Galp Energia SGPS S A : Excel tables - 1Q - 2023

1 Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected. 2 Oil realisation indicator is estimated based on the differential to the average Brent price of the period when each of Galp's oil cargoes were negotiated, deducted from logistic costs associated with its delivery. Gas realisation indicator represents the revenues collected from the equity gas sold during the period net of all gas delivery and treatment costs. 3 Includes abandonment provisions. 2022 unit figures exclude impairments of €120 m related with exploration and appraisal assets.