  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 07/26 03:58:27 am
8.304 EUR   -0.53%
Galp Energia SGPS S A : Excel tables - 2Q - 2021

07/26/2021 | 03:48am EDT
cover_page
July 26, 2021
2nd Quarter 2021 Results
table_of_contents
Table of Contents
Key figures
Financial data
Market indicators
Operational data
Financial debt
Financial review
Income statement
Capital expenditure
Financial Position
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted figures
RCA Ebitda by segment/IFRS
RCA Ebit by segment/IFRS
Segment review
Upstream
Industrial & Energy Management
Commercial
Renewables & New Businesses
Financial statements
IFRS Consolidated income statement
Consolidated financial position
Cash flow (indirect method)
Consolidated financial position
Cash flow (indirect method)
IFRS Consolidated income statement
RCA Ebitda by segment/IFRS
Commercial
Industrial & Energy Management
Upstream
Financial Position
Capital expenditure
Income statement
Financial statements
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted figures
Segment review
Financial debt
RCA Ebit by segment/IFRS
Key figures
Operational data
Financial data
Market indicators
Renewables & New Businesses
Financial review
key_figures
Financial data
€m (IFRS, except otherwise stated)
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
RCA Ebitda 469 291 401 410 499 571
Upstream 286 204 302 319 438 467
Commercial 90 59 105 71 69 73
Industrial & Energy Management 90 19 (12) 17 (6) 50
Renewables & New Energies (1) (4) (2) (3) (2) (6)
RCA Ebit 217 (57) 108 159 284 305
Upstream 145 (32) 133 161 314 290
Commercial 68 36 81 47 44 48
Industrial & Energy Management 9 (60) (108) (51) (67) (9)
Renewables & New Energies (7) (9) (2) (1) (3) (5)
RCA Net income 29 (52) (23) 3 26 140
IFRS Net income (257) (154) (106) (35) 161 71
Non-recurring items (8) (18) (85) (60) 34 (137)
Inventory effect (278) (84) 2 22 101 68
Adjusted operating cash flow 305 239 325 373 445 470
Upstream 132 123 253 241 390 346
Commercial 90 55 101 70 67 69
Industrial & Energy Management 84 49 (18) 42 (9) 64
Renewables & New Energies (1) (4) (2) (3) (2) (2)
Cash flow from operations 244 160 391 231 377 440
Net capex (211) (149) (432) (117) 195 (186)
Free cash flow 90 16 (49) 95 518 228
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (108) (86) (29) (2) - (78)
Dividends paid to shareholders - (318) - - - (290)
Net debt 1,496 1,932 2,091 2,066 1,552 1,711
Net debt to RCA Ebitda1 0.7x 1.1x 1.3x 1.5x 1.1x 1.0x
1 Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,697 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€184 m).
Market indicators
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Average exchange rate EUR:USD 1.10 1.10 1.17 1.19 1.20 1.21
Average exchange rate EUR:BRL 4.92 5.92 6.28 6.44 6.60 6.38
Dated Brent price (USD/bbl) 50.1 29.6 42.9 44.2 61.1 69.0
Heavy-light crude price spread1 (USD/bbl) (2.4) (0.1) 0.1 (0.1) (1.5) (2.0)
Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh) 10.1 6.5 9.1 15.3 20.5 25.0
Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh) 9.5 5.6 7.8 14.8 18.5 24.8
Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (USD/mbtu) 3.6 2.1 3.6 7.9 10.0 10.1
Iberian baseload pool price (EUR/MWh) 34.9 23.2 37.5 40.1 45.2 71.8
Iberian solar captured price (EUR/MWh) 33.7 23.3 37.5 39.6 42.7 69.2
Iberian oil market (mton) 14.7 10.2 13.3 13.4 12.6 13.7
Iberian natural gas market (TWh) 119 84 109 114 114 97
Source: Platts for commodities prices; MIBGAS for Iberian natural gas price; APETRO and CORES for Iberian oil market; REN and Enagás for Iberian natural gas market; OMIE and REE for Iberian pool price and solar capture price.
1 Urals NWE dated for heavy crude; dated Brent for light crude.
Operational data
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Average working interest production (kboepd) 131.4 132.2 133.8 122.8 125.2 128.4
Average net entitlement production (kboepd) 129.6 130.3 132.0 121.1 123.5 126.6
Oil & gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe) (5.6) (7.8) (4.4) (5.0) (6.5) (8.9)
Raw materials processed (mboe) 26.8 13.4 23.4 23.5 19.7 21.0
Galp refining margin (USD/boe) 1.9 1.8 (0.7) 1.6 1.9 2.4
Oil products supply1 (mton) 4.1 2.5 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.6
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes1 (TWh) 17.7 11.7 17.9 24.1 18.3 18.1
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh) 339 324 340 351 331 269
Oil Products - client sales (mton) 1.8 1.2 1.5 1.5 1.3 1.5
Natural gas - client sales (TWh) 6.7 4.8 5.3 5.8 4.9 4.5
Electricity - client sales (GWh) 901 678 871 881 950 1,020
Gross renewable power generation (GWh) 8.3 6.4 142.7 169.8 191.5 475.4
Galp average solar generation sale price (EUR/MWh) - - 36.2 39.2 42.3 69.1
1 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
Table of contents
Financial data
debt_detail
Financial debt
€m (except otherwise stated)
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Cash and equivalents 1,485 1,696 1,687 1,678 1,739 1,533
Undrawn credit facilities 1,164 1,263 1,263 1,262 1,263 1,133
Bonds 1,926 2,669 2,910 2,904 2,412 2,410
Bank loans and other debt 1,055 958 867 840 879 834
Net debt 1,496 1,932 2,091 2,066 1,552 1,711
Leases (IFRS 16) 1,232 1,188 1,147 1,089 1,125 1,105
Average life (years)1 3.0 3.2 3.0 2.8 3.0 2.7
Average funding cost1 1.7% 1.7% 1.7% 1.7% 1.5% 1.4%
Debt at floating rate1 59% 49% 52% 52% 60% 60%
Net debt to RCA Ebitda2 0.7x 1.1x 1.3x 1.5x 1.1x 1.0x
1 Debt does not include Financial leases. 2 Ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€1,697 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€184 m).
Table of contents
financial_review
Income statement
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Turnover 3,689 1,965 2,899 2,828 3,338 3,636
Cost of goods sold (2,573) (1,307) (2,012) (2,129) (2,411) (2,695)
Supply & Services (450) (355) (370) (298) (356) (352)
Personnel costs (82) (68) (73) (79) (70) (68)
Other operating revenues (expenses) (113) 58 (38) 88 (0) 53
Impairments on accounts receivable (1) (2) (4) (0) 0 (3)
RCA Ebitda 469 291 401 410 499 571
IFRS Ebitda 125 207 362 418 644 644
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (246) (338) (294) (253) (216) (266)
Provisions (6) (9) 1 2 0 (0)
RCA Ebit 217 (57) 108 159 284 305
IFRS Ebit (127) (144) 69 (80) 427 376
Net income from associates 19 24 23 8 (0) 26
Financial results (60) (10) (93) (19) (55) (4)
Net interests (5) (7) (7) (19) (9) (7)
Capitalised interest 5 5 (1) 12 3 4
Exchange gain (loss) (56) (32) (25) 34 (16) 8
Mark-to-market of derivatives (84) 18 (36) 59 - (0)
Interest leases (IFRS 16) (21) (21) (20) (19) (19) (18)
Other financial costs/income 101 26 (3) (86) (14) 10
RCA Net income before taxes and minority interests 177 (43) 37 147 228 327
Taxes (146) (20) (52) (120) (181) (153)
Taxes on oil and natural gas production 1 (99) (50) (80) (72) (109) (142)
Non-controlling interests (1) 12 (9) (25) (22) (34)
RCA Net income 29 (52) (23) 3 26 140
Special items (8) (18) (85) (60) 34 (137)
RC Net income 22 (70) (108) (57) 60 3
Inventory effect (278) (84) 2 22 101 68
IFRS Net income (257) (154) (106) (35) 161 71
1 Includes income taxes and taxes on oil and natural gas production such as SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola.
Capital expenditure
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Upstream 104 82 71 69 149 135
Exploration and appraisal activities 1 (0) - - - -
Development and production activities 103 82 71 69 149 135
Commercial 24 26 28 49 4 22
Industrial & Energy Management 14 23 15 25 7 11
Renewables & New Energies 0 2 328 20 15 51
Others 3 4 3 10 3 5
Capex1 144 136 444 173 178 224
1 Capex figures based in change in assets during the period.
Financial position
€m (IFRS figures)
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Net fixed assets1 7,439 7,008 6,786 6,259 6,374 6,284
Rights of use (IFRS 16) 1,171 1,124 1,077 1,002 1,033 1,008
Working capital 663 652 537 703 916 1,017
Other assets/liabilities1 (1,184) (982) (1,048) (710) (1,119) (1,267)
Assets held for sale - - 221 - - -
Capital employed 8,089 7,802 7,573 7,254 7,204 7,042
Short term debt 574 631 559 539 84 177
Medium-Long term debt 2,407 2,997 3,218 3,204 3,207 3,068
Total debt 2,981 3,627 3,777 3,743 3,291 3,244
Cash and equivalents 1,485 1,696 1,687 1,678 1,739 1,533
Net debt 1,496 1,932 2,091 2,066 1,552 1,711
Leases (IFRS 16) 1,232 1,188 1,147 1,089 1,125 1,105
Equity 5,360 4,682 4,335 4,100 4,527 4,225
Equity, net debt and leases 8,089 7,802 7,573 7,254 7,204 7,042
1 Net fixed assets and other assets/liabilities include the estimated impact from unitisations.
Table of contents
segment_review
Segment review
Upstream
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated; unit figures based on total net entitlement production)
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Average working interest production1 (kboepd) 131.4 132.2 133.8 122.8 125.2 128.4
Oil production (kbpd) 118.1 118.6 120.0 111.1 112.2 114.9
Average net entitlement production1 (kboepd) 129.6 130.3 132.0 121.1 123.5 126.6
Angola 14.1 12.7 11.8 11.3 11.3 11.6
Brazil 115.6 117.6 120.2 109.8 112.2 115.0
Oil and gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe) (5.6) (7.8) (4.4) (5.0) (6.5) (8.9)
Royalties (USD/boe) 4.0 2.3 3.5 3.7 4.8 5.6
Production costs (USD/boe) 2.4 2.8 1.9 2.2 1.8 1.2
DD&A2 (USD/boe) 13.1 13.4 16.3 15.9 13.7 13.4
RCA Ebitda 286 204 302 319 438 467
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments2 (140) (233) (169) (159) (126) (177)
Provisions - (4) - 1 1 -
RCA Ebit 145 (32) 133 161 314 290
IFRS Ebit 181 (4) 132 159 340 290
Adjusted operating cash flow 132 123 253 241 390 346
Capex 104 82 71 69 149 135
1 Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected. 2 Includes abandonment provisions. 2020 and 2021 unit figures exclude impairments of €92 m and €48 m respectively, related with smaller scale exploration assets.
Industrial & Energy Management
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Raw materials processed (mboe) 26.8 13.4 23.4 23.5 19.7 21.0
Crude processed (mbbl) 25.2 11.3 21.0 20.8 16.8 18.6
Galp refining margin (USD/boe) 1.9 1.8 (0.7) 1.6 1.9 2.4
Refining cost (USD/boe) 3.0 2.3 2.4 2.7 1.8 1.5
Refining margin hedging1 (USD/boe) 0.4 0.6 - (0.0) (0.0) (0.1)
Oil products supply2 (mton) 4.1 2.5 3.6 3.7 3.6 3.6
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes2 (TWh) 17.7 11.7 17.9 24.1 18.3 18.1
Trading (TWh) 5.3 3.7 5.6 11.3 8.3 9.1
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh) 339 324 324 351 331 269
RCA Ebitda 90 19 (12) 17 (6) 50
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (80) (79) (96) (67) (61) (60)
Provisions (1) (0) 0 0 (0) 0
RCA Ebit 9 (60) (108) (51) (67) (9)
IFRS Ebit (369) (171) (118) (308) 49 61
Adjusted operating cash flow 84 49 (18) 42 (9) 64
Capex 14 23 15 25 7 11
Note: Following the decision to discontinue refining activities in Matosinhos, 2021 refining indicators only reflect Sines refinery operations. 1 Impact on Ebitda. 2 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
Commercial
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Commercial sales to clients
Oil products (mton) 1.8 1.2 1.5 1.5 1.3 1.5
Natural Gas (TWh) 6.7 4.8 5.3 5.8 4.9 4.5
Electricity (GWh) 901 678 871 881 950 1,020
RCA Ebitda 90 59 105 71 69 73
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (22) (23) (24) (25) (25) (25)
Provisions 0 (0) (0) 1 (1) 1
RCA Ebit 68 36 81 47 44 48
IFRS Ebit 66 31 79 50 45 49
Adjusted operating cash flow 90 55 101 70 67 69
Capex 24 26 28 49 4 22
Renewables & New Energies
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Renewable power generation (GWh)
Gross 8 6 143 170 191 475
Net to Galp 4 3 106 125 141 355
Galp average solar generation sale price (EUR/MWh) - - 36.2 39.2 42.3 69.1
- - -
RCA Ebitda (1) (4) (2) (3) (2) (6)
RCA Ebit (7) (9) (2) (1) (3) (5)
IFRS Ebit (7) (9) (2) (1) (3) (5)
Adjusted operating cash flow (1) (4) (2) (3) (2) (2)
Capex 0 2 328 20 15 51
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Pro-forma - equity to Galp1
Ebitda 0 (1) 3 (4) 2 17
Ebit (0) (1) (0) (11) (3) 11
Pro-forma adjusted operating cash flow 0 (1) 3 (4) 2 17
1 Pro-forma considers all renewable projects as if they were consolidated according to Galp's equity stakes.
Table of contents
financial_statements
IFRS consolidated income statement
€m
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Sales 3,502 1,822 2,747 2,701 3,214 3,520
Services rendered 187 143 152 128 124 117
Other operating income 52 61 46 28 68 55
Operating costs 3,741 2,026 2,944 2,856 3,406 3,691
Inventories consumed and sold (2,953) (1,392) (2,009) (2,107) (2,280) (2,609)
Materials and services consumed (450) (355) (370) (298) (362) (358)
Personnel costs (82) (68) (114) (92) (78) (73)
Impairments on accounts receivable (1) (2) (4) (0) 0 (3)
Other operating costs (129) (2) (85) 60 (42) (4)
Total operating costs (3,616) (1,819) (2,582) (2,438) (2,762) (3,047)
Ebitda 125 207 362 418 644 644
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments (246) (343) (294) (407) (217) (267)
Provisions (6) (9) 1 (92) (0) (0)
Ebit (127) (144) 69 (80) 427 376
Net income from associates 12 90 12 106 (10) 25
Financial results (60) (15) (93) (19) 15 (188)
Interest income 8 7 9 (6) 4 4
Interest expenses (13) (14) (16) (14) (13) (11)
Capitalised interest 5 5 (1) 12 3 4
Interest leases (IFRS 16) (21) (21) (20) (19) (19) (18)
Exchange gain (loss) (56) (32) (25) 34 17 9
Mark-to-market of derivatives (84) 18 (36) 59 37 (185)
Other financial costs/income1 101 21 (3) (86) (15) 10
Income before taxes (175) (69) (12) 7 433 213
Taxes2 (47) (92) (99) (3) (225) (94)
Energy sector contribution taxes3 (26) (8) (7) (4) (19) (8)
Income before non-controlling interests (248) (169) (118) 0 189 111
Income attributable to non-controlling interests (8) 15 12 (35) (28) (41)
Net income (257) (154) (106) (35) 161 71
1 1Q20 includes realised income from Brent interest and 2Q20 includes the unwind of the outstanding 2020 refining hedges. 2 Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola. 3 Includes €7 m, €11 m and €9 m related to CESE I, CESE II and FNEE, respectively, during 1H21.
Consolidated financial position
€m
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
Assets
Tangible fixed assets 5,750 5,548 5,239 4,878 5,102 4,988
Goodwill 86 87 86 85 86 90
Other intangible fixed assets 587 578 563 532 552 543
Rights of use (IFRS 16) 1,171 1,124 1,077 1,002 1,033 1,008
Investments in associates 814 606 709 483 355 339
Financial investments held for sale - 606 259 259 268
Receivables 258 252 251 267 268 279
Deferred tax assets 376 479 468 509 548 479
Financial investments 217 206 206 402 459 614
Total non-current assets 9,258 8,880 8,598 8,157 8,402 8,340
Inventories1 878 689 745 708 798 852
Trade receivables 856 772 982 781 922 1,063
Other receivables 737 686 443 877 595 559
Financial investments 462 229 150 190 238 360
Current Income tax recoverable - 41 73 101 47 57
Cash and equivalents 1,485 1,696 1,687 1,678 1,739 1,533
Subtotal current assets 4,419 4,112 4,080 4,335 4,339 4,424
Non-current assets held for sale 221 - - -
Total current assets 4,419 4,112 4,301 4,335 4,339 4,424
Total assets 13,678 12,992 12,899 12,492 12,741 12,764
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital 829 829 829 829 829 829
Share premium 82 82 82 82 82 82
Reserves 1,427 1,344 1,158 967 1,168 1,135
Retained earnings 2,154 1,833 1,833 1,832 1,281 996
Net income (257) (410) (516) (551) 161 232
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 4,236 3,677 3,385 3,160 3,521 3,274
Non-controlling interests 1,124 1,004 950 940 1,006 951
Total equity 5,360 4,682 4,335 4,100 4,527 4,225
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bank loans and overdrafts 981 827 808 801 795 707
Bonds 1,426 2,169 2,410 2,404 2,412 2,360
Leases (IFRS 16) 1,050 1,009 973 923 938 939
Other payables 115 108 110 111 100 102
Retirement and other benefit obligations 326 321 356 381 374 367
Deferred tax liabilities 319 484 502 479 597 480
Other financial instruments 70 26 16 37 44 175
Provisions 847 873 865 1,008 1,054 1,081
Total non-current liabilities 5,133 5,817 6,040 6,144 6,315 6,212
Bank loans and overdrafts 74 131 59 39 84 127
Bonds 500 500 500 500 - 50
Leases (IFRS 16) 183 180 173 166 187 166
Trade payables 732 472 740 650 715 849
Other payables 1,279 1,064 939 763 798 844
Other financial instruments 404 147 111 130 114 292
Income tax payable 13 - - 0 - -
Total current liabilities 3,184 2,493 2,523 2,248 1,899 2,327
Total liabilities 8,317 8,310 8,564 8,392 8,214 8,539
Total equity and liabilities 13,678 12,992 12,899 12,492 12,741 12,764
1 Includes €37 m of stocks made on behalf of third parties as of 30 June 2021.
Cash flow (indirect method)
€m (IFRS figures)
2020 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
RCA Ebitda 469 291 401 410 499 571
Dividends from associates 1 34 17 38 48 42
Taxes paid (165) (85) (93) (74) (102) (144)
Adjusted operating cash flow 305 239 325 373 445 470
Special items 36 33 (42) (14) 11 (20)
Inventory effect (380) (116) 4 23 133 92
Changes in working capital 283 4 104 (151) (212) (102)
Cash flow from operations 244 160 391 231 377 440
Net capex1 (211) (149) (432) (117) 195 (186)
Net financial expenses (25) (13) (3) (1) (36) (7)
IFRS 16 leases interest (23) (21) (17) (19) (19) (18)
Realised income from derivatives 105 (43) 17 2 - -
Proceeds from equalisation - 83 (3) - - -
Free cash flow 90 16 (49) 95 518 228
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest2 (108) (86) (29) (2) - (78)
Dividends paid to Galp shareholders - (318) - - - (290)
Reimbursement of IFRS 16 leases principal (27) (27) (34) (27) (27) (28)
Others (16) (21) (47) (41) 22 9
Change in financial net debt 61 436 159 (25) (513) 159
1 2021 includes the proceeds from the GGND stake sale of €368 m. 2 Mainly dividends paid to Sinopec.
Table of contents
Table of contents
reconciliation
Reconciliation of IFRS and RCA figures
Ebitda by segment
€m
2020 2021 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda IFRS Ebitda Inventory effect RC Ebitda Special items RCA Ebitda
Galp 125 380 504 (35) 469 207 116 324 (33) 291 362 (4) 359 42 401 418 (23) 396 14 410 644 (133) 511 (11) 499 644 (92) 551 20 571
Upstream 321 (0) 321 (36) 286 237 - 237 (33) 204 301 - 301 2 302 318 - 318 1 319 465 - 465 (26) 438 467 - 467 0 467
Commercial 89 1 90 0 90 54 5 60 (0) 59 104 1 104 1 105 74 1 74 (3) 71 71 (1) 69 - 69 74 (1) 73 - 73
I&EM (289) 379 90 - 90 (92) 111 19 - 19 (22) (4) (26) 14 (12) 6 (24) (18) 34 17 111 (132) (21) 15 (6) 122 (91) 30 20 50
R&NE (1) - (1) - (1) (4) - (4) - (4) (2) - (2) - (2) (3) - (3) - (3) (2) - (2) - (2) (6) - (6) - (6)
Others 4 - 4 - 4 12 - 12 - 12 (18) - (18) 26 7 24 - 24 (17) 6 (0) - (0) 0 (0) (13) - (13) (0) (13)
Ebit by segment
€m
2020 2021 2021
1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21
IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit IFRS Ebit Inventory effect RC Ebit Special items RCA Ebit
Galp (127) 380 253 (35) 217 (144) 116 (28) (29) (57) 69 (4) 66 42 108 (80) (23) (103) 262 159 427 (133) 294 (11) 284 376 (92) 283 21 305
Upstream 181 (0) 181 (36) 145 (4) - (4) (28) (32) 132 - 132 2 133 159 - 159 1 161 340 - 340 (26) 314 290 - 290 0 290
Commercial 66 1 68 0 68 31 5 37 (0) 36 79 1 80 1 81 50 1 50 (3) 47 45 (1) 44 - 44 49 (1) 48 - 48
I&EM (369) 379 9 - 9 (171) 111 (60) - (60) (118) (4) (122) 14 (108) (308) (24) (332) 281 (51) 49 (132) (83) 16 (67) 61 (91) (30) 21 (9)
R&NE (7) - (7) - (7) (9) - (9) - (9) (2) - (2) - (2) (1) - (1) - (1) (3) - (3) - (3) (5) - (5) - (5)
Others 2 - 2 - 2 8 - 8 - 8 (22) - (22) 26 4 20 - 20 (17) 3 (4) - (4) - (4) (19) - (19) - (19)
Table of contents

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 263 M 17 972 M 17 972 M
Net income 2021 497 M 585 M 585 M
Net Debt 2021 2 292 M 2 699 M 2 699 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 6,84%
Capitalization 6 923 M 8 143 M 8 151 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,35 €
Average target price 11,87 €
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina COO-Corporate & Others, Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa COO-Refining & Midstream, Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-4.64%9 506
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION38.38%273 741
CHEVRON CORPORATION17.06%206 881
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD6.06%180 266
BP PLC11.50%91 257
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION5.19%79 000