Galp Energia : Q1: Downstream remains supportive
© Alphavalue 2023
|Analyst Recommendations on GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
|Sales 2023
|
22 093 M
23 647 M
23 647 M
|Net income 2023
|
1 003 M
1 074 M
1 074 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
2 193 M
2 347 M
2 347 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|8,36x
|Yield 2023
|5,19%
|Capitalization
|
8 469 M
9 065 M
9 065 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,48x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,50x
|Nbr of Employees
|6 715
|Free-Float
|93,0%
|Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|19
|Last Close Price
|10,39 €
|Average target price
|13,41 €
|Spread / Average Target
|29,0%