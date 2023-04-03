Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:39:03 2023-04-03 am EDT
11.26 EUR   +7.65%
02:56pGalp Energia Sgps S A : Annual Integrated Report 2022 and Annual General Meeting notice
PU
02:46pGalp Energia Sgps S A : informs about the proposals for the 2023 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
02:46pGalp Energia Sgps S A : informs about the notice and items of the agenda for the 2023 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
PU
Summary 
Summary

Galp Energia SGPS S A : Annual Integrated Report 2022 and Annual General Meeting notice

04/03/2023 | 02:56pm EDT
Galp published today its 2022 Annual Integrated Report, as well as the convening notice to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), to be held on May 3, 2022.

Annual Integrated Report 2022

Galp's Annual Integrated Report aims to provide a broad, transparent and accurate disclosure of the Company's yearly performance, the activities through which the Company creates economic value and our practices and principles of environmental, social and corporate governance. The report is available on Galp's website and can be downloaded here.

Annual General Meeting

Galp's 2023 AGM will be held on May 3, at 10:00 (Lisbon/London time). The meeting will be held through telematic means, in accordance to Article 377(6)(b) of the Portuguese Companies Code. The notice, detailed items of the agenda and the relevant procedures, as well as other additional information on the AGM, may be found through this link.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 18:55:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 25 220 M 27 401 M 27 401 M
Net income 2022 1 176 M 1 278 M 1 278 M
Net Debt 2022 2 798 M 3 040 M 3 040 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,04x
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 9 337 M 10 163 M 10 145 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 152
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,46 €
Average target price 13,81 €
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Vice Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Miguel José Pereira Athayde Marques Vice Chairman
Edmar de Almeida Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-17.05%9 424
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.78%1 895 421
SHELL PLC-0.75%196 507
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED30.25%152 045
TOTALENERGIES SE-7.31%144 713
EQUINOR ASA-15.09%88 724
