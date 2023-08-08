  1. Markets
Security GALP

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

Equities GALP PTGAL0AM0009

Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 07:54:54 2023-08-08 am EDT
11.88 EUR -1.78% -1.82% -5.79%
01:50pm GALP ENERGIA : Q2: Trading drives a strong beat Alphavalue
01:22am Venture Global LNG blasts complaints over lack of LNG cargoes RE

GALP ENERGIA : Q2: Trading drives a strong beat

Today at 07:50 am

Latest news about Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

GALP ENERGIA : Q2: Trading drives a strong beat Alphavalue
Venture Global LNG blasts complaints over lack of LNG cargoes RE
Transcript : Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 31, 2023 CI
Galp's earnings drop, upgraded output outlook boosts shares RE
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Portugal raises ambitions for offshore wind power RE
Portugal's environment agency greenlights Galp biodiesel, biojet plant RE
EDP CEO Calls EU's FY30 Hydrogen Production Targets 'Inflated,' 'Unrealistic' MT
Expectations about EU hydrogen goals are inflated, EDP CEO says RE
Trackinsight: Europe Energy ETF Market Sees 1.25% Performance Boost on June 13th, 2023 TI
Oil prices unlikely to see $100/bbl thanks to China, equities remain attractive Alphavalue
LNG developer Venture Global spars with customers over cargoes RE
Portugal's Galp to Make Final Investment Decision on First Green Hydrogen Site by End-2023 MT
Galp eyes final decision on green hydrogen plant this year RE
GALP ENERGIA : Q1: Downstream remains supportive Alphavalue
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. : Final dividend FA
Tes and Galp to Jointly Explore Recycling of Lithium-Ion Battery Materials in Iberia CI
Transcript : Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023 CI
Odfjell Drilling Lands Galp Energia Deal for Offshore Wells in Namibia MT
Portugal's Galp quarterly profit up 62% on refining margins RE
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
OPEC's shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4 Alphavalue
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Mostly Lower After Surprise OPEC+ Move DJ
European Midday Briefing: Investors Digest OPEC+ Production Cut DJ
European Oil Stocks Rise After OPEC+ Production Cut DJ

Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. is a leading European oil and gas group. The group also produces electrical power. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of oil, natural gas and electricity (45.9%): 19 TWh of natural gas sold in 2022; - refining and distribution (37.6%): 6.5 million tons of oil products sold. At the end of 2022, the group operated 1,475 service stations in Portugal, Spain and Africa; - exploration and production of crude oil (15.1%). At the end of 2022, the group's portfolio consisted 28 blocks in Brazil, 11 blocks in Angola, 3 blocks in Sao Tome and Principe, 2 blocks in Namibia, 2 blocks in Mozambique, and 1 block in East Timor; - other (1.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (82.4%), Latin America (14.8%) and Africa (2.8%).
Sector
Integrated Oil & Gas
Calendar
2023-10-15 - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
12.10EUR
Average target price
13.68EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.10%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

