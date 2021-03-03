March 3, 2021: GALORE ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGING ASSAY RESULTS FROM EL ALAMO DRILL PROGRAM AND ... (pdf)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 3, 2021

GALORE ANNOUNCES ENCOURAGING ASSAY RESULTS FROM EL ALAMO DRILL PROGRAM AND CONFIRM THE CONTINUITY OF A NORMAL MINERALIZED FAULT TYPE STRUCTURE

Vancouver, B.C., Galore Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GRI) is pleased to announce that after an extraordinary year of setbacks for all, we now have the pleasure to announce the return to fieldwork and the recent receipt of additional assays from the five hole 1,667 meter drill program executed at El Alamo during 2019. Galore was unable to finish the logging and lab work from this program due to funding.

The recent shareholder loan to the Company announced December 23, 2020, provided the necessary funds to send the remaining core from the 2019 El Alamo drill program to ALS labs. Mike McMillan, President and CEO, personally provided the capital necessary to complete the logging and related expenditures. This includes the completion of logging holes EA-003, EA-004 & EA-005 and a more in-depth geological mapping of the El Alamo, Carbonerillas, and San Jose claims in preparation for continued drilling. In doing so, Galore engaged the services of Mr. Gustavo Narvaez, a Mexico based Geologist that is close to the project and has a historical relationship with the Dos Santos area.

In September 2019, Galore reported assay results from holes EA-001 and EA-002. Both holes EA-001 and EA-002 intersected limestone breccia zones with gold mineralization. Please reference the news release dated September 4, 2019 that can be found on our website or SEDAR. Highlights from the previous drill holes and from the remaining three holes EA-003, EA-004, and EA-005 include:

EA-001 and EA-002 drill holes intercepted 21.20 meters with 0.69 gr/t Au and 4.0 meters, with 0.54 gr/t Au, respectively.

HOLE ID TOLENGTH

HOLE ID FROM LENGTH Au Ag Cu Pb FROM TO mts ppm ppm ppm ppm 8.90 30.10 21.20 0.691 2.32 11.74 118.65 16.20 1.00 0.633 4.81 23.6 243 17.20 1.00 0.491 6.16 41.5 272 17.75 0.55 1.28 6.9 9.4 285 26.90 1.20 8.89 6.08 18.8 405 28.80 1.90 0.475 1.79 5.8 191.5 29.10 0.30 0.674 1.36 5.6 98.4 Au FROM FROM

AgCu

TO

mtsppmppm ppm

Zn As Ba Ca ppm ppm ppm % 317.64 613.59 416.82 29.80 542 1205 160 25.9 216 22.3 493 780 190 33 60.1 8.32 329 1475 460 29 211 6.21 1220 2020 4030 20.6 396 36.5 547 681 770 32.4 51.3 51.7 570 446 910 32.9 34.8 59.1 Pb Zn As Ba Ca Sb Tl ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm

EA-002 including

2.00

8.00

6.000.3785.8916.17265.27468.001080.331445.0030.88124.4722.27

EA-002 2.00 3.00 1.00

EA-002 3.00 4.00 1.00

EA-002

4.00

EA-002

5.00

EA-002

6.00

EA-002

7.00

5.00 6.00 7.00 8.00

1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

0.029 4.36 0.09 6.74 11.4 285 228 298 150 31.7 25.4 702 329 732 130 30.1 0.49813.50 31.8 214 550 1365 280 30.7 9.9 249 614 1255 270 25.2 10.6 111 871 2520 7.9 30.6 216 312 0.248

7.86

1.251.99

0.153

0.89

30.5 10.2 81.3 9.33 114.5 10.15 81.3 7.91 7700.0034.2 414 66.8 25.2 29.2 140

33.4

EA-003 drill hole intercepted 10.20 meters, with 1.14 gr/t Au and 3.81 gr/t Ag, from 7.7 to 8.8 meters logged as fault-Bx.

HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH Au Ag EA-03 FROM TO ppm ppm 0 10.2 10.2 1.141 3.81 Including EA-03 0.00 2.70 2.70 0.871 0.81 12.10 74.80 EA-03 6.60 7.70 1.10 0.712 6.17 7.70 33.10 EA-03 7.70 8.80 1.10 4.700 6.55 16.70 Cu ppm

Pb ppmZn ppm

12.2263.67945.00

591.00307.00180.00

745.00 447.00 180.00

62.002680.002690.003590.00

Ca Fe Sb Tl % % ppm ppm 742.42740.00 29.53 1.72 83.87 42.89 36.90 0.66 31.10 24.10 28.30 0.79 60.70 16.70 14.55 7.13 216.00 114.50 As ppm

Ba ppm

EA-004 drill hole also cut such structure, demonstrating a gold anomaly, from 82.4 to 142.25 meters deep, that is, 59.85 meters @ 0.32 gr/t Au and @3.2 gr/t Ag. This section includes from 101.1 to 104.3, that is, 3.2 meters @1.07 gr/t Au and @7.37 gr/t Ag.

Including EA-004 99.15 EA-004 100.30 EA-004 101.10 EA-004 102.10 EA-004 103.30 EA-004 110.25 EA-004 119.20 EA-004 122.40 EA-004 123.90 HOLE ID FROM TO LENGTH Au FROM TO mts ppm 82.40 142.25 59.85 0.327 100.30 1.15 0.499 101.10 0.80 0.386 102.10 1.00 1.435 6.38 30.90 103.30 1.20 1.045 6.94 25.30 104.30 1.00 0.543 8.79 15.50 111.60 1.35 0.08 3.64 32.00 120.45 1.25 0.244 6.43 17.60 123.90 1.50 0.342 4.62 13.40 124.65 0.75 0.613 3.90 19.50 11.5522.30 Ag Cu Pb Zn As Ba Ca Sb Tl ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm 3.20 17.23 323.31 124.12 234.13 386.92 30.17 76.21 5.45 7.82 48.40 518.00 121.00 526.00 90.00 6.67 61.50 3.21 678.00 112.00 490.00 60.00 7.41 103.00 1.80 387.00 189.00 392.00 100.00 16.15 48.60 4.05 1305 223.00 357.00 170.00 29.30 99.40 2.41 633.00 91.00 149.50 390.00 30.30 76.80 2.53 1060 128.00 266.00 80.00 36.50 76.90 2.67 1205 210.00 289.00 1650 34.90 32.70 1.96 363.00 191.00 273.00 6610 29.40 48.90 3.20 391.00 140.00 296.00 90.00 18.65 92.90 2.47

On surface, sampling executed in the previously completed trenches demonstrated a strong gold anomaly, exhibiting an arc-type spatial distribution. The partial result of geological mapping (detailed mapping of the area in process) has demonstrated a set of post-mineral structures that interrupt and modify the major mineralized tabular structure (normal fault), forming deformed and faulted blocks, but in an approximately regular shape. Morphological and lithological evidences suggest a general block of approximately 400 meters in length, with an irregular width (between 15 and 30 meters) and 100 meters in the vertical (depth confirmed by the drill hole EA-004); however, this structure could continue in the depth. This data allows the calculation of the measured resources, resulting more than 1.5 million tons with a preliminary average grade of 0.52 gr/t Au. This calculation exercise includes the average of contiguous values greater than 100 ppb Au. Therefore, we recommend continuing with an exploratory drilling program focused on the main target (major mineralized structures) in order to increase more resources; in addition, this will allow us to categorize the measured mineral reserves at the El Alamo project.

Additionally, vertical drill holes EA-002 and EA-005 demonstrate spectacular chemical zoning. From 140 and 160 meters respectively, a change in the chemistry starts, which is evidenced in 95% of the elements analyzed (Au ICP21, ME MS61, ALS Chemex), showing positive and negative anomalies. For example, Sn, Sr, Ta and Te present negative anomalies that are inverse to the rest of the elements. Calcium presents a marked depletion (up to 9.0 %) suggesting silicification in the lithology and confirmed by logging. The EA-005 drill hole confirmed a hydrothermal footprint, which includes sericite, silica, calcite and disseminated pyrite degraded to limonite minerals, as well as elongated relics of calcium feldspar and local garnet (results of petrography carried out by him at UASLP Engineering School). The aforementioned results indicate that the lithological environment was altered by hydrothermal magmatic fluids, which formed at depth a metasomatic halo, followed by a phyllic alteration halo and both overprinted by carbonation. At one time, some secondary minerals had been affected by meteorization process, forming limonite minerals on the surface or shallow levels, suggesting that the mineralization found at ElAlamo is low-sulfidation epithermal type, confirmed by enrichment of gold, barium, antimony arsenic, thallium, and local silver, as well as depletion of base metals at these levels.

HOLE ID TO

FROM FROM

TO

LENGTH Au Pb Zn As Ba Ca Sb Tl mts ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm ppm ppm ppm

AgCu

302.00 325.00

23.00 0.987 2.85 33.22 47.30 183.70 352.72 2095.00 26.70 490.04 2.47 Including EA-002 307.50 309.25

EA-002

EA-002

EA-002

EA-002

EA-002

EA-002

FROMTOLENGTH

EA-002 HOLE ID

EA-005 Including:

EA-005

EA-005

EA-005

EA-005

1.75 0.527 1.71 7.3 16.4 106 223 5770 22.6 1.03 4.75 10.65 22.7 49.4 303 560 4650 17.05 1.05 2.25 5.08 13.4 26.9 218 513 6250 26.1 0.95 5.65 7.56 16.1 46 119 251 760 13.15 286 5.33 1.00 0.238 1.63 16.9 28.1 572 740 7060 22.5 333 1.82 1.05 1.035 4.42 20.3 17.7 287 439 940 13.25 241 1.21 1.45 2.46 7.47 15.9 19.5 177 291 6610 20.7 856 3.14 1.00 1.27 5.73 45.1 110 62 134.5 >10000 26.1 45.5 0.53 Au Ag Cu Pb Zn As Ba Ca Cd Sb Tl FROM TO ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm 105.50 120.50 ppm ppm 0.63 9.66 109.00 110.40 1.40 1.950 1.20 12.20 9.90 291.00 265.00 4180.00 32.40 0.31 49.60 16.85 110.40 111.30 0.90 1.080 0.72 7.20 8.50 342.00 230.00 200.00 32.00 0.20 37.80 34.60 111.30 112.80 1.50 0.597 0.54 6.50 6.10 145.00 159.00 100.00 35.30 0.17 16.00 15.70 112.80 115.10 2.30 1.175 0.70 8.30 2.80 134.00 145.50 100.00 31.70 0.19 18.40 13.95 ppm ppm

148.5

1.29

309.25

310.28

472

3.3

311.25

312.30

565013.45

312.30

313.25

314.35

315.35

315.90

316.95

316.95

318.40

324.00

325.00

15.00 0.577

50.11 172.50 219.57 1224.00 35.12 0.76

43.54 11.24

The zone of alteration and mineralization seems to have a tendency to become more intense and extensive in the east-southeast direction. This hydrothermal guide allows us to program the next stage of exploratory drilling, which should be at depths of 300 to 600 meters, in order to intercept the root of the mineralization system. It is worth mentioning, that the EA 05 drill hole intercepted high-grade gold and silver sections (i.e. from 199.45 to 201.15, 1.70 mts @ 1. 35 gr/t, 565 gr/t) with enrichment of arsenic (1440 gr/t), antimony (339 gr/t), low anomalies of copper, lead and zinc (in the order of 0 to 1000 gr/t).

HOLE IDFROMTO

EA-005 Including:

FROM TO 181.00 202.65

LENGTH Au Ag Cu Pb Zn As Ba Ca Tl ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm % ppm Sb

Cdppm ppm 21.65 0.699 34.59 101.98 149.60 372.47 760.05 865.56 22.16 2.95 180.86 38.27

EA-005

183.95 185.05

1.10

EA-005

193.85 195.15

1.30

EA-005

195.15 196.65

1.50

EA-005 196.65 198.15 1.50 2.51 32.70 21.10

EA-005

198.15 199.45

1.30

0.973 2.4801.995 0.781 0.695

14.45

96.10

792.00

694.00 892.00

220.00

13.40

5.48

364.00

61.10

7.95

167.00

29.40

717.00 1530.004530.0013.90

1.03

501.00

69.60

5.40

87.10

11.20

2.15

23.60

5.20

318.00 689.00 263.00 537.00 225.00 1100.00

2160.00 360.00 240.00

15.55 15.70 14.70

0.79 1.12 2.40

219.00 128.00 150.50

65.80

81.70

35.10

EA-005

199.45 201.15

1.70

1.355565.00

815.00

90.90

614.00 1440.00 4210.00

2.19

0.65

339.00

15.80

FROMTOLENGTH

EA-005 HOLE ID

201.15 201.75

0.60

1.150

10.90

94.20

119.50

598.00 1940.00

>10000

7.88

1.37

295.00

24.40

AuAgCuPbZnAsBaCaCdSbTl

EA-005 Including:

FROM TO 287.80 305.60

ppmppmppmppmppmppm

17.80 0.035 15.27

41.07 298.15

224.08 275.58

ppm 114.62

%ppm ppm

22.13 2.87

50.23

ppm 1.10

EA-005 85.30 792.00 268.00 662.00 270.00 18.85 3.93 155.50

EA-005

EA-005 0.002 120.00 170.00 683.00 500.00 630.00 100.00 27.80 4.53 134.50

EA-005

287.80 289.10 291.60 293.00 293.00 294.50 303.35 304.40

1.30 1.40 1.50 1.05

0.004 0.001

33.80 11.55

2.84

76.30 1210.00

275.00 361.00

80.00

19.70

3.57

40.80

1.44

0.58

0.142

5.71

13.20

90.80

102.00 168.50

50.00

25.40

2.01

111.00

0.41

This can be interpreted as the beginning of precious metals enrichment in the hydrothermal system that is related to the structural control, since irregular values are present, including 21.65 meters with 0.69 gr/t Au and, 19.95 meters from 1.0 to 12.0 gr/t Ag.

Currently Galore Resources is preparing for the next phase of drilling at El Alamo, which will test the easterly extension of the mineralized feature identified so far, and the Company continues to be in negotiation to drill some of its other prospects at Dos Santos.

Quality Control

Drill core is logged and sampled by a senior geologist at a secure core shed located in Concepcion del Oro. Core samples are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, half of the core is retained in the core box for reference material and/or future testing. Sample intervals are approximately one meter in length with the final determination based on the geological logging. A strict QA/QC program is in place; which included insertion of mineralized standards at a rate of one in 20 samples and blank samples at a rate of one in 40. The commercial standards and blanks were purchased from Rock Laboratory. To maintain proper chain of custody, samples are picked up at the core shed by ALS personnel from Zacatecas and the analysis completed by ALS Canada Ltd.

Qualified Person

Dr. Julio Pinto Linares is a doctor in geological sciences with a speciality in economic geology and qualified professional No. 01365 by MMSA. Dr. Linares is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of the technical information contained in this news release presented by Galore Resources Inc.

About Galore Resources

Galore Resources is a mineral exploration and development company whose focus is to make and develop significant mineral discoveries, which are supported by a sustainable business model. Our goal is to discover a world-class gold and silver deposit in Mexico. Our flagship project is in the heart of the Concepcion del Oro Mining District, the Dos Santos Project. This project covers two historic gold zones and has the potential to host bulk tonnage gold-silver deposits based on past drilling, trenching and a recent airborne geophysical survey.

