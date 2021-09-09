Galp Energia SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

In accordance with articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Galp hereby discloses the following information:
On 7 and 8 September 2021, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 2, 3 and 6 September 2021, it registered, through its subsidiaries, changes in its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights.
As a result of the notified transactions, the indirect holding in Galp's voting rights was changed from 2.30% to 1.97%, below the 2% threshold.
The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held are disclosed in the attachment.
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
% of voting rights
|
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
ISIN PTGAL0AM0009 (Ordinary Shares)
|
-
|
16,314,616
|
-
|
1.967%
|
ISIN US3640971053 (ADR)
|
-
|
41,584
|
-
|
0.005%
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
16,356,200
|
1.97%
