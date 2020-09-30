Log in
GALORE RESOURCES INC.

(GRI)
September 21, 2020: CORPORATE UPDATE (pdf)

09/30/2020 | 06:15am EDT

GRI: TSX-V

September 21, 2020

CORPORATE UPDATE

Vancouver, B.C., Galore Resources Inc. ("Galore" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GRI) announces that on September 17, 2020, the British Columbia Securities Commission issued a Cease Trade Order as a result of the Company's failure to file its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended March 31, 2020. Galore had been relying on exemptive relief recently granted by Canadian securities regulatory authorities under s.11 of BC Instrument 51-517,which had been granted in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. This relief had allowed the Company a 45 day extension in which to file their annual documents which had originally been due on or before July 29, 2020. However, due to unforeseen circumstances outside of the Company's control the Company was unable to meet the deferred deadline of September 14, 2020.

Reinstatement to trading can only occur when the Cease Trade Order is revoked and the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has concluded its reinstatement review to ensure the Company has satisfactorily complied with Exchange requirements.

In the event the Company does not complete its reinstatement as evidenced by the issuance of an Exchange bulletin and is unable to meet the continued listing requirements of the Exchange within 90 days from the suspension date, being December 21, 2020, the Exchange will transfer the shares of the Company to NEX.

Management is currently working with the Company's auditors to complete the required financial statements and expects to be able to meet the Exchange requirements within the time frame specified by the Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael McMillan"

President and CEO

To find out more about Galore Resources (TSX.V:GRI) please contact: Mike McMillan at (210) 860-9212 (USA)

Please visit our website at www.galoreresources.com or contact us at mike@galoreresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Galore Resources Inc. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 10:14:05 UTC
