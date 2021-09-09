Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

09/09/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In accordance with articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Galp hereby discloses the following information:

On 7 and 8 September 2021, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 2, 3 and 6 September 2021, it registered, through its subsidiaries, changes in its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights.

As a result of the notified transactions, the indirect holding in Galp's voting rights was changed from 2.30% to 1.97%, below the 2% threshold.

The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held are disclosed in the attachment.

Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
ISIN PTGAL0AM0009 (Ordinary Shares) - 16,314,616 - 1.967%
ISIN US3640971053 (ADR) - 41,584 - 0.005%
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 16,356,200 1.97%

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
02:32pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corpor..
PU
09/08GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : reinforces electric mobility leadership in Portugal thro..
PU
09/07GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : maintains top distinction in the MSCI ESG Ratings sustai..
PU
09/03GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of Massachusetts Financial Services C..
PU
08/30GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Dividend payment
PU
08/23GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Start of production of the Sépia Field through FPSO Cari..
PU
08/20Global Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Remains 25% Below Pre-Pandemic Level, Re..
DJ
08/03GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of Massachusetts Financial Services C..
PU
08/02GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : acquires 220 MW of solar PV projects in Spain expanding ..
PU
08/02Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. agreed to acquire Portfolio of 223 Megawatt Solar Pr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 727 M 18 597 M 18 597 M
Net income 2021 493 M 583 M 583 M
Net Debt 2021 2 341 M 2 768 M 2 768 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 7,14%
Capitalization 6 944 M 8 205 M 8 211 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 8,37 €
Average target price 11,72 €
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina COO-Corporate & Others, Executive Director
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-4.34%8 204
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION31.13%228 824
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD22.47%209 247
CHEVRON CORPORATION14.14%186 410
BP PLC17.05%82 340
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.51%79 920