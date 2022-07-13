Log in
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-07-12 am EDT
9.822 EUR   -3.04%
02:04aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading Update 2Q22
PU
01:54aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about 2Q22 Trading Update
PU
07/08GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
Galp Energia SGPS S A : Trading Update 2Q22

07/13/2022 | 02:04am EDT
The information below aims to provide the key macroeconomic, operational and trading conditions experienced by Galp during the second quarter of 2022. All data referred to below is currently provisional and may differ from the final figures which will be reported on July 25, 2022.

Galp's 2Q22 results will be published on July 25, before the opening of Euronext Lisbon. On that day, the Company will hold a conference call and webcast at 14:00 (Lisbon/London time). Further details can be found at the end of the Trading Update.

Consolidated earnings and financial position

  • Expecting a robust operational cash flow (OCF) generation in 2Q22, partially offset by a working capital build from the higher commodities prices, although mitigated by the reduction in margin account balances (natural gas hedging positions roll-off).
  • Solid cash flow performance to lead to a net debt reduction, with net debt to RCA Ebitda at the end of the period significantly below 1x

Net income RCA in 2Q22 to include:

  • Impairments related with exploration assets in Upstream (c.€90 m, or c.€40 m post-tax and minorities);
  • Financial Results with mark-to-market swings on Brent and refining margin hedges (c.€-330 m, or €-230 m post-tax) related to the entire 1H22 (in 1Q22 booked as a special item). Net income in 2Q22 to include c.€90 m in impairments (c.€40 m post-tax and minorities) related with exploration assets and c.-€330 m in mark-to-market swings booked under RCA financial results (c.-€230 m post-tax), related with 1H22 Brent and refining margin hedges as highlighted in 1Q22 results.

Upstream

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22 Var. YoY Var. QoQ
Working interest production (kboepd) 128.4 131.2 119.6 (7%) (9%)
Oil production (kbpd) 114.9 117.7 107.7 (6%) (8%)
Net entitlement production (kboepd) 126.6 129.6 118.1 (7%) (9%)
Angola (kbpd) 11.6 10.3 10.1 (13%) (2%)
Brazil (kboepd) 115.0 119.3 108.0 (6%) (9%)
  • Working interest production lower QoQ, reflecting the higher concentration of maintenance activities in the period.
  • As highlighted in 1Q22, oil hedges covered 1.6 mbbl during 2Q22 (c.15% of production).
  • Impairments of c.€90 m related with exploration assets in Brazil, with no impact on the 2022-25 business plan production.

Commercial

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22 Var. YoY Var. QoQ
Oil products - client sales (mton) 1.5 1.7 1.9 22% 13%
Natural gas sales - client sales (GWh) 4,461 5,590 5,006 12% (10%)
Electricity - client sales (GWh) 1,020 1,139 1,088 7% (4%)
  • Oil products sales reflecting higher B2C and B2B volumes QoQ, following seasonality and despite the higher commodity price environment.
  • Natural gas and electricity sales evolution QoQ mostly following seasonality.

Industrial & Energy Management

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22 Var. YoY Var. QoQ
Raw materials processed (mboe) 21.0 21.8 22.9 9% 5%
Galp refining margin (USD/boe) 2.4 6.9 22.3 n.m. n.m.
Oil products supply1 (mton) 3.6 3.7 4.1 11% 10%
NG/LNG supply & trading volumes1 (TWh) 18.1 14.8 14.0 (23%) (5%)
Trading (TWh) 9.1 6.1 6.0 (35%) (2%)
Sales of electricity from cogeneration (GWh) 269 113 174 (35%) 55%

1 Includes volumes sold to the Commercial segment.

  • Refining raw materials processed increased QoQ capturing the favourable market environment during the period.
  • As highlighted in 1Q22, refining margin hedges covered 5.6 mboe during 2Q22 (c.25% of throughput), with an expected impact of c.€100 m at the Ebitda level.
  • NG/LNG supply & trading volumes still limited by sourcing restrictions and the challenging European natural gas environment.

Renewables & New Businesses

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22 Var. YoY Var. QoQ
Renewable installed capacity1 (MW)
Gross (100%) 927 1,012 1,162 25% 15%
Equity to Galp 692 757 875 26% 16%
Renewable generation (GWh)
Gross (100%) 475 243 687 45% n.m.
Equity to Galp 355 180 515 45% n.m.

1 Capacity installed by the end of the period.

  • Renewable energy generation higher QoQ reflecting higher irradiation and plants' availability, as well as 150 MW of new operating solar capacity online.

Market Indicators

2Q21 1Q22 2Q22 Var. YoY Var. QoQ
Exchange rate (EUR/USD) 1.21 1.12 1.06 (12%) (5%)
Dated Brent price (USD/bbl) 69.0 102.2 113.9 65% 11%
Japan/Korea Marker LNG price (EUR/MWh) 28.5 95.3 87.4 n.m. (8%)
Dutch TTF natural gas price (EUR/MWh) 25.4 98.4 97.9 n.m. (0%)
Iberian MIBGAS natural gas price (EUR/MWh) 25.0 96.9 87.1 n.m. (10%)
Iberian power baseload price1 (EUR/MWh) 71.8 229.3 182.8 n.m. (20%)
Iberian solar market price2 (EUR/MWh) 69.2 218.3 163.0 n.m. (25%)

Source: Platts/MIBGAS/Bloomberg/OMIE/REE.
1 The Iberian power price is based on the Spanish power pool price published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE)
2 The Iberian solar captured price is based on the Spanish power pool price published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE) and on the power generation published by the Red Eléctrica Española (REE)

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 06:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 24 631 M 24 789 M 24 789 M
Net income 2022 1 000 M 1 006 M 1 006 M
Net Debt 2022 2 470 M 2 486 M 2 486 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,11x
Yield 2022 5,25%
Capitalization 8 145 M 8 197 M 8 197 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 152
Free-Float 93,0%
