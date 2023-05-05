Galp Energia SGPS S A : Excel tables - 1Q - 2023

1 1Q23 ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€3,618 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€225 m).
Market indicators
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Exchange rate EUR:USD
1.12
1.06
1.01
1.02
1.07
Exchange rate EUR:BRL
5.87
5.24
5.28
5.37
5.58
Dated Brent price (USD/bbl)
102.2
113.9
100.8
88.9
81.2
Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh)
97.1
88.4
138.5
75.2
52.2
Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh)
95.6
95.6
196.2
94.4
54.1
Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (USD/mbtu)
93.7
86.6
152.3
101.8
52.7
Iberian baseload pool price (EUR/MWh)
229.3
182.8
146.3
113.2
96.4
Iberian solar captured price (EUR/MWh)
217.8
160.8
129.4
102.2
84.4
Iberian oil market (mton)
14.8
15.9
16.5
16.0
14.6
Iberian natural gas market (TWh)
126.9
96.9
104.1
98.6
104.8
Source: Platts for commodities prices; MIBGAS for Iberian natural gas price; APETRO and CORES for Iberian oil market; REN and Enagás for Iberian natural gas market; OMIE and REE for Iberian pool price and solar capture price.
Operational data
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Working interest production (kboepd)
131.1
119.6
127.6
130.4
120.3
Net entitlement production (kboepd)
129.5
118.1
126.1
128.6
120.1
Upstream oil realisations indicator (USD/bbl)
102.2
110.6
99.4
84.4
75.6
Upstream gas realisations indicator (USD/boe)
43.6
51.9
55.5
54.6
48.8
Equity renewable power generation (GWh)
180
515
627
307
448
Renewable realised sale price (EUR/MWh)
204.2
151.3
126.6
100.4
108.5
Raw materials processed (mboe)
21.8
22.9
22.9
20.5
19.6
Galp refining margin (USD/boe)
4.8
20.1
7.7
13.5
14.3
Oil products supply1 (mton)
3.9
4.1
4.3
3.8
3.6
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes1 (TWh)
14.8
14.0
13.1
12.7
10.7
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh)
112.8
174.3
176.6
165.8
162.1
Oil products - client sales (mton)
1.7
1.9
2.0
1.8
1.7
Natural gas - client sales (GWh)
5,590
5,006
4,180
4,270
3,722
Electricity - client sales (GWh)
1,139
1,088
979
940
933
1 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
Financial data
Financial debt
€m (except otherwise stated)
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Cash and equivalents
2,638
2,065
2,413
2,432
2,035
Undrawn credit facilities
949
1,760
837
1,484
1,584
Bonds
2,801
2,814
2,577
2,467
1,865
Bank loans and other debt
2,228
1,436
1,932
1,520
1,511
Net debt
2,392
2,185
2,096
1,555
1,341
Leases (IFRS 16)
1,166
1,202
1,248
1,277
1,310
Net debt to RCA Ebitda 2
0.96x
0.69x
0.62x
0.43x
0.37x
1 Debt does not include Financial leases. 2 1Q23 ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€3,618 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€225 m).
Income statement
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Turnover
5,661
7,229
7,761
6,188
5,146
Cost of goods sold
(4,326)
(5,590)
(6,349)
(4,691)
(3,571)
Supply & Services
(458)
(449)
(484)
(497)
(569)
Personnel costs
(81)
(76)
(91)
(122)
(98)
Other operating revenues (expenses)
79
130
(51)
74
(10)
Impairments on accounts receivable
(6)
(0)
(2)
(0)
(34)
RCA Ebitda
869
1,244
784
951
864
IFRS Ebitda
1,048
1,549
630
657
790
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(329)
(322)
(325)
(404)
(190)
Provisions
(2)
2
(51)
(72)
0
RCA Ebit
538
924
408
475
674
IFRS Ebit
709
1,211
281
181
596
Net income from associates
26
62
25
54
23
Financial results
(31)
(346)
89
134
(7)
Net interests
(8)
(5)
(2)
(1)
(2)
Capitalised interest
4
4
10
12
11
Exchange gain (loss)
1
2
(8)
15
18
Mark-to-market of derivatives
-
(331)
114
136
-
Interest on leases (IFRS 16)
(19)
(20)
(21)
(25)
(22)
Other financial costs/income
(10)
4
(4)
(3)
(12)
RCA Net income before taxes and minority interests
532
640
523
663
689
Taxes
(330)
(295)
(315)
(313)
(389)
Taxes on oil and natural gas production1
(222)
(198)
(265)
(158)
(150)
Non-controlling interests
(48)
(79)
(20)
(76)
(50)
RCA Net income
155
265
187
273
250
Special items
(320)
269
223
388
192
RC Net income
(165)
534
410
661
442
Inventory effect
152
192
(103)
(206)
(90)
IFRS Net income
(14)
727
307
455
352
1 Includes taxes on oil and natural gas production, such as SPT payable in Brazil (also IRP payable in Angola until 2022).
Capital expenditure
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Upstream
129
133
205
174
115
Renewables & New Businesses
39
51
265
47
32
Industrial & Midstream
7
16
20
29
20
Commercial
6
18
23
66
(2)
Others
7
7
11
13
7
Capex (economic)1
188
224
524
329
172
1 Capex figures based in change in assets during the period.
Financial position
€m (IFRS figures)
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Net fixed assets
6,718
6,625
7,780
6,876
6,957
Rights of use (IFRS 16)
1,064
1,088
1,119
1,116
1,149
Working capital
2,504
3,026
2,333
1,632
1,357
Other assets/liabilities
(2,693)
(2,490)
(2,627)
(2,089)
(1,856)
Assets held for sale
-
-
-
413
419
Capital employed
7,594
8,250
8,605
7,948
8,026
Short term debt
2,374
1,531
1,517
800
242
Medium-Long term debt
2,655
2,718
2,992
3,187
3,134
Total debt
5,030
4,250
4,509
3,987
3,376
Cash and equivalents
2,638
2,065
2,413
2,432
2,035
Net debt
2,392
2,185
2,096
1,555
1,341
Leases (IFRS 16)
1,166
1,202
1,248
1,277
1,310
Equity
4,036
4,863
5,261
5,117
5,375
Equity, net debt and leases
7,594
8,250
8,605
7,948
8,026
Reconciliation of IFRS and RCA figures
Ebitda by segment
€m
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
Galp
1,048
(188)
860
9
869
1,549
(301)
1,248
(4)
1,244
630
159
789
(5)
784
657
294
951
-
951
790
122
912
(48)
864
Upstream
803
-
803
-
803
878
-
878
-
878
612
-
612
-
612
791
-
791
-
791
596
-
596
(48)
548
R&NB
(1)
-
(1)
-
(1)
(4)
-
(4)
-
(4)
38
-
38
-
38
17
-
17
-
17
35
-
35
-
35
I&Mid
185
(193)
(8)
9
2
561
(274)
287
(4)
283
(99)
153
54
(5)
48
(176)
295
118
-
118
105
130
235
-
235
Commercial
56
0
56
-
56
119
(22)
97
-
97
97
6
103
-
103
43
(1)
42
-
42
78
(8)
71
-
71
Others
5
4
10
-
10
(5)
(5)
(10)
-
(10)
(17)
-
(17)
-
(17)
(17)
-
(17)
-
(17)
(24)
-
(24)
-
(24)
Ebit by segment
€m
2021
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special items
RCA Ebit
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special items
RCA Ebit
Ebit RCA
0
Ebit IFRS
Efeito stock
Ebit RC
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special items
RCA Ebit
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebit
Galp
709
(188)
520
18
538
1,211
(301)
910
13
924
281
159
440
(31)
408
181
294
475
-
475
596
122
718
(44)
674
Upstream
555
-
555
-
555
653
-
653
-
653
420
-
420
-
420
602
-
602
-
602
481
-
481
(44)
438
R&NB
(1)
-
(1)
-
(1)
(4)
-
(4)
-
(4)
32
-
32
-
32
5
-
5
-
5
23
-
23
-
23
I&Mid
124
(193)
(69)
18
(51)
480
(274)
205
13
219
(207)
153
(55)
(31)
(86)
(310)
295
(15)
-
(15)
69
130
199
-
199
Commercial
31
0
31
-
31
93
(22)
71
-
71
70
6
77
-
77
(103)
(1)
(104)
-
(104)
52
(8)
45
-
45
Others
0
4
5
-
5
(10)
(5)
(15)
-
(15)
(34)
-
(34)
-
(34)
(13)
-
(13)
-
(13)
(31)
-
(31)
-
(31)
Segment review
Upstream
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated; unit figures based on total net entitlement production)
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Working interest production1 (kboepd)
131.1
119.0
127.7
130.4
120.3
By product
Oil production (kbpd)
117.5
107.3
114.8
115.3
101.4
Gas production (kboepd)
13.5
11.7
12.9
15.1
18.8
By country
Brazil
119.4
107.4
115.8
115.8
114.9
Mozambique
-
-
0.1
2.0
5.4
Angola
11.9
11.6
11.8
12.6
-
Net entitlement production1 (kboepd)
129.5
117.6
126.1
128.6
120.1
Realisations indicators2
Oil (USD/bbl)
102.2
110.6
99.4
84.2
75.6
Gas (USD/boe)
43.6
51.9
55.5
54.6
48.8
Royalties (USD/boe)
8.5
8.7
7.8
6.8
6.7
Production costs (USD/boe)
2.4
2.6
3.2
3.0
3.3
DD&A3 (USD/boe)
12.7
13.1
13.4
14.9
11.0
RCA Ebitda
803
878
612
791
548
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments3
(248)
(225)
(192)
(190)
(110)
Provisions
0
(0)
(0)
1
(0)
RCA Ebit
555
653
420
602
438
IFRS Ebit
555
653
420
602
481
Adjusted operating cash flow
576
597
320
529
74
Capex
129
133
205
174
115
1 Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected. 2 Oil realisation indicator is estimated based on the differential to the average Brent price of the period when each of Galp's oil cargoes were negotiated, deducted from logistic costs associated with its delivery. Gas realisation indicator represents the revenues collected from the equity gas sold during the period net of all gas delivery and treatment costs. 3 Includes abandonment provisions. 2022 unit figures exclude impairments of €120 m related with exploration and appraisal assets.
Renewables & New Businesses
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Renewable power generation (GWh)
Net to Galp
180
515
627
307
448
Galp average solar generation sale price (EUR/MWh)
204
151
127
100
108
Consolidated indicators
RCA Ebitda
(1)
(4)
38
17
35
RCA Ebit
(1)
(4)
32
5
23
IFRS Ebit
(1)
(4)
32
5
23
Adjusted operating cash flow
(1)
(4)
35
19
37
Capex
39
51
265
47
32
Renewables pro-forma - equity to Galp1
Ebitda
31
62
68
19
38
Ebit
24
56
59
9
27
Renewables pro-forma adjusted operating cash flow
31
62
92
8
38
1 Pro-forma considers all renewable projects as if they were consolidated according to Galp's equity stakes.
Industrial & Midstream
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Raw materials processed (mboe)
21.8
22.9
22.9
20.5
19.6
Crude processed (mbbl)
17.7
19.6
19.5
17.8
18.2
Galp refining margin1 (USD/boe)
4.8
20.1
7.7
13.5
14.3
Refining cost (USD/boe)
2.0
1.5
1.8
3.1
5.1
Oil products supply2 (mton)
3.9
4.1
4.3
3.8
3.6
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes2 (TWh)
14.8
14.0
13.1
12.7
10.7
Trading (TWh)
6.1
6.0
5.6
5.5
3.9
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh)
113
174
177
166
162
RCA Ebitda
2
283
48
118
235
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(50)
(65)
(84)
(67)
(36)
Provisions
(2)
1
(51)
(67)
(0)
RCA Ebit
(51)
219
(86)
(15)
199
IFRS Ebit
124
480
(207)
(310)
69
Adjusted operating cash flow
(1)
288
57
116
235
Capex
7
16
20
29
20
1 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
Commercial
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Commercial sales to clients
Oil products (mton)
1.7
1.9
2.0
1.8
1.7
Natural Gas (GWh)
5,590
5,006
4,180
4,270
3,722
Electricity (GWh)
1,139
1,088
979
940
933
RCA Ebitda
56
97
103
42
71
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(25)
(26)
(26)
(139)
(26)
Provisions
(0)
-
-
(7)
0
RCA Ebit
31
71
77
(104)
45
IFRS Ebit
31
93
70
(103)
52
Adjusted operating cash flow
55
91
88
56
42
Capex
6
18
23
66
(2)
IFRS consolidated income statement
€m
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Sales
5,548
7,153
7,678
6,107
5,072
Services rendered
114
76
83
81
74
Other operating income
139
139
(27)
70
110
Operating income
5,800
7,368
7,734
6,258
5,256
Inventories consumed and sold
(4,142)
(5,281)
(6,512)
(4,985)
(3,688)
Materials and services consumed
(460)
(453)
(477)
(497)
(583)
Personnel costs
(82)
(77)
(88)
(122)
(98)
Impairments on accounts receivable
(6)
(0)
(2)
(0)
(34)
Other operating costs
(61)
(8)
(24)
4
(64)
Operating costs
(4,752)
(5,819)
(7,104)
(5,601)
(4,466)
Ebitda
1,048
1,549
630
657
790
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(338)
(340)
(299)
(404)
(194)
Provisions
(2)
2
(51)
(72)
0
Ebit
709
1,211
281
181
596
Net income from associates
26
54
25
46
109
Financial results
(453)
16
393
757
68
Interest income
7
11
15
21
25
Interest expenses
(15)
(16)
(16)
(22)
(27)
Capitalised interest
4
4
10
12
11
Interest on leases (IFRS 16)
(19)
(20)
(21)
(25)
(22)
Exchange gain (loss)
1
48
(41)
(16)
18
Mark-to-market of derivatives
(421)
(15)
451
791
76
Other financial costs/income
(10)
4
(4)
(3)
(11)
Income before taxes
282
1,281
699
984
773
Taxes1
(211)
(470)
(370)
(383)
(269)
Windfall Taxes
-
-
-
(53)
(60)
Energy sector contribution taxes2
(19)
(3)
(6)
(6)
(26)
Income before non-controlling interests
52
809
324
542
418
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
(65)
(82)
(16)
(87)
(66)
Net income
(14)
726
307
455
352
1 Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola. 2 Includes €7 m, €5 m and €14 m related to CESE I, CESE II and FNEE, respectively, during 1Q23.
Consolidated financial position
€m
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
Assets
Tangible fixed assets
5,155
5,430
6,563
5,700
5,657
Goodwill
88
89
92
70
69
Other intangible fixed assets
605
545
655
672
689
Rights of use (IFRS 16)
1,064
1,088
1,119
1,116
1,149
Investments in associates
451
524
437
417
478
Financial investments held for sale
259
281
263
277
Receivables
273
259
281
263
277
Deferred tax assets
449
473
554
559
468
Financial investments
774
456
500
256
218
Total non-current assets
8,860
8,865
10,201
9,055
9,007
Inventories1
1,296
1,965
1,805
1,361
1,239
Trade receivables
1,775
2,279
1,786
1,464
1,456
Other receivables
1,108
1,217
1,051
942
913
Financial investments
1,598
1,849
1,039
339
225
Current income tax recoverable
107
14
1
3
0
Cash and equivalents
2,638
2,065
2,413
2,432
2,035
Subtotal current assets
8,521
9,389
8,096
6,541
5,868
Non-current assets held for sale
-
-
-
500
512
Total current assets
8,521
9,389
8,096
7,041
6,380
Total assets
17,381
18,254
18,297
16,096
15,387
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital
829
829
829
815
815
Buybacks
-
(40)
(116)
-
(77)
Share premium
82
82
82
82
82
Reserves
1,429
1,695
2,118
1,562
1,573
Retained earnings
813
582
253
226
1,625
Net income
(14)
713
1,020
1,475
352
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
3,140
3,862
4,186
4,161
4,370
Non-controlling interests
896
1,001
1,075
956
1,005
Total equity
4,036
4,863
5,261
5,117
5,375
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bank loans and overdrafts
804
854
1,164
1,470
1,361
Bonds
1,851
1,864
1,827
1,717
1,773
Leases (IFRS 16)
1,009
1,036
1,077
1,095
1,112
Other payables
99
105
109
99
124
Retirement and other benefit obligations
293
286
276
252
243
Deferred tax liabilities
494
550
632
555
380
Other financial instruments
260
305
335
48
29
Provisions
1,272
1,312
1,425
1,430
1,345
Total non-current liabilities
6,083
6,312
6,845
6,666
6,367
Bank loans and overdrafts
1,424
581
767
50
150
Bonds
950
950
750
750
92
Leases (IFRS 16)
157
166
171
182
198
Trade payables
1,472
2,059
1,226
1,005
935
Other payables
1,313
1,318
1,739
1,505
1,738
Other financial instruments
1,946
1,923
1,326
373
172
Income tax payable
80
211
361
266
Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale
-
-
-
87
93
Total current liabilities
7,263
7,079
6,191
4,313
3,644
Total liabilities
13,345
13,391
13,035
10,979
10,012
Total equity and liabilities
17,381
18,254
18,297
16,096
15,387
1 Includes €60 m of inventories made on behalf of third parties as of 31 March 2023.
Cash flow (indirect method)
€m (IFRS figures)
2022
2023
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
RCA Ebitda
869
1,244
784
951
864
Dividends from associates
-
9
3
13
3
Taxes paid
(231)
(289)
(303)
(264)
(504)
Adjusted operating cash flow
638
964
484
701
363
Special items
(9)
4
5
-
(16)
Inventory effect
188
301
(159)
(294)
(122)
Changes in working capital
(625)
(522)
693
700
275
Cash flow from operations
193
747
1,024
1,107
500
Net capex1
(122)
(244)
(558)
(342)
(109)
o.w. Divestments
-
-
-
-
77
Net financial expenses
(23)
5
(18)
(3)
(17)
IFRS 16 leases interest
(18)
(21)
(21)
(25)
(22)
Free cash flow
30
488
427
737
352
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest2
(110)
(1)
(34)
(100)
-
Distributions to Galp shareholders
-
(247)
(289)
(34)
(77)
Dividends paid
-
(207)
(213)
-
-
Buybacks3
-
(40)
(77)
(34)
(77)
Reimbursement of IFRS 16 leases principal
(27)
(34)
(30)
(41)
(36)
Others
73
1
15
(21)
(24)
Change in net debt
35
(207)
(89)
(541)
(214)
1 2023 includes proceeds from the Angolan upstream assets sale. 2 Mainly dividends paid to Sinopec. 3 Share repurchase amounts related to programmes for the sole purpose of the cancellation of own shares.