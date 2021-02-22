Galp Energia SGPS S A : Portugal's Galp halves dividend after Q4 profit slumps 98%

LISBON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Portugal's oil and gas company
Galp Energia cut its dividend payout by half on Monday
after posting a 98% plunge in fourth-quarter net profit as the
coronavirus pandemic hammered refining margins and output fell.
The company said it would propose a dividend of 0.35 euros
($0.4237) per share for 2020, halving the 0.70 euros per share
paid the previous year.
"The dividend cut reflects the impact from unexpected and
unprecedented market conditions", Galp said in a statement,
adding that it would target a 2021 payout of 0.50 euros per
share.
Galp suspended production at its largest unit in Sines and
its smallest, Matosinhos, between April and June. It stopped
production again at Matosinhos in early October, and it remains
suspended.
The company said production in the fourth quarter fell to
122,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) on a working
interest basis, from 136,900 boepd a year earlier.
Its refining margin fell to $1.6 per barrel in the fourth
quarter from $3.3 in the same period last year.
Adjusted net profit fell to 3 million euros from 157 million
a year earlier, while Earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 37% to 410 million
euros.
For the full year, Galp swung to a loss of 42 million euros
from a profit of 560 million euros in 2019, while EBITDA fell
34% to 1.57 billion euros.
The company said that due to the pandemic, it is
incorporating "additional layers of prudency given the uncertain
macro circumstances", and expects EBITDA of between 1.6 and 1.8
billion euros in 2021.
Net profit and EBITDA has been adjusted to reflect changes
in the company's stocks of crude.
($1 = 0.8251 euros)
