Galp Energia SGPS S A : Dividend payment

The Board of Directors of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. approved, on August 20, 2021, an interim dividend payment of €0.25 per share.

Shareholders are hereby notified that the dividend will be payable as from September 16, 2021, as follows:

Gross dividend per share EUR 0.25 Personal income tax (28%)(1) EUR 0.07 Net dividend per share EUR 0.18 Corporate income tax (25%)(1) EUR 0.0625 Net dividend per share EUR 0.1875

The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2021 and the record date is September 15, 2021.

The dividends will be paid through the Central de Valores Mobiliários. Banco Santander Totta, S.A. is the paying agent.

(1) For potential tax exemption, exclusion from withholding or reduction of the withholding tax rate, shareholders must confirm their tax status with the financial institution at which their shares are deposited.

Shareholders resident in Portugal and subject to personal income tax ('IRS') are charged with a final tax rate of 28%, unless an option for aggregation is made, to the extent that they are not obtained from entrepreneurial or professional activities (if dividends are obtained within the scope of an entrepreneurial or professional activity, the aggregation is mandatory).

The final withholding tax rate shall be 35% if the dividends are paid or made available to: (i) omnibus accounts, unless the beneficial owner of such dividends is disclosed or (ii) non-resident entities without a permanent establishment in Portuguese territory, which are domiciled in a country, territory or region subject to favorable tax regime, according to the list approved by Decree|Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance.