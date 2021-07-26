Galp Energia SGPS S A : Excel tables - 2Q - 2021 07/26/2021 | 03:48am EDT Send by mail :

Table of Contents Key figures Financial data Market indicators Operational data Financial debt Financial review Income statement Capital expenditure Financial Position Reconciliation of reported and adjusted figures RCA Ebitda by segment/IFRS RCA Ebit by segment/IFRS Segment review Upstream Industrial & Energy Management Commercial Renewables & New Businesses Financial statements IFRS Consolidated income statement Consolidated financial position Cash flow (indirect method) Market indicators 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Average exchange rate EUR:USD 1.10 1.10 1.17 1.19 1.20 1.21 Average exchange rate EUR:BRL 4.92 5.92 6.28 6.44 6.60 6.38 Dated Brent price (USD/bbl) 50.1 29.6 42.9 44.2 61.1 69.0 Heavy-light crude price spread1 (USD/bbl) (2.4) (0.1) 0.1 (0.1) (1.5) (2.0) Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh) 10.1 6.5 9.1 15.3 20.5 25.0 Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh) 9.5 5.6 7.8 14.8 18.5 24.8 Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (USD/mbtu) 3.6 2.1 3.6 7.9 10.0 10.1 Iberian baseload pool price (EUR/MWh) 34.9 23.2 37.5 40.1 45.2 71.8 Iberian solar captured price (EUR/MWh) 33.7 23.3 37.5 39.6 42.7 69.2 Iberian oil market (mton) 14.7 10.2 13.3 13.4 12.6 13.7 Iberian natural gas market (TWh) 119 84 109 114 114 97 Source: Platts for commodities prices; MIBGAS for Iberian natural gas price; APETRO and CORES for Iberian oil market; REN and Enagás for Iberian natural gas market; OMIE and REE for Iberian pool price and solar capture price. 1 Urals NWE dated for heavy crude; dated Brent for light crude. Operational data 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Average working interest production (kboepd) 131.4 132.2 133.8 122.8 125.2 128.4 Average net entitlement production (kboepd) 129.6 130.3 132.0 121.1 123.5 126.6 Oil & gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe) (5.6) (7.8) (4.4) (5.0) (6.5) (8.9) Raw materials processed (mboe) 26.8 13.4 23.4 23.5 19.7 21.0 Galp refining margin (USD/boe) 1.9 1.8 (0.7) 1.6 1.9 2.4 Oil products supply1 (mton) 4.1 2.5 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.6 NG/LNG supply & trading volumes1 (TWh) 17.7 11.7 17.9 24.1 18.3 18.1 Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh) 339 324 340 351 331 269 Oil Products - client sales (mton) 1.8 1.2 1.5 1.5 1.3 1.5 Natural gas - client sales (TWh) 6.7 4.8 5.3 5.8 4.9 4.5 Electricity - client sales (GWh) 901 678 871 881 950 1,020 Gross renewable power generation (GWh) 8.3 6.4 142.7 169.8 191.5 475.4 Galp average solar generation sale price (EUR/MWh) - - 36.2 39.2 42.3 69.1 1 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment. &R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1# Table of contents Financial data debt_detail Financial debt €m (except otherwise stated) 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Cash and equivalents 1,485 1,696 1,687 1,678 1,739 1,533 Undrawn credit facilities 1,164 1,263 1,263 1,262 1,263 1,133 Bonds 1,926 2,669 2,910 2,904 2,412 2,410 Bank loans and other debt 1,055 958 867 840 879 834 Net debt 1,496 1,932 2,091 2,066 1,552 1,711 Leases (IFRS 16) 1,232 1,188 1,147 1,089 1,125 1,105 Average life (years)1 3.0 3.2 3.0 2.8 3.0 2.7 Average funding cost1 1.7% 1.7% 1.7% 1.7% 1.5% 1.4% Debt at floating rate1 59% 49% 52% 52% 60% 60% Net debt to RCA Ebitda2 0.7x 1.1x 1.3x 1.5x 1.1x 1.0x 1 Debt does not include Financial leases. 2 Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,697 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€184 m). &R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1# Table of contents financial_review Income statement €m (RCA, except otherwise stated) 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Turnover 3,689 1,965 2,899 2,828 3,338 3,636 Cost of goods sold (2,573) (1,307) (2,012) (2,129) (2,411) (2,695) Supply & Services (450) (355) (370) (298) (356) (352) Personnel costs (82) (68) (73) (79) (70) (68) Other operating revenues (expenses) (113) 58 (38) 88 (0) 53 Impairments on accounts receivable (1) (2) (4) (0) 0 (3) RCA Ebitda 469 291 401 410 499 571 IFRS Ebitda 125 207 362 418 644 644 Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (246) (338) (294) (253) (216) (266) Provisions (6) (9) 1 2 0 (0) RCA Ebit 217 (57) 108 159 284 305 IFRS Ebit (127) (144) 69 (80) 427 376 Net income from associates 19 24 23 8 (0) 26 Financial results (60) (10) (93) (19) (55) (4) Net interests (5) (7) (7) (19) (9) (7) Capitalised interest 5 5 (1) 12 3 4 Exchange gain (loss) (56) (32) (25) 34 (16) 8 Mark-to-market of derivatives (84) 18 (36) 59 - (0) Interest leases (IFRS 16) (21) (21) (20) (19) (19) (18) Other financial costs/income 101 26 (3) (86) (14) 10 RCA Net income before taxes and minority interests 177 (43) 37 147 228 327 Taxes (146) (20) (52) (120) (181) (153) Taxes on oil and natural gas production 1 (99) (50) (80) (72) (109) (142) Non-controlling interests (1) 12 (9) (25) (22) (34) RCA Net income 29 (52) (23) 3 26 140 Special items (8) (18) (85) (60) 34 (137) RC Net income 22 (70) (108) (57) 60 3 Inventory effect (278) (84) 2 22 101 68 IFRS Net income (257) (154) (106) (35) 161 71 1 Includes income taxes and taxes on oil and natural gas production such as SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola. Capital expenditure 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Upstream 104 82 71 69 149 135 Exploration and appraisal activities 1 (0) - - - - Development and production activities 103 82 71 69 149 135 Commercial 24 26 28 49 4 22 Industrial & Energy Management 14 23 15 25 7 11 Renewables & New Energies 0 2 328 20 15 51 Others 3 4 3 10 3 5 Capex1 144 136 444 173 178 224 1 Capex figures based in change in assets during the period. Financial position €m (IFRS figures) 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Net fixed assets1 7,439 7,008 6,786 6,259 6,374 6,284 Rights of use (IFRS 16) 1,171 1,124 1,077 1,002 1,033 1,008 Working capital 663 652 537 703 916 1,017 Other assets/liabilities1 (1,184) (982) (1,048) (710) (1,119) (1,267) Assets held for sale - - 221 - - - Capital employed 8,089 7,802 7,573 7,254 7,204 7,042 Short term debt 574 631 559 539 84 177 Medium-Long term debt 2,407 2,997 3,218 3,204 3,207 3,068 Total debt 2,981 3,627 3,777 3,743 3,291 3,244 Cash and equivalents 1,485 1,696 1,687 1,678 1,739 1,533 Net debt 1,496 1,932 2,091 2,066 1,552 1,711 Leases (IFRS 16) 1,232 1,188 1,147 1,089 1,125 1,105 Equity 5,360 4,682 4,335 4,100 4,527 4,225 Equity, net debt and leases 8,089 7,802 7,573 7,254 7,204 7,042 1 Net fixed assets and other assets/liabilities include the estimated impact from unitisations. &R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1# Table of contents segment_review Segment review Upstream €m (RCA, except otherwise stated; unit figures based on total net entitlement production) 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Average working interest production1 (kboepd) 131.4 132.2 133.8 122.8 125.2 128.4 Oil production (kbpd) 118.1 118.6 120.0 111.1 112.2 114.9 Average net entitlement production1 (kboepd) 129.6 130.3 132.0 121.1 123.5 126.6 Angola 14.1 12.7 11.8 11.3 11.3 11.6 Brazil 115.6 117.6 120.2 109.8 112.2 115.0 Oil and gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe) (5.6) (7.8) (4.4) (5.0) (6.5) (8.9) Royalties (USD/boe) 4.0 2.3 3.5 3.7 4.8 5.6 Production costs (USD/boe) 2.4 2.8 1.9 2.2 1.8 1.2 DD&A2 (USD/boe) 13.1 13.4 16.3 15.9 13.7 13.4 RCA Ebitda 286 204 302 319 438 467 Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments2 (140) (233) (169) (159) (126) (177) Provisions - (4) - 1 1 - RCA Ebit 145 (32) 133 161 314 290 IFRS Ebit 181 (4) 132 159 340 290 Adjusted operating cash flow 132 123 253 241 390 346 Capex 104 82 71 69 149 135 1 Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected. 2 Includes abandonment provisions. 2020 and 2021 unit figures exclude impairments of €92 m and €48 m respectively, related with smaller scale exploration assets. Industrial & Energy Management €m (RCA, except otherwise stated) 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Raw materials processed (mboe) 26.8 13.4 23.4 23.5 19.7 21.0 Crude processed (mbbl) 25.2 11.3 21.0 20.8 16.8 18.6 Galp refining margin (USD/boe) 1.9 1.8 (0.7) 1.6 1.9 2.4 Refining cost (USD/boe) 3.0 2.3 2.4 2.7 1.8 1.5 Refining margin hedging1 (USD/boe) 0.4 0.6 - (0.0) (0.0) (0.1) Oil products supply2 (mton) 4.1 2.5 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.6 NG/LNG supply & trading volumes2 (TWh) 17.7 11.7 17.9 24.1 18.3 18.1 Trading (TWh) 5.3 3.7 5.6 11.3 8.3 9.1 Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh) 339 324 324 351 331 269 RCA Ebitda 90 19 (12) 17 (6) 50 Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (80) (79) (96) (67) (61) (60) Provisions (1) (0) 0 0 (0) 0 RCA Ebit 9 (60) (108) (51) (67) (9) IFRS Ebit (369) (171) (118) (308) 49 61 Adjusted operating cash flow 84 49 (18) 42 (9) 64 Capex 14 23 15 25 7 11 Note: Following the decision to discontinue refining activities in Matosinhos, 2021 refining indicators only reflect Sines refinery operations. 1 Impact on Ebitda. 2 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment. Commercial €m (RCA, except otherwise stated) 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Commercial sales to clients Oil products (mton) 1.8 1.2 1.5 1.5 1.3 1.5 Natural Gas (TWh) 6.7 4.8 5.3 5.8 4.9 4.5 Electricity (GWh) 901 678 871 881 950 1,020 RCA Ebitda 90 59 105 71 69 73 Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (22) (23) (24) (25) (25) (25) Provisions 0 (0) (0) 1 (1) 1 RCA Ebit 68 36 81 47 44 48 IFRS Ebit 66 31 79 50 45 49 Adjusted operating cash flow 90 55 101 70 67 69 Capex 24 26 28 49 4 22 Renewables & New Energies €m (RCA, except otherwise stated) 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Renewable power generation (GWh) Gross 8 6 143 170 191 475 Net to Galp 4 3 106 125 141 355 Galp average solar generation sale price (EUR/MWh) - - 36.2 39.2 42.3 69.1 - - - RCA Ebitda (1) (4) (2) (3) (2) (6) RCA Ebit (7) (9) (2) (1) (3) (5) IFRS Ebit (7) (9) (2) (1) (3) (5) Adjusted operating cash flow (1) (4) (2) (3) (2) (2) Capex 0 2 328 20 15 51 €m (RCA, except otherwise stated) 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Pro-forma - equity to Galp1 Ebitda 0 (1) 3 (4) 2 17 Ebit (0) (1) (0) (11) (3) 11 Pro-forma adjusted operating cash flow 0 (1) 3 (4) 2 17 1 Pro-forma considers all renewable projects as if they were consolidated according to Galp's equity stakes. &R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1# Table of contents financial_statements IFRS consolidated income statement €m 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Sales 3,502 1,822 2,747 2,701 3,214 3,520 Services rendered 187 143 152 128 124 117 Other operating income 52 61 46 28 68 55 Operating costs 3,741 2,026 2,944 2,856 3,406 3,691 Inventories consumed and sold (2,953) (1,392) (2,009) (2,107) (2,280) (2,609) Materials and services consumed (450) (355) (370) (298) (362) (358) Personnel costs (82) (68) (114) (92) (78) (73) Impairments on accounts receivable (1) (2) (4) (0) 0 (3) Other operating costs (129) (2) (85) 60 (42) (4) Total operating costs (3,616) (1,819) (2,582) (2,438) (2,762) (3,047) Ebitda 125 207 362 418 644 644 Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (246) (343) (294) (407) (217) (267) Provisions (6) (9) 1 (92) (0) (0) Ebit (127) (144) 69 (80) 427 376 Net income from associates 12 90 12 106 (10) 25 Financial results (60) (15) (93) (19) 15 (188) Interest income 8 7 9 (6) 4 4 Interest expenses (13) (14) (16) (14) (13) (11) Capitalised interest 5 5 (1) 12 3 4 Interest leases (IFRS 16) (21) (21) (20) (19) (19) (18) Exchange gain (loss) (56) (32) (25) 34 17 9 Mark-to-market of derivatives (84) 18 (36) 59 37 (185) Other financial costs/income1 101 21 (3) (86) (15) 10 Income before taxes (175) (69) (12) 7 433 213 Taxes2 (47) (92) (99) (3) (225) (94) Energy sector contribution taxes3 (26) (8) (7) (4) (19) (8) Income before non-controlling interests (248) (169) (118) 0 189 111 Income attributable to non-controlling interests (8) 15 12 (35) (28) (41) Net income (257) (154) (106) (35) 161 71 1 1Q20 includes realised income from Brent interest and 2Q20 includes the unwind of the outstanding 2020 refining hedges. 2 Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola. 3 Includes €7 m, €11 m and €9 m related to CESE I, CESE II and FNEE, respectively, during 1H21. Consolidated financial position €m 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 Assets Tangible fixed assets 5,750 5,548 5,239 4,878 5,102 4,988 Goodwill 86 87 86 85 86 90 Other intangible fixed assets 587 578 563 532 552 543 Rights of use (IFRS 16) 1,171 1,124 1,077 1,002 1,033 1,008 Investments in associates 814 606 709 483 355 339 Financial investments held for sale - 606 259 259 268 Receivables 258 252 251 267 268 279 Deferred tax assets 376 479 468 509 548 479 Financial investments 217 206 206 402 459 614 Total non-current assets 9,258 8,880 8,598 8,157 8,402 8,340 Inventories1 878 689 745 708 798 852 Trade receivables 856 772 982 781 922 1,063 Other receivables 737 686 443 877 595 559 Financial investments 462 229 150 190 238 360 Current Income tax recoverable - 41 73 101 47 57 Cash and equivalents 1,485 1,696 1,687 1,678 1,739 1,533 Subtotal current assets 4,419 4,112 4,080 4,335 4,339 4,424 Non-current assets held for sale 221 - - - Total current assets 4,419 4,112 4,301 4,335 4,339 4,424 Total assets 13,678 12,992 12,899 12,492 12,741 12,764 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 829 829 829 829 829 829 Share premium 82 82 82 82 82 82 Reserves 1,427 1,344 1,158 967 1,168 1,135 Retained earnings 2,154 1,833 1,833 1,832 1,281 996 Net income (257) (410) (516) (551) 161 232 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,236 3,677 3,385 3,160 3,521 3,274 Non-controlling interests 1,124 1,004 950 940 1,006 951 Total equity 5,360 4,682 4,335 4,100 4,527 4,225 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Bank loans and overdrafts 981 827 808 801 795 707 Bonds 1,426 2,169 2,410 2,404 2,412 2,360 Leases (IFRS 16) 1,050 1,009 973 923 938 939 Other payables 115 108 110 111 100 102 Retirement and other benefit obligations 326 321 356 381 374 367 Deferred tax liabilities 319 484 502 479 597 480 Other financial instruments 70 26 16 37 44 175 Provisions 847 873 865 1,008 1,054 1,081 Total non-current liabilities 5,133 5,817 6,040 6,144 6,315 6,212 Bank loans and overdrafts 74 131 59 39 84 127 Bonds 500 500 500 500 - 50 Leases (IFRS 16) 183 180 173 166 187 166 Trade payables 732 472 740 650 715 849 Other payables 1,279 1,064 939 763 798 844 Other financial instruments 404 147 111 130 114 292 Income tax payable 13 - - 0 - - Total current liabilities 3,184 2,493 2,523 2,248 1,899 2,327 Total liabilities 8,317 8,310 8,564 8,392 8,214 8,539 Total equity and liabilities 13,678 12,992 12,899 12,492 12,741 12,764 1 Includes €37 m of stocks made on behalf of third parties as of 30 June 2021. Cash flow (indirect method) €m (IFRS figures) 2020 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 RCA Ebitda 469 291 401 410 499 571 Dividends from associates 1 34 17 38 48 42 Taxes paid (165) (85) (93) (74) (102) (144) Adjusted operating cash flow 305 239 325 373 445 470 Special items 36 33 (42) (14) 11 (20) Inventory effect (380) (116) 4 23 133 92 Changes in working capital 283 4 104 (151) (212) (102) Cash flow from operations 244 160 391 231 377 440 Net capex1 (211) (149) (432) (117) 195 (186) Net financial expenses (25) (13) (3) (1) (36) (7) IFRS 16 leases interest (23) (21) (17) (19) (19) (18) Realised income from derivatives 105 (43) 17 2 - - Proceeds from equalisation - 83 (3) - - - Free cash flow 90 16 (49) 95 518 228 Dividends paid to non-controlling interest2 (108) (86) (29) (2) - (78) Dividends paid to Galp shareholders - (318) - - - (290) Reimbursement of IFRS 16 leases principal (27) (27) (34) (27) (27) (28) Others (16) (21) (47) (41) 22 9 Change in financial net debt 61 436 159 (25) (513) 159 1 2021 includes the proceeds from the GGND stake sale of €368 m. 2 Mainly dividends paid to Sinopec. &R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1# Table of contents Table of contents reconciliation Reconciliation of IFRS and RCA figures Ebitda by segment €m 2020 2021 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda Galp 125 380 504 (35) 469 207 116 324 (33) 291 362 (4) 359 42 401 418 (23) 396 14 410 644 (133) 511 (11) 499 644 (92) 551 20 571 Upstream 321 (0) 321 (36) 286 237 - 237 (33) 204 301 - 301 2 302 318 - 318 1 319 465 - 465 (26) 438 467 - 467 0 467 Commercial 89 1 90 0 90 54 5 60 (0) 59 104 1 104 1 105 74 1 74 (3) 71 71 (1) 69 - 69 74 (1) 73 - 73 I&EM (289) 379 90 - 90 (92) 111 19 - 19 (22) (4) (26) 14 (12) 6 (24) (18) 34 17 111 (132) (21) 15 (6) 122 (91) 30 20 50 R&NE (1) - (1) - (1) (4) - (4) - (4) (2) - (2) - (2) (3) - (3) - (3) (2) - (2) - (2) (6) - (6) - (6) Others 4 - 4 - 4 12 - 12 - 12 (18) - (18) 26 7 24 - 24 (17) 6 (0) - (0) 0 (0) (13) - (13) (0) (13) Ebit by segment €m 2020 2021 2021 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit Galp (127) 380 253 (35) 217 (144) 116 (28) (29) (57) 69 (4) 66 42 108 (80) (23) (103) 262 159 427 (133) 294 (11) 284 376 (92) 283 21 305 Upstream 181 (0) 181 (36) 145 (4) - (4) (28) (32) 132 - 132 2 133 159 - 159 1 161 340 - 340 (26) 314 290 - 290 0 290 Commercial 66 1 68 0 68 31 5 37 (0) 36 79 1 80 1 81 50 1 50 (3) 47 45 (1) 44 - 44 49 (1) 48 - 48 I&EM (369) 379 9 - 9 (171) 111 (60) - (60) (118) (4) (122) 14 (108) (308) (24) (332) 281 (51) 49 (132) (83) 16 (67) 61 (91) (30) 21 (9) R&NE (7) - (7) - (7) (9) - (9) - (9) (2) - (2) - (2) (1) - (1) - (1) (3) - (3) - (3) (5) - (5) - (5) Others 2 - 2 - 2 8 - 8 - 8 (22) - (22) 26 4 20 - 20 (17) 3 (4) - (4) - (4) (19) - (19) - (19) &R&"Canaro Light"&10&K000000Internal Use&1# Table of contents Attachments Original document

