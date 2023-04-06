Advanced search
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
2023-04-06
10.94 EUR   -0.27%
07:44aGalp Energia Sgps S A : SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts 2022
PU
04/03OPEC’s shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4
Alphavalue
04/03Galp Energia Sgps S A : Annual Integrated Report 2022 and Annual General Meeting notice
PU
Galp Energia SGPS S A : SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts 2022

04/06/2023 | 07:44am EDT
SFDR

Principal

Adverse Impacts

2022

galp.com

SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts

Context and Galp's disclosure

The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) imposes mandatory disclosure obligations for financial market participants and advisers on sustainability-related data and policies at entity, service, and product levels. This regulation comes in order to increase transparency around sustainability claims made by financial market participants.

The SFDR Delegated Regulation requires that these disclosures be published through Principal Adverse Impacts (PAI). A Principal Adverse Impact (PAI) is any impact of investment decisions or advice that results in a negative effect on sustainability factors.

In order to facilitate access to Galp's non-financial information, we disclose correspondence tables in which we have matched the applicable main and additional indicators mentioned in the PAI tables to the GRI indicator or their reference in other reports (e.g., Annual report, CDP, risk screenings).

The main sources for Galp's non-financial information are:

2 | Galp's SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts 2022 Report

Principal Adverse Impacts

Correspondence table on environment-related indicators

Table 1 - Environment-related and social indicators

Adverse sustainability indicator

Metric

GRI1

Reference

CLIMATE AND OTHER ENVIRONMENT-RELATED INDICATORS

Greenhouse gas

GHG emissions

Scope 1 GHG emissions

305-1

emissions

Scope 2 GHG emissions

305-2

Scope 3 GHG emissions

305-3

Total GHG emissions

305-1,2,3

Carbon footprint

Carbon footprint

305-1,2,3

GHG intensity of investee

GHG intensity of investee companies

305-1,2,3

companies

Share of non-renewable

Share of non-renewable energy consumption and

energy consumption and

non-renewable energy production of

investee

production

companies from non-renewable energy

sources

compared to renewable energy sources, expressed

as a percentage of total energy sources

Energy consumption intensity

Energy consumption in GWh per million EUR of

per high impact climate sector

revenue of investee companies, per high impact

302-1

climate sector

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022

(Part II - 1. Our Journey to Net Zero by 2050)

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022

(Part II - 1. Our Journey to Net Zero by 2050)

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022

(Part II - 1. Our Journey to Net Zero by 2050)

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022

(Part II - 1. Our Journey to Net Zero by 2050)

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022

(Part II - 1. Our Journey to Net Zero by 2050)

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022 (Part II - 2. Preserve our planet)

Galp's Answer to CDP Climate Change 2022

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022

(Part II - 2. Preserve our planet)

1 Please consult our 2022 report: Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022 (Part V - 2. Sustainability standards - GRI, SASB, WEF)

3 | Galp's SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts 2022 Report

Principal Adverse Impacts

Correspondence table on environment-related and social indicators

Table 1 - Environment-related and social indicators

Adverse sustainability indicator

Metric

Biodiversity

Activities negatively affecting

Share of investments in investee companies with

biodiversity-sensitive areas

sites/operations located in or near to biodiversity-

sensitive areas where activities of those investee

companies negatively affect those areas

Water

Emissions to water

Tonnes of emissions to water generated by

investee companies per million EUR invested,

expressed as a weighted average

Waste

Hazardous waste and

Tonnes of hazardous waste and radioactive waste

radioactive waste ratio

generated by investee companies per million EUR

invested, expressed as a weighted average

GRI1 Reference

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022

304-1

(Part II - 2. Preserve our planet)

Galp's Risk Screening for Biodiversity 2022

303-4

306-2

INDICATORS FOR SOCIAL AND EMPLOYEE, RESPECT FOR HUMAN RIGHTS, ANTI-CORRUPTION AND ANTI-BRIBERY MATTERS

Social and

Violations of UN Global

employee matters

Compact principles and

Organisation for Economic

Cooperation and

Development (OECD)

Guidelines for Multinational

Enterprises

Share of investments in investee companies that have been involved in violations of the UNGC principles or OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022

(Part V - 1. Non-financial consolidated information - EU Taxonomy)

1 Please consult our 2022 report: Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022 (Part V - 2. Sustainability standards - GRI, SASB, WEF)

4 | Galp's SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts 2022 Report

Principal Adverse Impacts

Correspondence table on social indicators

Table 1 - Environment-related and social indicators

Adverse sustainability indicator

Metric

GRI1

Reference

Social and

Lack of processes and

employee matters

compliance mechanisms to

monitor compliance with UN

Global Compact principles and

OECD Guidelines for

Multinational Enterprises

Share of investments in investee companies without policies to monitor compliance with the UNGC principles or OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises or grievance/ complaints handling mechanisms to address violations of the UNGC principles or OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022

(Part V - 1. Non-financial consolidated information - EU Taxonomy)

Unadjusted gender pay gap

Average unadjusted gender pay gap of investee

Companies

Board gender diversity

Average ratio of female to male board members in

investee companies, expressed as a percentage of

all board members

405-2

Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022

(Part II - 3. Boost a just transition for all)

405-1 Galp's Corporate Governance Report 2022

1 Please consult our 2022 report: Galp's Integrated Management Report 2022 (Part V - 2. Sustainability standards - GRI, SASB, WEF)

5 | Galp's SFDR - Principal Adverse Impacts 2022 Report

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 11:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
100% Free Registration
fermer