2Q23 Results
Results' Presentation Transcript
July 31, 2023
Video Presentation
Maria João Carioca - CFO
Good morning everyone and thank you for watching.
Today, Galp presents a good set of results, anchored on strong portfolio fundamentals, financial position and also supported by focused strategic execution. Over the next few minutes, I will cover this quarter's highlights.
Let me start with operational results, up QoQ, despite lower commodity prices. This was backed by a robust contribution from Upstream and also from Industrial & Midstream.
Let me start with Upstream, where production was slightly down QoQ, following normalised maintenance activities. Having said this, we continue to see improved efficiencies in Brazil and, in Mozambique, Coral is ramping-up.
Bacalhau execution is progressing well. The FPSO hull is already in Singapore for topsides integration and drilling and completion is advancing.
In Namibia, we are getting ready to spud the first of two exploration wells by the end of this year. We secured the drilling rig and awarded the integrated oil services contract.
Now, for Industrial & Midstream, we had good Industrial performance, our refinery capturing the supportive cracks environment, whilst preparations for our green H2 and HVO projects are continuing.
Midstream delivered good strong results this quarter, particularly in gas trading activities, just captured fundamentally the opportunities in the market.
In Renewables & New Businesses, equity generation increased around 50% YoY, with Titan Solar now fully owned, and Galp realizations are following Iberian prices.
Licensing and permitting delays in Iberia continue to be a hindrance. And in Brazil, projects are challenged in meeting our return criteria. We will continue to grow renewables, pacing our execution to a value focused approach.
1
2Q23 Results
Results' Presentation Transcript
July 31, 2023
Finally, in Commercial oil volumes were seasonally up QoQ and we continue to see retail convenience contribution growing. Still, performance was contained by B2B segments in Spain and Africa given pressed market dynamics and reduced activity.
Overall, Group Ebitda was €916 m.
Below the line, and despite the lower price environment, taxes are up YoY, implying a 54% in tax rate. This includes almost €60 m from windfall taxes in Iberia and the Brazilian levy on oil exports, as expected ceased on June 30th.
Bottom line, RCA Net Income was two hundred and fifty-eight million euros €258 m.
Looking at cash flow, OCF reached seven hundred and two million euros €702 m. Capex was €207 m, still light and showcasing slower pace of investments in renewables and industrial low carbon projects.
A strong Free Cash Flow generation enabled Galp to maintain its net debt unchanged at €1.4 bn, even in a quarter of lower prices and despite dividend payments to shareholders and minorities, as well the continuation of our share buyback program.
With the first half of 2023 behind us, we look at the full year and adjust our outlook, now reflecting a softer commodity price deck. Still, we are maintaining both our Ebitda and OCF guidance, on the back of previous and expected improved operational performance.
The only operational highlight is the upgrading of our upstream production guidance to above 115 kboepd on average during 2023.
Net Capex should stay between €400 and €600 m this year, considering the lighter capex execution and the c.€600 m proceeds from the Angolan divestment. This is also part of our value over volume approach to investments.
On the dividend, we will propose an increase of 4% this year, to €0.54 per share, as per our guidelines. As usual, we expect an interim in the summer, with 27 cts to be paid in late August.
I thank you again for joining us.
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 08:38:26 UTC.