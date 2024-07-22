2Q24 Results

Results' Presentation Transcript

July 22, 2024

Welcome everyone and thank you for watching.

At Galp the second quarter of 2024 continued to be marked by solid operational and financial performance.

Group Ebitda reached close to €850 m in the period, with Upstream standing for c.60% of this performance.

Our Upstream production was steady Quarter-on-Quarter.

It is to be noted that, following Galp's divestment from Area 4 in Mozambique, our Upstream production is now entirely relative to our assets in Brazil. Mozambique is now being accounted for as held for sale.

Refining delivered high utilisation rates and other midstream activities once again performed strongly, effectively leveraging supply and trading opportunities.

Contribution from Commercial improved, following summer seasonality, but also reflecting improved overall performance.

In Renewables, despite the seasonal higher generation, contribution was pressured by the adverse power price environment in Iberia.

Overall, Cash flow generation continued to be robust, and our financial position was further reinforced by the proceeds from the closing of the Angolan Upstream assets' disposal, as expected.

Furthermore, this was a quarter of strong strategy execution.

Fuelling future growth in our Brazilian assets, Bacalhau FPSO topside integration works continue to advance in Singapore. We continue to expect the unit sail away to Brazil in Q4, supporting production to start mid next year. Bacalhau capex currently represents a large portion of the group's investment and will naturally decline substantially once the project is online.

During the quarter we announced the divestment of our 10% stake in Mozambique Area 4, for an implicit total value that may reach $1.7 bn. This decision showcases our continued attention to opportunities that actively optimize our portfolio's risk and return performance, ever more important given Galp's growth options ahead. The divestment from Area 4 will allow us to crystalise value, strengthening our financial position on the short to medium term and supporting Galp's options to keep growing in high return projects with balanced net investment requirements.