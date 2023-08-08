Equities GALP PTGAL0AM0009
GALP ENERGIA : Q2: Trading drives a strong beat
GALP ENERGIA : Q2: Trading drives a strong beat
Today at 07:50 am
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. is a leading European oil and gas group. The group also produces electrical power. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of oil, natural gas and electricity (45.9%): 19 TWh of natural gas sold in 2022; - refining and distribution (37.6%): 6.5 million tons of oil products sold. At the end of 2022, the group operated 1,475 service stations in Portugal, Spain and Africa; - exploration and production of crude oil (15.1%). At the end of 2022, the group's portfolio consisted 28 blocks in Brazil, 11 blocks in Angola, 3 blocks in Sao Tome and Principe, 2 blocks in Namibia, 2 blocks in Mozambique, and 1 block in East Timor; - other (1.4%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (82.4%), Latin America (14.8%) and Africa (2.8%).
