173 200 -60 250 Seeking intersect new EW mineralizad Structures. EA 009 255,518 2,707,979 2,173 160 -60 300 Seeking to intersect the mineralized EW normal Fault, to increase identified resources. EA 010 255,646 2,707,950 2,153 160 -60 250 Seeking to intersect the mineralized EW normal Fault, to increase identified resources. Seeking the lower levels of mineralization in the EA 011 255,975 2,707,923 2,182 160 -70 350 East part of El Alamo, and continuity of mineralized structures Exploratory hole in the southern part of El Alamo EA 012 255,897 2,707,542 2,050 25 -60 500 seeking to intersect the source of mineralization and new mineralizad zones Exploratory hole in the southern part of El Alamo EA 013 255,677 2,707,462 2,038 25 -70 300 seeking to intersect the source of mineralization, new mineralizad zones and non-exhumed intrusive. Total meters of the program 2550 Fig. 5. Maps showing drilling program for El Alamo area and drilling program summary, (in light blue, 2019 diamond holes, in strong blue, proposed hole loc). Dr. Julio Pinto Linares further states, "A 1500-meter drilling program has been vectorized for the San José area, which includes new diamond drilling holes, distributed in seven locations, supported by evidence of mineralization, metasomaticism and results of chemical analysis, which have demonstrated significant values and anomalies of gold, arsenic, and barium."

P a g e | 3 The Company would also like to update its United States shareholders on the progress of listing on the OTCQB. The Company has completed all the necessary paperwork and paid all necessary fees associated with the OTCQB application. It is now in the review phase with the OTC. We are hopeful in gaining approval in a timely manner and to be trading once again in the United States. We apologize for any inconvenience this interruption may have caused, but we are confident this will be a positive outcome for our shareholders. Galore Resources is poised for a very exciting year. We thank our stockholders for continuing to support and believe in our mission. Management is optimistic for 2022 and the opportunities that lie ahead. For further information about Galore Resources, please visit the Company's website at www.galoreresources.comor contact: Drew McMillan CFO and VP Corporate Communications Tel: (210)-325-7971 (USA) Email: drew@galoreresources.com Dr. Julio Pinto Linares has a PhD in geological sciences with a specialty in economic geology and qualified professional No. 01365 by MMSA and is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of the technical information contained in this news release presented by Galore Resources Inc. About Galore Resources Galore Resources is a mineral exploration and development company whose focus is to make and develop significant mineral discoveries, which are supported by a sustainable business model. Our goal is to discover a world-class gold and silver deposit in Mexico. Our flagship project is in the heart of the Concepcion del Oro Mining District, the Dos Santos Project. This project covers two historic gold zones and has the potential to host bulk tonnage gold-silver deposits based on past drilling, trenching and a recent airborne geophysical survey. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-lookingstatements" and "forward-lookinginformation" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-lookingstatements. Forward-lookingstatements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.