Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Lisbonne - 01/29 03:58:15 am
8.492 EUR   -0.09%
03:34aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading update - 4Q - 2020
PU
02:06aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : 4Q20 Trading Update
PU
01/12Shell veteran Andy Brown to take over as CEO of Portugal's Galp
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : Trading update - 4Q - 2020

01/29/2021 | 03:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
03:34aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading update - 4Q - 2020
PU
02:06aGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : 4Q20 Trading Update
PU
01/12Shell veteran Andy Brown to take over as CEO of Portugal's Galp
RE
01/12GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : CEO Carlos Gomes da Silva to step down and be succeeded ..
PU
01/12GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Savannah Soars 21% On Deal With Galp For Potential $6.4 ..
MT
2020GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : to concentrate refining operations in Sines
PU
2020GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Leading energy companies announce transition principles
PU
2020GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : raised to “leadership level” on CDP's annual..
PU
2020EXCLUSIVE : CEO of Angolan energy giant says will speed up asset sales, reform d..
RE
2020GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : and BM-S-11 partners agree on a new Field Development Pl..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 140 M 13 486 M 13 486 M
Net income 2020 -423 M -512 M -512 M
Net Debt 2020 2 980 M 3 608 M 3 608 M
P/E ratio 2020 -16,6x
Yield 2020 5,63%
Capitalization 7 049 M 8 546 M 8 533 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 386
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 11,72 €
Last Close Price 8,50 €
Spread / Highest target 82,4%
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-2.90%8 546
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.74%194 752
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-5.48%163 350
BP PLC8.52%76 693
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION9.22%71 440
NESTE OYJ0.37%55 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ