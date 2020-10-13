Galp Energia SGPS S A : Portugal's Galp halts fuel production at Matosinhos refinery

LISBON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Portugal's Galp Energia
temporarily suspended fuel production at its smallest oil
refinery at Matosinhos due to unstable national and
international markets shaken by the coronavirus pandemic, a Galp
spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Supply of the national market is guaranteed to remain, with
an adequate level of products to satisfy the needs of the
Portuguese, companies and industrial units," he said in a
statement sent to Reuters.
Galp said that although the suspension had no end date as
yet, no workers would be laid off.
The suspension, which began on Oct. 10, was Galp's second at
the refinery this year, after one in April along with a halt at
its largest refinery in Sines. The two refineries comprise 20%
of refining capacity on the Iberian peninsula.
Galp resumed production at both refineries in June, a month
after Portugal slowly started to emerge from a coronavirus
lockdown.
Portugal has recorded nearly 90,000 confirmed coronavirus
cases and 2,110 deaths - far fewer than in many other European
countries. But the pandemic is set to leave lasting scars on the
Portuguese economy, with the government predicting gross
domestic product to contract 8.5% this year.
