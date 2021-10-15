Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Galp Energia SGPS S A : Sines Atmospheric Distillation Unit event, no supply disruptions for the Portuguese market

10/15/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Galp reports that, earlier this week, an unplanned event occurred in one of the furnaces of the Sines atmospheric distillation unit (ADU).

Following the standard safety protocols, the Company shutdown the ADU which, after restart, is expected to operate at lower run rates for some weeks. The conversion units are operating under normal conditions.

Galp will continue to supply its customers with no expected disruptions in the Portuguese market.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 18:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 487 M 17 962 M 17 962 M
Net income 2021 514 M 596 M 596 M
Net Debt 2021 2 761 M 3 202 M 3 202 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
Yield 2021 5,96%
Capitalization 8 234 M 9 553 M 9 550 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 114
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 9,93 €
Average target price 11,93 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Brown Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Filipe Crisóstomo Silva Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina COO-Corporate & Others, Executive Director
Luís Manuel Pego Todo Bom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.13.43%9 541
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION50.41%262 481
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.02%228 224
CHEVRON CORPORATION28.85%210 429
BP PLC40.38%97 386
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION15.56%77 554