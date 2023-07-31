2Q23 Results

Results' Presentation Transcript

July 31, 2023

Video Presentation

Maria João Carioca - CFO

Good morning everyone and thank you for watching.

Today, Galp presents a good set of results, anchored on strong portfolio fundamentals, financial position and also supported by focused strategic execution. Over the next few minutes, I will cover this quarter's highlights.

Let me start with operational results, up QoQ, despite lower commodity prices. This was backed by a robust contribution from Upstream and also from Industrial & Midstream.

Let me start with Upstream, where production was slightly down QoQ, following normalised maintenance activities. Having said this, we continue to see improved efficiencies in Brazil and, in Mozambique, Coral is ramping-up.

Bacalhau execution is progressing well. The FPSO hull is already in Singapore for topsides integration and drilling and completion is advancing.

In Namibia, we are getting ready to spud the first of two exploration wells by the end of this year. We secured the drilling rig and awarded the integrated oil services contract.

Now, for Industrial & Midstream, we had good Industrial performance, our refinery capturing the supportive cracks environment, whilst preparations for our green H2 and HVO projects are continuing.

Midstream delivered good strong results this quarter, particularly in gas trading activities, just captured fundamentally the opportunities in the market.

In Renewables & New Businesses, equity generation increased around 50% YoY, with Titan Solar now fully owned, and Galp realizations are following Iberian prices.

Licensing and permitting delays in Iberia continue to be a hindrance. And in Brazil, projects are challenged in meeting our return criteria. We will continue to grow renewables, pacing our execution to a value focused approach.

1