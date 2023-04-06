Galp Energia SGPS S A : SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts 2022
04/06/2023 | 07:44am EDT
SFDR
Principal
Adverse Impacts
2022
SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts
Context and Galp's disclosure
The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) imposes mandatory disclosure obligations for financial market participants and advisers on sustainability-related data and policies at entity, service, and product levels. This regulation comes in order to increase transparency around sustainability claims made by financial market participants.
The SFDR Delegated Regulation requires that these disclosures be published through Principal Adverse Impacts (PAI). A Principal Adverse Impact (PAI) is any impact of investment decisions or advice that results in a negative effect on sustainability factors.
In order to facilitate access to Galp's non-financial information, we disclose correspondence tables in which we have matched the applicable main and additional indicators mentioned in the PAI tables to the GRI indicator or their reference in other reports (e.g., Annual report, CDP, risk screenings).
The main sources for Galp's non-financial information are:
Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022: Part l - 2. Strategic framework
Part II - Sustainability Journey
Part V - 1. Non-financial consolidated information Part V - 2. Sustainability standards - GRI, SASB, WEF
Principal Adverse Impacts
Correspondence table on social indicators
Table 1 - Environment-related and social indicators
Adverse sustainability indicator
Metric
GRI1
Reference
Social and
Lack of processes and
employee matters
compliance mechanisms to
monitor compliance with UN
Global Compact principles and
OECD Guidelines for
Multinational Enterprises
Share of investments in investee companies without policies to monitor compliance with the UNGC principles or OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises or grievance/ complaints handling mechanisms to address violations of the UNGC principles or OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises
