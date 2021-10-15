Galp Energia SGPS S A : Sines Atmospheric Distillation Unit event, no supply disruptions for the Portuguese market

Galp reports that, earlier this week, an unplanned event occurred in one of the furnaces of the Sines atmospheric distillation unit (ADU).
Following the standard safety protocols, the Company shutdown the ADU which, after restart, is expected to operate at lower run rates for some weeks. The conversion units are operating under normal conditions.
Galp will continue to supply its customers with no expected disruptions in the Portuguese market.
