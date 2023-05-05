Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  03:45:51 2023-05-05 am EDT
10.45 EUR   -0.52%
03:19aGalp Energia Sgps S A : Excel tables - 1Q - 2023
PU
02:49aGalp Energia Sgps S A : 1st-Quarter 2023 Results
PU
02:18aPortugal's Galp quarterly profit up 62% on refining margins
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : Excel tables - 1Q - 2023

05/05/2023 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
cover_page
&R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1#
May 5, 2023
1st Quarter 2023 Results
table_of_contents
Table of Contents
Key figures
Financial data
Market indicators
Operational data
Financial debt
Financial review
Income statement
Capital expenditure
Financial Position
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted figures
RCA/IFRS Ebitda by segment
RCA/IFRS Ebit by segment
Segment review
Upstream
Industrial & Midstream
Commercial
Renewables & New Businesses
Financial statements
IFRS Consolidated income statement
Consolidated financial position
Cash flow (indirect method)
&R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1#
Consolidated financial position
Cash flow (indirect method)
IFRS Consolidated income statement
RCA/IFRS Ebitda by segment
Commercial
Industrial & Midstream
Upstream
Financial Position
Capital expenditure
Income statement
Financial statements
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted figures
Segment review
Financial debt
RCA/IFRS Ebit by segment
Key figures
Operational data
Financial data
Market indicators
Renewables & New Businesses
Financial review
key_figures
Financial data
€m (IFRS, except otherwise stated)
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
RCA Ebitda 869 1,244 784 951 864
Upstream 803 878 612 791 548
Renewables & New Businesses (1) (4) 38 17 35
Industrial & Midstream 2 283 48 118 235
Commercial 56 97 103 42 71
RCA Ebit 538 924 408 475 674
Upstream 555 653 420 602 438
Renewables & New Businesses (1) (4) 32 5 23
Industrial & Midstream (51) 219 (86) (15) 199
Commercial 31 71 77 (104) 45
RCA Net income 155 265 187 273 250
Special items (320) 269 223 388 192
Inventory effect 152 192 (103) (206) (90)
IFRS Net income (14) 727 307 455 352
Adjusted operating cash flow (OCF) 638 964 484 701 363
Upstream 576 597 320 529 74
Renewables & New Businesses (1) (4) 35 19 37
Industrial & Midstream (1) 288 57 116 235
Commercial 55 91 88 56 42
Cash flow from operations (CFFO) 193 747 1,024 1,107 500
Net capex (122) (244) (558) (342) (109)
Free cash flow (FCF) 30 488 427 737 352
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (110) (1) (34) (100) -
Distributions to Galp shareholders - (247) (289) (34) (77)
Dividends paid - (207) (213) - -
Buybacks - (40) (77) (34) (77)
Net debt 2,392 2,185 2,096 1,555 1,341
Net debt to RCA Ebitda1 1.0x 0.7x 0.6x 0.4x 0.4x
1 1Q23 ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€3,618 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€225 m).
Market indicators
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Exchange rate EUR:USD 1.12 1.06 1.01 1.02 1.07
Exchange rate EUR:BRL 5.87 5.24 5.28 5.37 5.58
Dated Brent price (USD/bbl) 102.2 113.9 100.8 88.9 81.2
Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh) 97.1 88.4 138.5 75.2 52.2
Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh) 95.6 95.6 196.2 94.4 54.1
Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (USD/mbtu) 93.7 86.6 152.3 101.8 52.7
Iberian baseload pool price (EUR/MWh) 229.3 182.8 146.3 113.2 96.4
Iberian solar captured price (EUR/MWh) 217.8 160.8 129.4 102.2 84.4
Iberian oil market (mton) 14.8 15.9 16.5 16.0 14.6
Iberian natural gas market (TWh) 126.9 96.9 104.1 98.6 104.8
Source: Platts for commodities prices; MIBGAS for Iberian natural gas price; APETRO and CORES for Iberian oil market; REN and Enagás for Iberian natural gas market; OMIE and REE for Iberian pool price and solar capture price.
Operational data
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Working interest production (kboepd) 131.1 119.6 127.6 130.4 120.3
Net entitlement production (kboepd) 129.5 118.1 126.1 128.6 120.1
Upstream oil realisations indicator (USD/bbl) 102.2 110.6 99.4 84.4 75.6
Upstream gas realisations indicator (USD/boe) 43.6 51.9 55.5 54.6 48.8
Equity renewable power generation (GWh) 180 515 627 307 448
Renewable realised sale price (EUR/MWh) 204.2 151.3 126.6 100.4 108.5
Raw materials processed (mboe) 21.8 22.9 22.9 20.5 19.6
Galp refining margin (USD/boe) 4.8 20.1 7.7 13.5 14.3
Oil products supply1 (mton) 3.9 4.1 4.3 3.8 3.6
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes1 (TWh) 14.8 14.0 13.1 12.7 10.7
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh) 112.8 174.3 176.6 165.8 162.1
Oil products - client sales (mton) 1.7 1.9 2.0 1.8 1.7
Natural gas - client sales (GWh) 5,590 5,006 4,180 4,270 3,722
Electricity - client sales (GWh) 1,139 1,088 979 940 933
1 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
&R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1#
Table of contents
Financial data
debt_detail
Financial debt
€m (except otherwise stated)
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Cash and equivalents 2,638 2,065 2,413 2,432 2,035
Undrawn credit facilities 949 1,760 837 1,484 1,584
Bonds 2,801 2,814 2,577 2,467 1,865
Bank loans and other debt 2,228 1,436 1,932 1,520 1,511
Net debt 2,392 2,185 2,096 1,555 1,341
Leases (IFRS 16) 1,166 1,202 1,248 1,277 1,310
Net debt to RCA Ebitda 2 0.96x 0.69x 0.62x 0.43x 0.37x
1 Debt does not include Financial leases. 2 1Q23 ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€3,618 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€225 m).
&R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1#
Table of contents
financial_review
Income statement
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Turnover 5,661 7,229 7,761 6,188 5,146
Cost of goods sold (4,326) (5,590) (6,349) (4,691) (3,571)
Supply & Services (458) (449) (484) (497) (569)
Personnel costs (81) (76) (91) (122) (98)
Other operating revenues (expenses) 79 130 (51) 74 (10)
Impairments on accounts receivable (6) (0) (2) (0) (34)
RCA Ebitda 869 1,244 784 951 864
IFRS Ebitda 1,048 1,549 630 657 790
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (329) (322) (325) (404) (190)
Provisions (2) 2 (51) (72) 0
RCA Ebit 538 924 408 475 674
IFRS Ebit 709 1,211 281 181 596
Net income from associates 26 62 25 54 23
Financial results (31) (346) 89 134 (7)
Net interests (8) (5) (2) (1) (2)
Capitalised interest 4 4 10 12 11
Exchange gain (loss) 1 2 (8) 15 18
Mark-to-market of derivatives - (331) 114 136 -
Interest on leases (IFRS 16) (19) (20) (21) (25) (22)
Other financial costs/income (10) 4 (4) (3) (12)
RCA Net income before taxes and minority interests 532 640 523 663 689
Taxes (330) (295) (315) (313) (389)
Taxes on oil and natural gas production1 (222) (198) (265) (158) (150)
Non-controlling interests (48) (79) (20) (76) (50)
RCA Net income 155 265 187 273 250
Special items (320) 269 223 388 192
RC Net income (165) 534 410 661 442
Inventory effect 152 192 (103) (206) (90)
IFRS Net income (14) 727 307 455 352
1 Includes taxes on oil and natural gas production, such as SPT payable in Brazil (also IRP payable in Angola until 2022).
Capital expenditure
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Upstream 129 133 205 174 115
Renewables & New Businesses 39 51 265 47 32
Industrial & Midstream 7 16 20 29 20
Commercial 6 18 23 66 (2)
Others 7 7 11 13 7
Capex (economic)1 188 224 524 329 172
1 Capex figures based in change in assets during the period.
Financial position
€m (IFRS figures)
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Net fixed assets 6,718 6,625 7,780 6,876 6,957
Rights of use (IFRS 16) 1,064 1,088 1,119 1,116 1,149
Working capital 2,504 3,026 2,333 1,632 1,357
Other assets/liabilities (2,693) (2,490) (2,627) (2,089) (1,856)
Assets held for sale - - - 413 419
Capital employed 7,594 8,250 8,605 7,948 8,026
Short term debt 2,374 1,531 1,517 800 242
Medium-Long term debt 2,655 2,718 2,992 3,187 3,134
Total debt 5,030 4,250 4,509 3,987 3,376
Cash and equivalents 2,638 2,065 2,413 2,432 2,035
Net debt 2,392 2,185 2,096 1,555 1,341
Leases (IFRS 16) 1,166 1,202 1,248 1,277 1,310
Equity 4,036 4,863 5,261 5,117 5,375
Equity, net debt and leases 7,594 8,250 8,605 7,948 8,026
&R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1#
Table of contents
reconciliation
Reconciliation of IFRS and RCA figures
Ebitda by segment
€m
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda
Galp 1,048 (188) 860 9 869 1,549 (301) 1,248 (4) 1,244 630 159 789 (5) 784 657 294 951 - 951 790 122 912 (48) 864
Upstream 803 - 803 - 803 878 - 878 - 878 612 - 612 - 612 791 - 791 - 791 596 - 596 (48) 548
R&NB (1) - (1) - (1) (4) - (4) - (4) 38 - 38 - 38 17 - 17 - 17 35 - 35 - 35
I&Mid 185 (193) (8) 9 2 561 (274) 287 (4) 283 (99) 153 54 (5) 48 (176) 295 118 - 118 105 130 235 - 235
Commercial 56 0 56 - 56 119 (22) 97 - 97 97 6 103 - 103 43 (1) 42 - 42 78 (8) 71 - 71
Others 5 4 10 - 10 (5) (5) (10) - (10) (17) - (17) - (17) (17) - (17) - (17) (24) - (24) - (24)
Ebit by segment
€m
2021 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit Ebit RCA 0 Ebit IFRS Efeito stock Ebit RC IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebit
Galp 709 (188) 520 18 538 1,211 (301) 910 13 924 281 159 440 (31) 408 181 294 475 - 475 596 122 718 (44) 674
Upstream 555 - 555 - 555 653 - 653 - 653 420 - 420 - 420 602 - 602 - 602 481 - 481 (44) 438
R&NB (1) - (1) - (1) (4) - (4) - (4) 32 - 32 - 32 5 - 5 - 5 23 - 23 - 23
I&Mid 124 (193) (69) 18 (51) 480 (274) 205 13 219 (207) 153 (55) (31) (86) (310) 295 (15) - (15) 69 130 199 - 199
Commercial 31 0 31 - 31 93 (22) 71 - 71 70 6 77 - 77 (103) (1) (104) - (104) 52 (8) 45 - 45
Others 0 4 5 - 5 (10) (5) (15) - (15) (34) - (34) - (34) (13) - (13) - (13) (31) - (31) - (31)
&R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1#
Table of contents
segment_review
Segment review
Upstream
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated; unit figures based on total net entitlement production)
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Working interest production1 (kboepd) 131.1 119.0 127.7 130.4 120.3
By product
Oil production (kbpd) 117.5 107.3 114.8 115.3 101.4
Gas production (kboepd) 13.5 11.7 12.9 15.1 18.8
By country
Brazil 119.4 107.4 115.8 115.8 114.9
Mozambique - - 0.1 2.0 5.4
Angola 11.9 11.6 11.8 12.6 -
Net entitlement production1 (kboepd) 129.5 117.6 126.1 128.6 120.1
Realisations indicators2
Oil (USD/bbl) 102.2 110.6 99.4 84.2 75.6
Gas (USD/boe) 43.6 51.9 55.5 54.6 48.8
Royalties (USD/boe) 8.5 8.7 7.8 6.8 6.7
Production costs (USD/boe) 2.4 2.6 3.2 3.0 3.3
DD&A3 (USD/boe) 12.7 13.1 13.4 14.9 11.0
RCA Ebitda 803 878 612 791 548
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments3 (248) (225) (192) (190) (110)
Provisions 0 (0) (0) 1 (0)
RCA Ebit 555 653 420 602 438
IFRS Ebit 555 653 420 602 481
Adjusted operating cash flow 576 597 320 529 74
Capex 129 133 205 174 115
1 Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected. 2 Oil realisation indicator is estimated based on the differential to the average Brent price of the period when each of Galp's oil cargoes were negotiated, deducted from logistic costs associated with its delivery. Gas realisation indicator represents the revenues collected from the equity gas sold during the period net of all gas delivery and treatment costs. 3 Includes abandonment provisions. 2022 unit figures exclude impairments of €120 m related with exploration and appraisal assets.
Renewables & New Businesses
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Renewable power generation (GWh)
Net to Galp 180 515 627 307 448
Galp average solar generation sale price (EUR/MWh) 204 151 127 100 108
Consolidated indicators
RCA Ebitda (1) (4) 38 17 35
RCA Ebit (1) (4) 32 5 23
IFRS Ebit (1) (4) 32 5 23
Adjusted operating cash flow (1) (4) 35 19 37
Capex 39 51 265 47 32
Renewables pro-forma - equity to Galp1
Ebitda 31 62 68 19 38
Ebit 24 56 59 9 27
Renewables pro-forma adjusted operating cash flow 31 62 92 8 38
1 Pro-forma considers all renewable projects as if they were consolidated according to Galp's equity stakes.
Industrial & Midstream
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Raw materials processed (mboe) 21.8 22.9 22.9 20.5 19.6
Crude processed (mbbl) 17.7 19.6 19.5 17.8 18.2
Galp refining margin1 (USD/boe) 4.8 20.1 7.7 13.5 14.3
Refining cost (USD/boe) 2.0 1.5 1.8 3.1 5.1
Oil products supply2 (mton) 3.9 4.1 4.3 3.8 3.6
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes2 (TWh) 14.8 14.0 13.1 12.7 10.7
Trading (TWh) 6.1 6.0 5.6 5.5 3.9
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh) 113 174 177 166 162
RCA Ebitda 2 283 48 118 235
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (50) (65) (84) (67) (36)
Provisions (2) 1 (51) (67) (0)
RCA Ebit (51) 219 (86) (15) 199
IFRS Ebit 124 480 (207) (310) 69
Adjusted operating cash flow (1) 288 57 116 235
Capex 7 16 20 29 20
1 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
Commercial
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Commercial sales to clients
Oil products (mton) 1.7 1.9 2.0 1.8 1.7
Natural Gas (GWh) 5,590 5,006 4,180 4,270 3,722
Electricity (GWh) 1,139 1,088 979 940 933
RCA Ebitda 56 97 103 42 71
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (25) (26) (26) (139) (26)
Provisions (0) - - (7) 0
RCA Ebit 31 71 77 (104) 45
IFRS Ebit 31 93 70 (103) 52
Adjusted operating cash flow 55 91 88 56 42
Capex 6 18 23 66 (2)
&R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1#
Table of contents
financial_statements
IFRS consolidated income statement
€m
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Sales 5,548 7,153 7,678 6,107 5,072
Services rendered 114 76 83 81 74
Other operating income 139 139 (27) 70 110
Operating income 5,800 7,368 7,734 6,258 5,256
Inventories consumed and sold (4,142) (5,281) (6,512) (4,985) (3,688)
Materials and services consumed (460) (453) (477) (497) (583)
Personnel costs (82) (77) (88) (122) (98)
Impairments on accounts receivable (6) (0) (2) (0) (34)
Other operating costs (61) (8) (24) 4 (64)
Operating costs (4,752) (5,819) (7,104) (5,601) (4,466)
Ebitda 1,048 1,549 630 657 790
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (338) (340) (299) (404) (194)
Provisions (2) 2 (51) (72) 0
Ebit 709 1,211 281 181 596
Net income from associates 26 54 25 46 109
Financial results (453) 16 393 757 68
Interest income 7 11 15 21 25
Interest expenses (15) (16) (16) (22) (27)
Capitalised interest 4 4 10 12 11
Interest on leases (IFRS 16) (19) (20) (21) (25) (22)
Exchange gain (loss) 1 48 (41) (16) 18
Mark-to-market of derivatives (421) (15) 451 791 76
Other financial costs/income (10) 4 (4) (3) (11)
Income before taxes 282 1,281 699 984 773
Taxes1 (211) (470) (370) (383) (269)
Windfall Taxes - - - (53) (60)
Energy sector contribution taxes2 (19) (3) (6) (6) (26)
Income before non-controlling interests 52 809 324 542 418
Income attributable to non-controlling interests (65) (82) (16) (87) (66)
Net income (14) 726 307 455 352
1 Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola. 2 Includes €7 m, €5 m and €14 m related to CESE I, CESE II and FNEE, respectively, during 1Q23.
Consolidated financial position
€m
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
Assets
Tangible fixed assets 5,155 5,430 6,563 5,700 5,657
Goodwill 88 89 92 70 69
Other intangible fixed assets 605 545 655 672 689
Rights of use (IFRS 16) 1,064 1,088 1,119 1,116 1,149
Investments in associates 451 524 437 417 478
Financial investments held for sale 259 281 263 277
Receivables 273 259 281 263 277
Deferred tax assets 449 473 554 559 468
Financial investments 774 456 500 256 218
Total non-current assets 8,860 8,865 10,201 9,055 9,007
Inventories1 1,296 1,965 1,805 1,361 1,239
Trade receivables 1,775 2,279 1,786 1,464 1,456
Other receivables 1,108 1,217 1,051 942 913
Financial investments 1,598 1,849 1,039 339 225
Current income tax recoverable 107 14 1 3 0
Cash and equivalents 2,638 2,065 2,413 2,432 2,035
Subtotal current assets 8,521 9,389 8,096 6,541 5,868
Non-current assets held for sale - - - 500 512
Total current assets 8,521 9,389 8,096 7,041 6,380
Total assets 17,381 18,254 18,297 16,096 15,387
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital 829 829 829 815 815
Buybacks - (40) (116) - (77)
Share premium 82 82 82 82 82
Reserves 1,429 1,695 2,118 1,562 1,573
Retained earnings 813 582 253 226 1,625
Net income (14) 713 1,020 1,475 352
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 3,140 3,862 4,186 4,161 4,370
Non-controlling interests 896 1,001 1,075 956 1,005
Total equity 4,036 4,863 5,261 5,117 5,375
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bank loans and overdrafts 804 854 1,164 1,470 1,361
Bonds 1,851 1,864 1,827 1,717 1,773
Leases (IFRS 16) 1,009 1,036 1,077 1,095 1,112
Other payables 99 105 109 99 124
Retirement and other benefit obligations 293 286 276 252 243
Deferred tax liabilities 494 550 632 555 380
Other financial instruments 260 305 335 48 29
Provisions 1,272 1,312 1,425 1,430 1,345
Total non-current liabilities 6,083 6,312 6,845 6,666 6,367
Bank loans and overdrafts 1,424 581 767 50 150
Bonds 950 950 750 750 92
Leases (IFRS 16) 157 166 171 182 198
Trade payables 1,472 2,059 1,226 1,005 935
Other payables 1,313 1,318 1,739 1,505 1,738
Other financial instruments 1,946 1,923 1,326 373 172
Income tax payable 80 211 361 266
Liabilities related to non-current assets held for sale - - - 87 93
Total current liabilities 7,263 7,079 6,191 4,313 3,644
Total liabilities 13,345 13,391 13,035 10,979 10,012
Total equity and liabilities 17,381 18,254 18,297 16,096 15,387
1 Includes €60 m of inventories made on behalf of third parties as of 31 March 2023.
Cash flow (indirect method)
€m (IFRS figures)
2022 2023
1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23
RCA Ebitda 869 1,244 784 951 864
Dividends from associates - 9 3 13 3
Taxes paid (231) (289) (303) (264) (504)
Adjusted operating cash flow 638 964 484 701 363
Special items (9) 4 5 - (16)
Inventory effect 188 301 (159) (294) (122)
Changes in working capital (625) (522) 693 700 275
Cash flow from operations 193 747 1,024 1,107 500
Net capex1 (122) (244) (558) (342) (109)
o.w. Divestments - - - - 77
Net financial expenses (23) 5 (18) (3) (17)
IFRS 16 leases interest (18) (21) (21) (25) (22)
Free cash flow 30 488 427 737 352
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest2 (110) (1) (34) (100) -
Distributions to Galp shareholders - (247) (289) (34) (77)
Dividends paid - (207) (213) - -
Buybacks3 - (40) (77) (34) (77)
Reimbursement of IFRS 16 leases principal (27) (34) (30) (41) (36)
Others 73 1 15 (21) (24)
Change in net debt 35 (207) (89) (541) (214)
1 2023 includes proceeds from the Angolan upstream assets sale. 2 Mainly dividends paid to Sinopec. 3 Share repurchase amounts related to programmes for the sole purpose of the cancellation of own shares.
&R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1#
Table of contents
Table of contents

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 07:18:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 22 413 M 24 663 M 24 663 M
Net income 2023 889 M 978 M 978 M
Net Debt 2023 2 388 M 2 628 M 2 628 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,55x
Yield 2023 5,14%
Capitalization 8 559 M 9 418 M 9 418 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 6 715
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 10,50 €
Average target price 13,55 €
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Vice Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Miguel José Pereira Athayde Marques Vice Chairman
Edmar de Almeida Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-16.73%9 418
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY9.19%2 058 796
SHELL PLC0.84%199 711
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED44.82%198 747
TOTALENERGIES SE-6.80%147 816
EQUINOR ASA-16.60%84 586
