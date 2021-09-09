Galp Energia SGPS S A : Qualifying holding of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

In accordance with articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, Galp hereby discloses the following information:

On 7 and 8 September 2021, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation notified the Company that, on 2, 3 and 6 September 2021, it registered, through its subsidiaries, changes in its indirect holdings in Galp's voting rights.

As a result of the notified transactions, the indirect holding in Galp's voting rights was changed from 2.30% to 1.97%, below the 2% threshold.

The full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting right and/or the financial instruments are effectively held are disclosed in the attachment.

Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN PTGAL0AM0009 (Ordinary Shares) - 16,314,616 - 1.967% ISIN US3640971053 (ADR) - 41,584 - 0.005% The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation 16,356,200 1.97%