Galp Energia SGPS S A : SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts 2022

SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts

Context and Galp's disclosure

The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) imposes mandatory disclosure obligations for financial market participants and advisers on sustainability-related data and policies at entity, service, and product levels. This regulation comes in order to increase transparency around sustainability claims made by financial market participants.

The SFDR Delegated Regulation requires that these disclosures be published through Principal Adverse Impacts (PAI). A Principal Adverse Impact (PAI) is any impact of investment decisions or advice that results in a negative effect on sustainability factors.

In order to facilitate access to Galp's non-financial information, we disclose correspondence tables in which we have matched the applicable main and additional indicators mentioned in the PAI tables to the GRI indicator or their reference in other reports (e.g., Annual report, CDP, risk screenings).

The main sources for Galp's non-financial information are: