Galp Energia SGPS S A : Excel tables - 2Q - 2021

1 Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,697 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€184 m).
Market indicators
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Average exchange rate EUR:USD
1.10
1.10
1.17
1.19
1.20
1.21
Average exchange rate EUR:BRL
4.92
5.92
6.28
6.44
6.60
6.38
Dated Brent price (USD/bbl)
50.1
29.6
42.9
44.2
61.1
69.0
Heavy-light crude price spread1 (USD/bbl)
(2.4)
(0.1)
0.1
(0.1)
(1.5)
(2.0)
Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh)
10.1
6.5
9.1
15.3
20.5
25.0
Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh)
9.5
5.6
7.8
14.8
18.5
24.8
Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (USD/mbtu)
3.6
2.1
3.6
7.9
10.0
10.1
Iberian baseload pool price (EUR/MWh)
34.9
23.2
37.5
40.1
45.2
71.8
Iberian solar captured price (EUR/MWh)
33.7
23.3
37.5
39.6
42.7
69.2
Iberian oil market (mton)
14.7
10.2
13.3
13.4
12.6
13.7
Iberian natural gas market (TWh)
119
84
109
114
114
97
Source: Platts for commodities prices; MIBGAS for Iberian natural gas price; APETRO and CORES for Iberian oil market; REN and Enagás for Iberian natural gas market; OMIE and REE for Iberian pool price and solar capture price.
1 Urals NWE dated for heavy crude; dated Brent for light crude.
Operational data
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Average working interest production (kboepd)
131.4
132.2
133.8
122.8
125.2
128.4
Average net entitlement production (kboepd)
129.6
130.3
132.0
121.1
123.5
126.6
Oil & gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe)
(5.6)
(7.8)
(4.4)
(5.0)
(6.5)
(8.9)
Raw materials processed (mboe)
26.8
13.4
23.4
23.5
19.7
21.0
Galp refining margin (USD/boe)
1.9
1.8
(0.7)
1.6
1.9
2.4
Oil products supply1 (mton)
4.1
2.5
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.6
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes1 (TWh)
17.7
11.7
17.9
24.1
18.3
18.1
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh)
339
324
340
351
331
269
Oil Products - client sales (mton)
1.8
1.2
1.5
1.5
1.3
1.5
Natural gas - client sales (TWh)
6.7
4.8
5.3
5.8
4.9
4.5
Electricity - client sales (GWh)
901
678
871
881
950
1,020
Gross renewable power generation (GWh)
8.3
6.4
142.7
169.8
191.5
475.4
Galp average solar generation sale price (EUR/MWh)
-
-
36.2
39.2
42.3
69.1
1 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
Financial data
Financial debt
€m (except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Cash and equivalents
1,485
1,696
1,687
1,678
1,739
1,533
Undrawn credit facilities
1,164
1,263
1,263
1,262
1,263
1,133
Bonds
1,926
2,669
2,910
2,904
2,412
2,410
Bank loans and other debt
1,055
958
867
840
879
834
Net debt
1,496
1,932
2,091
2,066
1,552
1,711
Leases (IFRS 16)
1,232
1,188
1,147
1,089
1,125
1,105
Average life (years)1
3.0
3.2
3.0
2.8
3.0
2.7
Average funding cost1
1.7%
1.7%
1.7%
1.7%
1.5%
1.4%
Debt at floating rate1
59%
49%
52%
52%
60%
60%
Net debt to RCA Ebitda2
0.7x
1.1x
1.3x
1.5x
1.1x
1.0x
1 Debt does not include Financial leases. 2 Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,697 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€184 m).
Income statement
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Turnover
3,689
1,965
2,899
2,828
3,338
3,636
Cost of goods sold
(2,573)
(1,307)
(2,012)
(2,129)
(2,411)
(2,695)
Supply & Services
(450)
(355)
(370)
(298)
(356)
(352)
Personnel costs
(82)
(68)
(73)
(79)
(70)
(68)
Other operating revenues (expenses)
(113)
58
(38)
88
(0)
53
Impairments on accounts receivable
(1)
(2)
(4)
(0)
0
(3)
RCA Ebitda
469
291
401
410
499
571
IFRS Ebitda
125
207
362
418
644
644
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(246)
(338)
(294)
(253)
(216)
(266)
Provisions
(6)
(9)
1
2
0
(0)
RCA Ebit
217
(57)
108
159
284
305
IFRS Ebit
(127)
(144)
69
(80)
427
376
Net income from associates
19
24
23
8
(0)
26
Financial results
(60)
(10)
(93)
(19)
(55)
(4)
Net interests
(5)
(7)
(7)
(19)
(9)
(7)
Capitalised interest
5
5
(1)
12
3
4
Exchange gain (loss)
(56)
(32)
(25)
34
(16)
8
Mark-to-market of derivatives
(84)
18
(36)
59
-
(0)
Interest leases (IFRS 16)
(21)
(21)
(20)
(19)
(19)
(18)
Other financial costs/income
101
26
(3)
(86)
(14)
10
RCA Net income before taxes and minority interests
177
(43)
37
147
228
327
Taxes
(146)
(20)
(52)
(120)
(181)
(153)
Taxes on oil and natural gas production 1
(99)
(50)
(80)
(72)
(109)
(142)
Non-controlling interests
(1)
12
(9)
(25)
(22)
(34)
RCA Net income
29
(52)
(23)
3
26
140
Special items
(8)
(18)
(85)
(60)
34
(137)
RC Net income
22
(70)
(108)
(57)
60
3
Inventory effect
(278)
(84)
2
22
101
68
IFRS Net income
(257)
(154)
(106)
(35)
161
71
1 Includes income taxes and taxes on oil and natural gas production such as SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola.
Capital expenditure
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Upstream
104
82
71
69
149
135
Exploration and appraisal activities
1
(0)
-
-
-
-
Development and production activities
103
82
71
69
149
135
Commercial
24
26
28
49
4
22
Industrial & Energy Management
14
23
15
25
7
11
Renewables & New Energies
0
2
328
20
15
51
Others
3
4
3
10
3
5
Capex1
144
136
444
173
178
224
1 Capex figures based in change in assets during the period.
Financial position
€m (IFRS figures)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Net fixed assets1
7,439
7,008
6,786
6,259
6,374
6,284
Rights of use (IFRS 16)
1,171
1,124
1,077
1,002
1,033
1,008
Working capital
663
652
537
703
916
1,017
Other assets/liabilities1
(1,184)
(982)
(1,048)
(710)
(1,119)
(1,267)
Assets held for sale
-
-
221
-
-
-
Capital employed
8,089
7,802
7,573
7,254
7,204
7,042
Short term debt
574
631
559
539
84
177
Medium-Long term debt
2,407
2,997
3,218
3,204
3,207
3,068
Total debt
2,981
3,627
3,777
3,743
3,291
3,244
Cash and equivalents
1,485
1,696
1,687
1,678
1,739
1,533
Net debt
1,496
1,932
2,091
2,066
1,552
1,711
Leases (IFRS 16)
1,232
1,188
1,147
1,089
1,125
1,105
Equity
5,360
4,682
4,335
4,100
4,527
4,225
Equity, net debt and leases
8,089
7,802
7,573
7,254
7,204
7,042
1 Net fixed assets and other assets/liabilities include the estimated impact from unitisations.
Segment review
Upstream
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated; unit figures based on total net entitlement production)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Average working interest production1 (kboepd)
131.4
132.2
133.8
122.8
125.2
128.4
Oil production (kbpd)
118.1
118.6
120.0
111.1
112.2
114.9
Average net entitlement production1 (kboepd)
129.6
130.3
132.0
121.1
123.5
126.6
Angola
14.1
12.7
11.8
11.3
11.3
11.6
Brazil
115.6
117.6
120.2
109.8
112.2
115.0
Oil and gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe)
(5.6)
(7.8)
(4.4)
(5.0)
(6.5)
(8.9)
Royalties (USD/boe)
4.0
2.3
3.5
3.7
4.8
5.6
Production costs (USD/boe)
2.4
2.8
1.9
2.2
1.8
1.2
DD&A2 (USD/boe)
13.1
13.4
16.3
15.9
13.7
13.4
RCA Ebitda
286
204
302
319
438
467
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments2
(140)
(233)
(169)
(159)
(126)
(177)
Provisions
-
(4)
-
1
1
-
RCA Ebit
145
(32)
133
161
314
290
IFRS Ebit
181
(4)
132
159
340
290
Adjusted operating cash flow
132
123
253
241
390
346
Capex
104
82
71
69
149
135
1 Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected. 2 Includes abandonment provisions. 2020 and 2021 unit figures exclude impairments of €92 m and €48 m respectively, related with smaller scale exploration assets.
Industrial & Energy Management
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Raw materials processed (mboe)
26.8
13.4
23.4
23.5
19.7
21.0
Crude processed (mbbl)
25.2
11.3
21.0
20.8
16.8
18.6
Galp refining margin (USD/boe)
1.9
1.8
(0.7)
1.6
1.9
2.4
Refining cost (USD/boe)
3.0
2.3
2.4
2.7
1.8
1.5
Refining margin hedging1 (USD/boe)
0.4
0.6
-
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.1)
Oil products supply2 (mton)
4.1
2.5
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.6
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes2 (TWh)
17.7
11.7
17.9
24.1
18.3
18.1
Trading (TWh)
5.3
3.7
5.6
11.3
8.3
9.1
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh)
339
324
324
351
331
269
RCA Ebitda
90
19
(12)
17
(6)
50
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(80)
(79)
(96)
(67)
(61)
(60)
Provisions
(1)
(0)
0
0
(0)
0
RCA Ebit
9
(60)
(108)
(51)
(67)
(9)
IFRS Ebit
(369)
(171)
(118)
(308)
49
61
Adjusted operating cash flow
84
49
(18)
42
(9)
64
Capex
14
23
15
25
7
11
Note: Following the decision to discontinue refining activities in Matosinhos, 2021 refining indicators only reflect Sines refinery operations. 1 Impact on Ebitda. 2 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
Commercial
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Commercial sales to clients
Oil products (mton)
1.8
1.2
1.5
1.5
1.3
1.5
Natural Gas (TWh)
6.7
4.8
5.3
5.8
4.9
4.5
Electricity (GWh)
901
678
871
881
950
1,020
RCA Ebitda
90
59
105
71
69
73
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(22)
(23)
(24)
(25)
(25)
(25)
Provisions
0
(0)
(0)
1
(1)
1
RCA Ebit
68
36
81
47
44
48
IFRS Ebit
66
31
79
50
45
49
Adjusted operating cash flow
90
55
101
70
67
69
Capex
24
26
28
49
4
22
Renewables & New Energies
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Renewable power generation (GWh)
Gross
8
6
143
170
191
475
Net to Galp
4
3
106
125
141
355
Galp average solar generation sale price (EUR/MWh)
-
-
36.2
39.2
42.3
69.1
-
-
-
RCA Ebitda
(1)
(4)
(2)
(3)
(2)
(6)
RCA Ebit
(7)
(9)
(2)
(1)
(3)
(5)
IFRS Ebit
(7)
(9)
(2)
(1)
(3)
(5)
Adjusted operating cash flow
(1)
(4)
(2)
(3)
(2)
(2)
Capex
0
2
328
20
15
51
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Pro-forma - equity to Galp1
Ebitda
0
(1)
3
(4)
2
17
Ebit
(0)
(1)
(0)
(11)
(3)
11
Pro-forma adjusted operating cash flow
0
(1)
3
(4)
2
17
1 Pro-forma considers all renewable projects as if they were consolidated according to Galp's equity stakes.
IFRS consolidated income statement
€m
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Sales
3,502
1,822
2,747
2,701
3,214
3,520
Services rendered
187
143
152
128
124
117
Other operating income
52
61
46
28
68
55
Operating costs
3,741
2,026
2,944
2,856
3,406
3,691
Inventories consumed and sold
(2,953)
(1,392)
(2,009)
(2,107)
(2,280)
(2,609)
Materials and services consumed
(450)
(355)
(370)
(298)
(362)
(358)
Personnel costs
(82)
(68)
(114)
(92)
(78)
(73)
Impairments on accounts receivable
(1)
(2)
(4)
(0)
0
(3)
Other operating costs
(129)
(2)
(85)
60
(42)
(4)
Total operating costs
(3,616)
(1,819)
(2,582)
(2,438)
(2,762)
(3,047)
Ebitda
125
207
362
418
644
644
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(246)
(343)
(294)
(407)
(217)
(267)
Provisions
(6)
(9)
1
(92)
(0)
(0)
Ebit
(127)
(144)
69
(80)
427
376
Net income from associates
12
90
12
106
(10)
25
Financial results
(60)
(15)
(93)
(19)
15
(188)
Interest income
8
7
9
(6)
4
4
Interest expenses
(13)
(14)
(16)
(14)
(13)
(11)
Capitalised interest
5
5
(1)
12
3
4
Interest leases (IFRS 16)
(21)
(21)
(20)
(19)
(19)
(18)
Exchange gain (loss)
(56)
(32)
(25)
34
17
9
Mark-to-market of derivatives
(84)
18
(36)
59
37
(185)
Other financial costs/income1
101
21
(3)
(86)
(15)
10
Income before taxes
(175)
(69)
(12)
7
433
213
Taxes2
(47)
(92)
(99)
(3)
(225)
(94)
Energy sector contribution taxes3
(26)
(8)
(7)
(4)
(19)
(8)
Income before non-controlling interests
(248)
(169)
(118)
0
189
111
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
(8)
15
12
(35)
(28)
(41)
Net income
(257)
(154)
(106)
(35)
161
71
1 1Q20 includes realised income from Brent interest and 2Q20 includes the unwind of the outstanding 2020 refining hedges. 2 Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola. 3 Includes €7 m, €11 m and €9 m related to CESE I, CESE II and FNEE, respectively, during 1H21.
Consolidated financial position
€m
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
Assets
Tangible fixed assets
5,750
5,548
5,239
4,878
5,102
4,988
Goodwill
86
87
86
85
86
90
Other intangible fixed assets
587
578
563
532
552
543
Rights of use (IFRS 16)
1,171
1,124
1,077
1,002
1,033
1,008
Investments in associates
814
606
709
483
355
339
Financial investments held for sale
-
606
259
259
268
Receivables
258
252
251
267
268
279
Deferred tax assets
376
479
468
509
548
479
Financial investments
217
206
206
402
459
614
Total non-current assets
9,258
8,880
8,598
8,157
8,402
8,340
Inventories1
878
689
745
708
798
852
Trade receivables
856
772
982
781
922
1,063
Other receivables
737
686
443
877
595
559
Financial investments
462
229
150
190
238
360
Current Income tax recoverable
-
41
73
101
47
57
Cash and equivalents
1,485
1,696
1,687
1,678
1,739
1,533
Subtotal current assets
4,419
4,112
4,080
4,335
4,339
4,424
Non-current assets held for sale
221
-
-
-
Total current assets
4,419
4,112
4,301
4,335
4,339
4,424
Total assets
13,678
12,992
12,899
12,492
12,741
12,764
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital
829
829
829
829
829
829
Share premium
82
82
82
82
82
82
Reserves
1,427
1,344
1,158
967
1,168
1,135
Retained earnings
2,154
1,833
1,833
1,832
1,281
996
Net income
(257)
(410)
(516)
(551)
161
232
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
4,236
3,677
3,385
3,160
3,521
3,274
Non-controlling interests
1,124
1,004
950
940
1,006
951
Total equity
5,360
4,682
4,335
4,100
4,527
4,225
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bank loans and overdrafts
981
827
808
801
795
707
Bonds
1,426
2,169
2,410
2,404
2,412
2,360
Leases (IFRS 16)
1,050
1,009
973
923
938
939
Other payables
115
108
110
111
100
102
Retirement and other benefit obligations
326
321
356
381
374
367
Deferred tax liabilities
319
484
502
479
597
480
Other financial instruments
70
26
16
37
44
175
Provisions
847
873
865
1,008
1,054
1,081
Total non-current liabilities
5,133
5,817
6,040
6,144
6,315
6,212
Bank loans and overdrafts
74
131
59
39
84
127
Bonds
500
500
500
500
-
50
Leases (IFRS 16)
183
180
173
166
187
166
Trade payables
732
472
740
650
715
849
Other payables
1,279
1,064
939
763
798
844
Other financial instruments
404
147
111
130
114
292
Income tax payable
13
-
-
0
-
-
Total current liabilities
3,184
2,493
2,523
2,248
1,899
2,327
Total liabilities
8,317
8,310
8,564
8,392
8,214
8,539
Total equity and liabilities
13,678
12,992
12,899
12,492
12,741
12,764
1 Includes €37 m of stocks made on behalf of third parties as of 30 June 2021.
Cash flow (indirect method)
€m (IFRS figures)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
RCA Ebitda
469
291
401
410
499
571
Dividends from associates
1
34
17
38
48
42
Taxes paid
(165)
(85)
(93)
(74)
(102)
(144)
Adjusted operating cash flow
305
239
325
373
445
470
Special items
36
33
(42)
(14)
11
(20)
Inventory effect
(380)
(116)
4
23
133
92
Changes in working capital
283
4
104
(151)
(212)
(102)
Cash flow from operations
244
160
391
231
377
440
Net capex1
(211)
(149)
(432)
(117)
195
(186)
Net financial expenses
(25)
(13)
(3)
(1)
(36)
(7)
IFRS 16 leases interest
(23)
(21)
(17)
(19)
(19)
(18)
Realised income from derivatives
105
(43)
17
2
-
-
Proceeds from equalisation
-
83
(3)
-
-
-
Free cash flow
90
16
(49)
95
518
228
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest2
(108)
(86)
(29)
(2)
-
(78)
Dividends paid to Galp shareholders
-
(318)
-
-
-
(290)
Reimbursement of IFRS 16 leases principal
(27)
(27)
(34)
(27)
(27)
(28)
Others
(16)
(21)
(47)
(41)
22
9
Change in financial net debt
61
436
159
(25)
(513)
159
1 2021 includes the proceeds from the GGND stake sale of €368 m. 2 Mainly dividends paid to Sinopec.
