Galp Energia SGPS S A : Excel tables - 4Q - 2021

1 4Q21 ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€2,132 m) adjusted for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€190 m).
Market indicators
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Average exchange rate EUR:USD
1.10
1.10
1.17
1.19
1.20
1.21
1.18
1.14
Average exchange rate EUR:BRL
4.92
5.92
6.28
6.44
6.60
6.38
6.16
6.38
Dated Brent price (USD/bbl)
50.1
29.6
42.9
44.2
61.1
69.0
73.4
79.8
Heavy-light crude price spread1 (USD/bbl)
(2.4)
(0.1)
0.1
(0.1)
(1.5)
(2.0)
(2.3)
(1.7)
Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh)
10.1
6.5
9.0
15.3
20.5
25.0
48.7
94.2
Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh)
9.5
5.6
8.2
14.8
18.5
24.8
47.4
92.0
Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (USD/mbtu)
3.6
2.1
3.6
7.9
10.0
10.1
18.2
35.2
Iberian baseload pool price (EUR/MWh)
34.9
23.2
37.5
40.1
45.2
71.8
117.8
211.1
Iberian solar captured price (EUR/MWh)
33.7
23.3
37.5
39.6
42.7
69.2
110.9
202.2
Iberian oil market (mton)
14.7
10.2
13.5
13.4
12.6
13.6
15.2
15.7
Iberian natural gas market (TWh)
119
84
109
114
114
97
101
130
Source: Platts for commodities prices; MIBGAS for Iberian natural gas price; APETRO and CORES for Iberian oil market; REN and Enagás for Iberian natural gas market; OMIE and REE for Iberian pool price and solar capture price.
1 Urals NWE dated for heavy crude; dated Brent for light crude.
Operational data
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Average working interest production1 (kboepd)
131.4
132.2
133.8
122.8
125.2
128.4
128.2
124.8
Average net entitlement production1 (kboepd)
129.6
130.3
132.0
121.1
123.5
126.6
126.6
123.0
Oil & gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe)
(5.6)
(7.8)
(4.4)
(5.0)
(6.5)
(8.9)
(8.5)
(10.1)
Raw materials processed (mboe)
26.8
13.4
23.4
23.5
19.7
21.0
22.3
13.6
Galp refining margin (USD/boe)
1.9
1.8
(0.7)
1.6
1.9
2.4
4.1
5.6
Oil products supply2 (mton)
4.1
2.5
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.6
3.9
3.7
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes2 (TWh)
15.0
10.0
15.8
19.2
18.3
18.1
16.6
14.3
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh)
339
324
340
351
331
269
261
119
Oil Products - client sales (mton)
1.8
1.2
1.5
1.5
1.3
1.5
1.8
1.8
Natural gas - client sales (TWh)
6.7
4.8
5.3
5.8
4.9
4.5
4.4
4.5
Electricity - client sales (GWh)
901
678
871
881
950
1,020
1,086
1,121
Gross renewable power generation (GWh)
8.3
6.4
142.7
169.8
191.5
475.4
407.5
213.2
Galp average solar generation sale price (EUR/MWh)
-
-
42.3
40.4
42.3
69.1
110.6
197.5
1 Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected. 2 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
debt_detail
Financial debt
€m (except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Cash and equivalents
1,485
1,696
1,687
1,678
1,739
1,533
1,257
1,942
Undrawn credit facilities
1,164
1,263
1,263
1,262
1,263
1,133
1,133
816
Bonds
1,926
2,669
2,910
2,904
2,412
2,410
2,415
2,421
Bank loans and other debt
1,055
958
867
840
879
834
870
1,879
Net debt
1,496
1,932
2,091
2,066
1,552
1,711
2,028
2,357
Leases (IFRS 16)
1,232
1,188
1,147
1,089
1,125
1,105
1,166
1,179
Average life (years)1
3.0
3.2
3.0
2.8
3.0
2.7
2.5
2.5
Average funding cost1
1.7%
1.7%
1.7%
1.7%
1.5%
1.4%
1.4%
1.4%
Debt at floating rate1
59%
49%
52%
52%
60%
60%
61%
58%
Net debt to RCA Ebitda2
0.7x
1.1x
1.3x
1.5x
1.1x
1.0x
1.1x
1.1x
1 Debt does not include Financial leases. 2 4Q21 ratio considers the LTM Ebitda RCA (€2,132 m), which includes the adjustment for the impact from the application of IFRS 16 (€190 m).
Income statement
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Turnover
3,689
1,965
2,899
2,828
3,338
3,636
4,365
4,779
Cost of goods sold
(2,573)
(1,307)
(2,012)
(2,129)
(2,411)
(2,695)
(3,254)
(3,769)
Supply & Services
(450)
(355)
(370)
(298)
(356)
(352)
(380)
(448)
Personnel costs
(82)
(68)
(73)
(79)
(70)
(68)
(78)
(81)
Other operating revenues (expenses)
(113)
58
(38)
88
(0)
53
(43)
164
Impairments on accounts receivable
(1)
(2)
(4)
(0)
0
(3)
(2)
(2)
RCA Ebitda
469
291
401
410
499
571
607
644
IFRS Ebitda
125
207
362
418
644
644
655
755
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(246)
(338)
(294)
(253)
(216)
(266)
(238)
(233)
Provisions
(6)
(9)
1
2
0
(0)
(1)
4
RCA Ebit
217
(57)
108
159
284
305
369
415
IFRS Ebit
(127)
(144)
69
(80)
427
376
415
452
Net income from associates
19
24
23
8
(0)
26
42
27
Financial results
(60)
(10)
(93)
(19)
(55)
(4)
(28)
(50)
Net interests
(5)
(7)
(7)
(19)
(9)
(7)
(7)
(7)
Capitalised interest
5
5
(1)
12
3
4
4
4
Exchange gain (loss)
(56)
(32)
(25)
34
(16)
8
(2)
(18)
Mark-to-market of derivatives
(84)
18
(36)
59
-
(0)
0
-
Interest leases (IFRS 16)
(21)
(21)
(20)
(19)
(19)
(18)
(18)
(20)
Other financial costs/income
101
26
(3)
(86)
(14)
10
(5)
(8)
RCA Net income before taxes and minority interests
177
(43)
37
147
228
327
382
392
Taxes
(146)
(20)
(52)
(120)
(181)
(153)
(184)
(212)
Taxes on oil and natural gas production1
(99)
(50)
(80)
(72)
(109)
(142)
(149)
(160)
Non-controlling interests
(1)
12
(9)
(25)
(22)
(34)
(37)
(50)
RCA Net income
29
(52)
(23)
3
26
140
161
130
Special items
(8)
(18)
(85)
(60)
34
(137)
(545)
(89)
RC Net income
22
(70)
(108)
(57)
60
3
(384)
41
Inventory effect
(278)
(84)
2
22
101
68
50
65
IFRS Net income
(257)
(154)
(106)
(35)
161
71
(334)
106
1 Includes income taxes and taxes on oil and natural gas production such as SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola.
Capital expenditure
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Upstream
104
82
71
69
149
135
187
145
Exploration and appraisal activities
1
(0)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Development and production activities
103
82
71
69
149
135
187
145
Commercial
24
26
28
49
4
22
21
45
Industrial & Energy Management
14
23
15
25
7
11
15
34
Renewables & New Businesses
0
2
328
20
15
51
52
24
Others
3
4
3
10
3
5
4
8
Capex (economic)1
144
136
444
173
178
224
278
256
1 Capex figures based in change in assets during the period.
Financial position
€m (IFRS figures)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Net fixed assets1
7,439
7,008
6,786
6,259
6,374
6,284
6,484
6,667
Rights of use (IFRS 16)
1,171
1,124
1,077
1,002
1,033
1,008
1,061
1,079
Working capital
663
652
537
703
916
1,017
1,359
1,879
Other assets/liabilities1
(1,184)
(982)
(1,048)
(710)
(1,119)
(1,267)
(1,895)
(2,119)
Assets held for sale
-
-
221
-
-
-
-
-
Capital employed
8,089
7,802
7,573
7,254
7,204
7,042
7,009
7,506
Short term debt
574
631
559
539
84
177
523
1,305
Medium-Long term debt
2,407
2,997
3,218
3,204
3,207
3,068
2,762
2,995
Total debt
2,981
3,627
3,777
3,743
3,291
3,244
3,285
4,300
Cash and equivalents
1,485
1,696
1,687
1,678
1,739
1,533
1,257
1,942
Net debt
1,496
1,932
2,091
2,066
1,552
1,711
2,028
2,357
Leases (IFRS 16)
1,232
1,188
1,147
1,089
1,125
1,105
1,166
1,179
Equity
5,360
4,682
4,335
4,100
4,527
4,225
3,815
3,970
Equity, net debt and leases
8,089
7,802
7,573
7,254
7,204
7,042
7,009
7,506
1 Net fixed assets and other assets/liabilities include the estimated impact from unitisations.
Reconciliation of IFRS and RCA figures
Ebitda by segment
€m
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
IFRS Ebitda
Inventory effect
RC Ebitda
Special items
RCA Ebitda
Galp
125
380
504
(35)
469
207
116
324
(33)
291
362
(4)
359
42
401
418
(23)
396
14
410
644
(133)
511
(11)
499
644
(92)
551
20
571
655
(69)
586
21
607
755
(92)
663
(19)
644
Upstream
321
(0)
321
(36)
286
237
-
237
(33)
204
301
-
301
2
302
318
-
318
1
319
465
-
465
(26)
438
467
-
467
0
467
522
-
522
(0)
522
593
-
593
(0)
593
Commercial
89
1
90
0
90
54
5
60
(0)
59
104
1
104
1
105
74
1
74
(3)
71
71
(1)
69
-
69
74
(1)
73
-
73
91
(4)
87
-
87
59
1
59
-
59
I&EM
(289)
379
90
-
90
(92)
111
19
-
19
(22)
(4)
(26)
14
(12)
6
(24)
(18)
34
17
111
(132)
(21)
15
(6)
122
(91)
30
20
50
59
(65)
(6)
21
15
116
(93)
23
(19)
5
R&NB
(1)
-
(1)
-
(1)
(4)
-
(4)
-
(4)
(2)
-
(2)
-
(2)
(3)
-
(3)
-
(3)
(2)
-
(2)
-
(2)
(6)
-
(6)
-
(6)
(6)
-
(6)
-
(6)
2
0
2
-
2
Others
4
-
4
-
4
12
-
12
-
12
(18)
-
(18)
26
7
24
-
24
(17)
6
(0)
-
(0)
0
(0)
(13)
-
(13)
(0)
(13)
(11)
-
(11)
0
(11)
(14)
-
(14)
(0)
(14)
Ebit by segment
€m
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special items
RCA Ebit
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special items
RCA Ebit
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special items
RCA Ebit
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special items
RCA Ebit
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special items
RCA Ebit
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special items
RCA Ebit
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special Items
RCA Ebit
IFRS Ebit
Inventory effect
RC Ebit
Special items
RCA Ebit
Galp
(127)
380
253
(35)
217
(144)
116
(28)
(29)
(57)
69
(4)
66
42
108
(80)
(23)
(103)
262
159
427
(133)
294
(11)
284
376
(92)
283
21
305
415
(69)
346
23
369
452
(92)
359
55
415
Upstream
181
(0)
181
(36)
145
(4)
-
(4)
(28)
(32)
132
-
132
2
133
159
-
159
1
161
340
-
340
(26)
314
290
-
290
0
290
375
-
375
(0)
375
457
-
457
(0)
456
Commercial
66
1
68
0
68
31
5
37
(0)
36
79
1
80
1
81
50
1
50
(3)
47
45
(1)
44
-
44
49
(1)
48
-
48
62
(4)
58
-
58
29
1
30
-
30
I&EM
(369)
379
9
-
9
(171)
111
(60)
-
(60)
(118)
(4)
(122)
14
(108)
(308)
(24)
(332)
281
(51)
49
(132)
(83)
16
(67)
61
(91)
(30)
21
(9)
(0)
(65)
(65)
23
(43)
(17)
(93)
(110)
56
(55)
R&NB
(7)
-
(7)
-
(7)
(9)
-
(9)
-
(9)
(2)
-
(2)
-
(2)
(1)
-
(1)
-
(1)
(3)
-
(3)
-
(3)
(5)
-
(5)
-
(5)
(6)
-
(6)
-
(6)
1
0
1
-
1
Others
2
-
2
-
2
8
-
8
-
8
(22)
-
(22)
26
4
20
-
20
(17)
3
(4)
-
(4)
-
(4)
(19)
-
(19)
-
(19)
(15)
-
(15)
-
(15)
(18)
-
(18)
-
(18)
Segment review
Upstream
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated; unit figures based on total net entitlement production)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Average working interest production1 (kboepd)
131.4
132.2
133.8
122.8
125.2
128.4
128.2
124.8
Oil production (kbpd)
118.1
118.6
120.0
111.1
112.2
114.9
117.5
111.2
Average net entitlement production1 (kboepd)
129.6
130.3
132.0
121.1
123.5
126.6
126.6
123.0
Angola
14.1
12.7
11.8
11.3
11.3
11.6
10.9
10.7
Brazil
115.6
117.6
120.2
109.8
112.2
115.0
115.7
112.3
Oil and gas realisations - Dif. to Brent (USD/boe)
(5.6)
(7.8)
(4.4)
(5.0)
(6.5)
(8.9)
(8.5)
(10.1)
Royalties (USD/boe)
4.0
2.3
3.5
3.7
4.8
5.6
6.0
6.3
Production costs (USD/boe)
2.4
2.8
2.0
2.2
1.8
1.2
2.0
1.4
DD&A2 (USD/boe)
13.1
13.4
16.3
15.8
13.7
13.4
15.3
13.7
RCA Ebitda
286
204
302
319
438
467
522
593
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments2
(140)
(233)
(169)
(159)
(126)
(177)
(147)
(145)
Provisions
-
(4)
-
1
1
-
-
9
RCA Ebit
145
(32)
133
161
314
290
375
456
IFRS Ebit
181
(4)
132
159
340
290
375
457
Adjusted operating cash flow
132
123
253
241
390
346
364
426
Capex
104
82
71
69
149
135
187
145
1 Includes natural gas exported; excludes natural gas used or reinjected. 2 Includes abandonment provisions. 2020 and 2021 unit figures exclude impairments of €49 m and €101 m respectively, related with smaller scale exploration assets.
Industrial & Energy Management
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Raw materials processed (mboe)
26.8
13.4
23.4
23.5
19.7
21.0
22.3
13.6
Crude processed (mbbl)
25.2
11.3
21.0
20.8
16.8
18.6
19.2
10.2
Galp refining margin (USD/boe)
1.9
1.8
(0.7)
1.6
1.9
2.4
4.1
5.6
Refining cost (USD/boe)
3.0
2.3
2.4
2.6
1.8
1.5
1.6
3.8
Refining margin hedging1 (USD/boe)
0.4
0.6
-
(0.0)
(0.0)
(0.1)
0.0
-
Oil products supply2 (mton)
4.1
2.5
3.6
3.7
3.6
3.6
3.9
3.7
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes2 (TWh)
15.0
10.0
15.8
19.2
18.3
18.1
16.6
14.3
Trading (TWh)
2.6
2.0
3.6
6.4
8.3
9.1
7.5
6.6
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh)
339
324
340
351
331
269
261
119
RCA Ebitda
90
19
(12)
17
(6)
50
15
5
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(80)
(79)
(96)
(67)
(61)
(60)
(58)
(56)
Provisions
(1)
(0)
0
0
(0)
0
0
(3)
RCA Ebit
9
(60)
(108)
(51)
(67)
(9)
(43)
(55)
IFRS Ebit
(369)
(171)
(118)
(308)
49
61
(0)
(17)
Adjusted operating cash flow
84
49
(18)
42
(9)
64
31
12
Capex
14
23
15
25
7
11
15
34
Note: Following the decision to discontinue refining activities in Matosinhos, 2021 refining indicators only reflect Sines refinery operations. 1 Impact on Ebitda. 2 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.
Commercial
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Commercial sales to clients
Oil products (mton)
1.8
1.2
1.5
1.5
1.3
1.5
1.8
1.8
Natural Gas (TWh)
6.7
4.8
5.3
5.8
4.9
4.5
4.4
4.5
Electricity (GWh)
901
678
871
881
950
1,020
1,086
1,121
RCA Ebitda
90
59
105
71
69
73
87
59
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(22)
(23)
(24)
(25)
(25)
(25)
(29)
(27)
Provisions
0
(0)
(0)
1
(1)
1
(0)
(2)
RCA Ebit
68
36
81
47
44
48
58
30
IFRS Ebit
66
31
79
50
45
49
62
29
Adjusted operating cash flow
90
55
101
70
67
69
84
47
Capex
24
26
28
49
4
22
21
42
Renewables & New Businesses
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Renewable power generation (GWh)
Gross
8
6
143
170
191
475
408
213
Net to Galp
4
3
106
125
141
355
304
157
Galp average solar generation sale price (EUR/MWh)
-
-
42.3
40.4
42.3
69.1
110.6
197.5
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
RCA Ebitda
(1)
(4)
(2)
(3)
(2)
(6)
(6)
2
RCA Ebit
(7)
(9)
(2)
(1)
(3)
(5)
(6)
1
IFRS Ebit
(7)
(9)
(2)
(1)
(3)
(5)
(6)
1
Adjusted operating cash flow
(1)
(4)
(2)
(3)
(2)
(2)
(2)
1
Capex
0
2
328
20
15
51
52
27
€m (RCA, except otherwise stated)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Pro-forma - equity to Galp1
Ebitda
0
(1)
3
(4)
2
17
28
29
Ebit
(0)
(1)
(0)
(11)
(3)
11
23
22
Pro-forma adjusted operating cash flow
0
(1)
3
(4)
2
17
28
29
1 Pro-forma considers all renewable projects as if they were consolidated according to Galp's equity stakes.
IFRS consolidated income statement
€m
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Sales
3,502
1,822
2,747
2,701
3,214
3,520
4,243
4,641
Services rendered
187
143
152
128
124
117
121
138
Other operating income
52
61
46
28
68
55
31
170
Operating income
3,741
2,026
2,944
2,856
3,406
3,691
4,396
4,949
Inventories consumed and sold
(2,953)
(1,392)
(2,009)
(2,107)
(2,280)
(2,609)
(3,206)
(3,657)
Materials and services consumed
(450)
(355)
(370)
(298)
(362)
(358)
(387)
(456)
Personnel costs
(82)
(68)
(114)
(92)
(78)
(73)
(84)
(75)
Impairments on accounts receivable
(1)
(2)
(4)
(0)
0
(3)
(2)
(2)
Other operating costs
(129)
(2)
(85)
60
(42)
(4)
(61)
(5)
Operating costs
(3,616)
(1,819)
(2,582)
(2,438)
(2,762)
(3,047)
(3,740)
(4,194)
Ebitda
125
207
362
418
644
644
655
755
Depreciation, Amortisation and Impairments
(246)
(343)
(294)
(407)
(217)
(267)
(239)
(237)
Provisions
(6)
(9)
1
(92)
(0)
(0)
(1)
(66)
Ebit
(127)
(144)
69
(80)
427
376
415
452
Net income from associates
12
90
12
106
(10)
25
41
27
Financial results
(60)
(15)
(93)
(19)
15
(188)
(645)
(93)
Interest income
8
7
9
(6)
4
4
5
5
Interest expenses
(13)
(14)
(16)
(14)
(13)
(11)
(12)
(13)
Capitalised interest
5
5
(1)
12
3
4
4
4
Interest on leases (IFRS 16)
(21)
(21)
(20)
(19)
(19)
(18)
(19)
(20)
Exchange gain (loss)
(56)
(32)
(25)
34
17
9
20
(15)
Mark-to-market of derivatives
(84)
18
(36)
59
37
(185)
(638)
(46)
Other financial costs/income1
101
21
(3)
(86)
(15)
10
(5)
(8)
Income before taxes
(175)
(69)
(12)
7
433
213
(188)
385
Taxes2
(47)
(92)
(99)
(3)
(225)
(94)
(110)
(223)
Energy sector contribution taxes3
(26)
(8)
(7)
(4)
(19)
(8)
(5)
(8)
Income before non-controlling interests
(248)
(169)
(118)
0
189
111
(304)
154
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
(8)
15
12
(35)
(28)
(41)
(30)
(48)
Net income
(257)
(154)
(106)
(35)
161
71
(334)
106
1 1Q20 includes realised income from Brent interest and 2Q20 includes the antecipated closure of refining margin positions. 2 Includes SPT payable in Brazil and IRP payable in Angola. 3 Includes €12 m, €20 m and €9 m related to CESE I, CESE II and FNEE, respectively, during the Full Year 2021.
Consolidated financial position
€m
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
Assets
Tangible fixed assets
5,750
5,548
5,239
4,878
5,102
4,988
5,066
5,169
Goodwill
86
87
86
85
86
90
89
85
Other intangible fixed assets
587
578
563
532
552
543
601
645
Rights of use (IFRS 16)
1,171
1,124
1,077
1,002
1,033
1,008
1,061
1,079
Investments in associates
814
606
709
483
355
339
371
389
Financial investments held for sale
-
606
259
259
268
Receivables
258
252
251
267
268
279
285
294
Deferred tax assets
376
479
468
509
548
479
468
485
Financial investments
217
206
206
402
459
614
933
559
Total non-current assets
9,258
8,880
8,598
8,157
8,402
8,340
8,873
8,703
Inventories1
878
689
745
708
798
852
914
1,007
Trade receivables
856
772
982
781
922
1,063
1,059
1,381
Other receivables
737
686
443
877
595
585
619
885
Financial investments
462
229
150
190
238
360
650
992
Current Income tax recoverable
-
41
73
101
47
57
195
139
Cash and equivalents
1,485
1,696
1,687
1,678
1,739
1,533
1,257
1,942
Subtotal current assets
4,419
4,112
4,080
4,335
4,339
4,450
4,693
6,346
Non-current assets held for sale
221
-
-
-
-
-
Total current assets
4,419
4,112
4,301
4,335
4,339
4,450
4,693
6,346
Total assets
13,678
12,992
12,899
12,492
12,741
12,791
13,566
15,050
Equity and liabilities
Equity
Share capital
829
829
829
829
829
829
829
829
Share premium
82
82
82
82
82
82
82
82
Reserves
1,427
1,344
1,158
967
1,168
1,135
1,259
1,327
Retained earnings
2,154
1,833
1,833
1,832
1,281
996
788
810
Net income
(257)
(410)
(516)
(551)
161
232
(102)
4
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
4,236
3,677
3,385
3,160
3,521
3,274
2,857
3,052
Non-controlling interests
1,124
1,004
950
940
1,006
951
958
918
Total equity
5,360
4,682
4,335
4,100
4,527
4,225
3,815
3,970
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Bank loans and overdrafts
981
827
808
801
795
707
597
824
Bonds
1,426
2,169
2,410
2,404
2,412
2,360
2,165
2,171
Leases (IFRS 16)
1,050
1,009
973
923
938
939
993
1,015
Other payables
115
108
110
111
100
102
99
95
Retirement and other benefit obligations
326
321
356
381
374
367
355
300
Deferred tax liabilities
319
484
502
479
597
480
563
653
Other financial instruments
70
26
16
37
44
175
757
136
Provisions
847
873
865
1,008
1,054
1,081
1,111
1,209
Total non-current liabilities
5,133
5,817
6,040
6,144
6,315
6,212
6,640
6,403
Bank loans and overdrafts
74
131
59
39
84
127
273
1,055
Bonds
500
500
500
500
-
50
250
250
Leases (IFRS 16)
183
180
173
166
187
166
173
164
Trade payables
732
472
740
650
715
849
907
811
Other payables
1,279
1,064
939
763
798
870
935
1,328
Other financial instruments
404
147
111
130
114
292
573
1,069
Income tax payable
13
-
-
0
-
-
0
-
Total current liabilities
3,184
2,493
2,523
2,248
1,899
2,354
3,111
4,677
Total liabilities
8,317
8,310
8,564
8,392
8,214
8,565
9,752
11,080
Total equity and liabilities
13,678
12,992
12,899
12,492
12,741
12,791
13,566
15,050
1 Includes €54 m of stocks made on behalf of third parties as of 31 December 2021.
Cash flow (indirect method)
€m (IFRS figures)
2020
2021
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
RCA Ebitda
469
291
401
410
499
571
607
644
Dividends from associates
1
34
17
38
48
42
35
8
Taxes paid
(165)
(85)
(93)
(74)
(102)
(144)
(174)
(182)
Adjusted operating cash flow
305
239
325
373
445
470
468
470
Special items
36
33
(42)
(14)
11
(20)
(21)
19
Inventory effect
(380)
(116)
4
23
133
92
69
92
Changes in working capital
283
4
103
(151)
(212)
(102)
(342)
(520)
Cash flow from operations
244
160
391
231
377
440
175
61
Net capex1
(211)
(149)
(432)
(117)
195
(186)
(261)
(273)
Net financial expenses
(25)
(13)
(3)
(1)
(36)
(7)
(8)
(4)
IFRS 16 leases interest
(23)
(21)
(17)
(19)
(19)
(18)
(19)
(20)
Realised income from derivatives
105
(43)
17
2
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from equalisation
-
83
(3)
-
-
-
-
-
Free cash flow
90
16
(49)
95
518
228
(113)
(236)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest2
(108)
(86)
(29)
(2)
-
(78)
-
(120)
Dividends paid to Galp shareholders
-
(318)
-
-
-
(290)
(207)
-
Reimbursement of IFRS 16 leases principal
(27)
(27)
(30)
(27)
(27)
(28)
(30)
(31)
Others
(16)
(21)
(51)
(41)
22
9
33
57
Change in net debt
61
436
159
(25)
(513)
159
317
330
1 2021 includes the proceeds from the GGND stake sale of €368 m. 2 Mainly dividends paid to Sinopec.
