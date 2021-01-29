Galp Energia SGPS S A : Trading update - 4Q - 2020
Disclaimer
Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:33:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Sales 2020
11 140 M
13 486 M
13 486 M
Net income 2020
-423 M
-512 M
-512 M
Net Debt 2020
2 980 M
3 608 M
3 608 M
P/E ratio 2020
-16,6x
Yield 2020
5,63%
Capitalization
7 049 M
8 546 M
8 533 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,90x
EV / Sales 2021
0,64x
Nbr of Employees
6 386
Free-Float
52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
11,72 €
Last Close Price
8,50 €
Spread / Highest target
82,4%
Spread / Average Target
37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target
8,24%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.