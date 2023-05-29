Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:19 2023-05-29 am EDT
10.45 EUR   +0.53%
11:22aGalp Energia : Q1: Downstream remains supportive
Alphavalue
05/19GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. : Final dividend
FA
05/12Tes and Galp to Jointly Explore Recycling of Lithium-Ion Battery Materials in Iberia
CI
Galp Energia : Q1: Downstream remains supportive

05/29/2023 | 11:22am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
11:22aGalp Energia : Q1: Downstream remains supportive
Alphavalue
05/19GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. : Final dividend
FA
05/12Tes and Galp to Jointly Explore Recycling of Lithium-Ion Battery Materials in Iberia
CI
05/11Galp Energia Sgps S A : TES and Galp to jointly explore recycling of lithium-ion battery m..
PU
05/05Transcript : Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/05Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31,..
CI
05/05Odfjell Drilling Lands Galp Energia Deal for Offshore Wells in Namibia
MT
05/05Galp Energia Sgps S A : Relatório & Contas - 1Q - 2023
PU
05/05Galp Energia Sgps S A : Excel tables - 1Q - 2023
PU
05/05Galp Energia Sgps S A : 1st-Quarter 2023 Results
PU
Analyst Recommendations on GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 22 093 M 23 647 M 23 647 M
Net income 2023 1 003 M 1 074 M 1 074 M
Net Debt 2023 2 193 M 2 347 M 2 347 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,36x
Yield 2023 5,19%
Capitalization 8 469 M 9 065 M 9 065 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 715
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,39 €
Average target price 13,41 €
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Vice Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Jose Pereira Alves Chairman-Supervisory Board
Cristina Neves Fonseca Independent Non-Executive Director
Adolfo Mesquita Nunes Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-17.61%9 065
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.49%2 061 932
SHELL PLC1.14%197 028
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED46.22%176 993
TOTALENERGIES SE-4.93%145 504
EQUINOR ASA-16.17%82 528
