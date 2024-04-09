Part I - Information on adopted policies

Galp's Code of Ethics and Conduct is a guide for the Company's actions, its people and business partners, which outlines Galp's fundamental ethical guidelines regarding its actions and which establishes, for each of the principles outlined herein, commitments, responsibilities and good practices. In 2023, a revision of the Galp's Code of Ethics and Conduct was approved.

Human Rights Policy

Conscious that Human Rights are inherent to the human condition, Galp undertakes to support their defence and promotion, in all the geographical regions and contexts in which it operates.

Corporate Social Responsibility Policy

For Galp, corporate social responsibility is a fundamental dimension of management. This Policy, applicable to the various co ntexts and regions in which Galp operates, establishes goals and behaviours expected throughout the value chain and in its relationship with stakeholders.

Discrimination and harassment Prevention Policy

A common goal for all of Galp's employees involves providing a safe work environment, free from discrimination and harassment. This policy fosters such behaviour, by requiring employees to act according to ethical principles, display respectful and diversity-friendly behaviour, and actively detect and report all forms of harassment at Galp's organisation.

Tax Policy

Through its Tax Policy, Galp is committed to monitoring the evolution of best practices in tax matters, and this policy establishes Galp's recognition of the importance of adopting and implementing the best international practices in terms of tax transparency.

Community Investment Policy

As a reference company in the energy sector, present in various regions, Galp undertakes to be an essential partner in the community where it exercises its activity, with the goal of promoting its social and economic development, in line with its strategy.

2023 Equality Plan

Galp, in its 2023 Equality Plan, is dedicated to the goals, measures and practices implemented in 2022 and to implementing gender equality in 2023. This Plan is updated annually.

2024 Equality Plan

Galp, in its 2024 Equality Plan, is dedicated to the goals, measures and practices implemented in 2023 and to implementing gender equality in 2024. This Plan is updated annually.

Diversity Policy for the Board of Directors and Audit Board

Galp recognises, in its Diversity policy for the board of directors and audit board, the benefits of diversity within its management and audit bodies as a way of ensuring greater balance in its composition, improving the performance of its members, strengthening the quality of the processes of decision making and control, avoiding the effect of group thinking and contributing to the sustainable development of the Company.

Corruption Prevention Policy

In the Corruption Prevention Policy, Galp lists the guidelines for preventing the risk of corruption in the Group. The commitment assumed by Galp in this context also presupposes the monitoring and continuous improvement of good practices in this matter.

Prevention of Corruption Standard

Galp's Prevention of Corruption Standard establishes rules and procedures to prevent, detect and respond to the risk of corruption in the Galp Group, achieving and developing that established in the Code of Ethics and Conduct and the Corruption Prevention Policy, in line with Galp's values, the legal and regulatory obligations to which Galp and its employees are subject, the specific corruption risks Galp faces in furtherance of its activities in the various regions where it operates, and the expectations of its stakeholders.