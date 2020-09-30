September 2, 2020: GALORE POSTPONES FILING Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 STATEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC (pdf)

Log in
GALORE RESOURCES INC.

(GRI)
09/30/2020 | 06:15am EDT

GRI: TSX-V

September 2, 2020

GALORE POSTPONES FILING Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 STATEMENTS DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Vancouver, B.C., Galore Resources Inc. ("Galore" or the "Company") (TSX-V:GRI) announces that further to its news release of July 22, 2020, Galore's filing of its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and officer certificates for the year ended March 31, 2020 required to be filed by July 29, 2020 were postponed due to logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Galore estimates that the annual documents will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur on or before September 14, 2020.

Additionally, the Company announces that it has postponed filing its interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and officer certificates for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, required to be filed by August 31, 2020, under National Instrument 51-102. Galore estimates that the first quarter interim documents will be available for filing at its earliest opportunity, which is expected to occur on or before October 15, 2020.

Galore is relying on exemptive relief recently granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities under s.11 of BC Instrument 51-517, which allows it to delay the filing of its annual and interim documents which had been due on or before August 31, 2020. In response to the coronavirus disease pandemic, securities regulatory authorities in Canada have granted a blanket exemption allowing issuers an additional 45 days to complete their regulatory filings.

Until such time as the 2020 annual and 2021 interim documents are filed, Galore's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout that reflects the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 - Failure-to- File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions.

There have been no material business developments since the date of the last interim financial statements for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed on March 2, 2020, however, the Company has issued news releases subsequent to March 2, 2020, copies of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael McMillan"

President and CEO

To find out more about Galore Resources (TSX.V:GRI) please contact: Mike McMillan at (210) 860-9212 (USA)

Please visit our website at www.galoreresources.com or contact us at mike@galoreresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Galore Resources Inc. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 10:14:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,66 M -0,49 M -0,49 M
Net Debt 2020 0,54 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,91x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,32 M 2,48 M 2,47 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,9%
Managers
NameTitle
James Michael McMillan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrew McMillan Chief Financial Officer & VP-Communications
Lorne Sivertson Independent Director
Charles G. Troup Independent Director
Kenneth Coe Director
