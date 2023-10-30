All the materials related with the results are available here. The analysts' Q&A session will be held at 14:00h (Portugal / U.K. time).

"This was a strong quarter for Galp, with good operational momentum led by the performance in our Brazilian assets. Our robust financial performance was reflected across all business units in a context of disciplined strategic execution. Final investment decisions were made for a 100 MW electrolyser, set to be one of Europe's largest, and an advanced biofuels unit. These investments lay the foundation to our future as a provider of sustainable energy solutions."

Filipe Silva, CEO

Galp delivered a robust set of results supported on a strong operating performance and disciplined capital allocation during 3Q23, allowing to further strengthen its financial position.

RCA Ebitda reached €1,057 m:

Upstream: RCA Ebitda was €594 m, down YoY, reflecting the de-recognition of the Angolan upstream assets' disposal and a less favourable oil and gas prices environment. On a comparable basis, excluding Angolan assets, current portfolio working interest (WI) production was up 8% YoY, supported by the ramp-up of Coral Sul FLNG in Mozambique and stable production in Brazil.

Renewables & New Businesses: RCA Ebitda was €43 m, on a seasonally high generation quarter, with the increased generation from added operating capacity more than offsetting the lower market price environment YoY.

Industrial & Midstream: RCA Ebitda was €342 m, reflecting a strong performance of the industrial activities, with the system's high utilisation capturing the international cracks environment. The contribution from the midstream businesses continued robust, benefiting from improved supply and trading activities across oil, gas and power.

Commercial: RCA Ebitda was €111 m, up YoY, following improved performance on the Iberian retail and convenience, and despite the pressured environment on some B2B segments.

Group RCA Ebit was €741 m, mostly following RCA Ebitda.

Taxation was up YoY, including €76 m of extraordinary taxes in Iberia, leading to an implicit 63% tax rate (the rate would be 52% if excluding these extraordinary effects). RCA net income was €210 m.

Galp's adjusted operating cash flow (OCF) was robust at €716 m, reflecting the sound operating performance. Cash flow from operations (CFFO), including working capital and inventory effects, reached €686 m.

Net capex totalled €161 m, mostly directed towards Upstream projects under execution and development in the Brazilian pre-salt, as well as the preparation of the upcoming exploration activities in Namibia and including interim inflow of €132 m related with the Angolan upstream assets' disposal.

FCF amounted to €497 m, with Net Debt reduced by €152 m during the period.

Galp's RCA Ebitda was €2,838 m, while OCF was €1,781 m, reflecting a robust operating performance across all business units during the period.

Net capex totalled €476 m, mostly directed towards Upstream's developments, and considering €209 m of inflows from the Angolan upstream assets' disposal.

FCF amounted to €1,351 m, with net debt down 22% compared to the end of last year, considering dividends to non-controlling interests of €89 m, dividends paid to shareholders of €422 m and €308 m invested through the share buybacks.

€m (RCA, except otherwise stated) Quarter Nine Months 3Q22 2Q23 3Q23 % Var. YoY 2022 2023 % Var. YoY 784 916 1,057 35% RCA Ebitda 2,897 2,838 (2%) 612 522 594 (3%) Upstream 2,292 1,664 (27%) 38 33 43 12% Renewables & New Businesses 34 110 n.m. 48 289 342 n.m. Industrial & Midstream 333 866 n.m. 103 68 111 7% Commercial 256 249 (3%) (17) 5 (32) 86% Others (17) (51) n.m. 408 643 741 81% RCA Ebit 1,870 2,058 10% 420 405 469 12% Upstream 1,627 1,311 (19%) 32 23 (27) n.m. Renewables & New Businesses 27 19 (30%) (86) 218 258 n.m. Industrial & Midstream 82 674 n.m. 77 4 78 2% Commercial 179 126 (29%) (34) (5) (37) 8% Others (44) (72) 66% 187 258 210 12% RCA Net income 608 718 18% 223 16 24 (89%) Special items 172 232 35% (103) (23) 69 n.m. Inventory effect 241 (45) n.m. 307 251 303 (1%) IFRS Net income 1,020 906 (11%) 484 702 716 48% Adjusted operating cash flow (OCF) 2,087 1,781 (15%) 320 326 363 13% Upstream 1,493 762 (49%) 35 55 43 22% Renewables & New Businesses 30 135 n.m. 57 248 252 n.m. Industrial & Midstream 343 735 n.m. 88 43 79 (10%) Commercial 234 164 (30%) 1,024 733 686 (33%) Cash flow from operations (CFFO) 1,964 1,919 (2%) (558) (207) (161) (71%) Net Capex (924) (476) (48%) 427 503 497 16% Free cash flow (FCF) 944 1,351 43% (34) (87) (2) (94%) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (145) (89) (39%) (213) (209) (213) 0% Dividends paid to Galp shareholders (420) (422) 1% (77) (159) (72) (5%) Buyback (116) (308) n.m. 2,096 1,363 1,211 (42%) Net debt 2,096 1,211 (42%) 0.6x 0.4x 0.3x (46%) Net debt to RCA Ebitda1 0.6x 0.3x (46%) 1 Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€3,549 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€240 m).

Galp expected 2023 Ebitda and OCF is unchanged, supported by improved business performance and despite the lower than initially assumed commodity price environment.

Net capex at €0.4-0.6 bn, reflecting the lower investments execution registered in the first half and already including the 2023 proceeds from the Angolan upstream divestments.

Assumptions for 2023FY Previous Updated Brent $/bbl c.75 c.75 Realised refining margin $/boe c.9 c.9 Iberian PVB natural gas price €/MWh c.40 c.40 Iberia solar capture price €/MWh c.180 c.80 Average exchange rate EUR:USD c.1.08 c.1.10 WI production kboepd >115 >115 Operational indicators (full year 2023) Upstream1 WI production kboepd >110 Production costs $/boe c.3 Renewables Renewable capacity by YE GW 1.6 Industrial & Midstream Sines refining throughput mboe c.75 Sines refining cash costs2 $/boe 3-4 Commercial Oil products sales to direct clients mton 7.4 Convenience Ebitda growth YoY (from €70 m) % 10% EV charging points by YE # >5 k Decentralised energy installations by YE # >25 k 1 Already excluding Angola asset.

2 2023 Sines refining costs reflect concentration of maintenance during the period. Financial indicators for 2023FY RCA Ebitda € bn 3.2 >3.5 Upstream € bn >2 Renewables & NB € m >180 Industrial & Midstream € m >550 Commercial € m c.300 OCF € bn 2.2 >2.3 Upstream € bn >1.1 Renewables & NB € m >160 Industrial & Midstream € m >550 Commercial € m c.230 Organic capex € bn - c.1.1

