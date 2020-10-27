Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : and BM-S-11 partners agree on a new Field Development Plan for Tupi and Iracema

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 06:30pm EDT

Galp, together with Petrobras and Shell, partners in the BM-S-11 consortium, agreed on the framework for the future developments of the giant Tupi and Iracema fields, located in the Brazilian pre-salt Santos Basin.

The Tupi and Iracema projects are currently producing through nine floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units, with a total installed capacity of over 1.3 mboepd, already connected to 118 wells. During the last 10 years, these fields produced over 2 bn boe and proved their extraordinary characteristics in terms of scale and reservoir conditions, enabling confirmation of further potential beyond the existing development.

An updated Plan of Development (PoD) for the fields will be detailed, aiming at identifying additional development projects resilient to low oil prices. The Plan is expected to be submitted to ANP during 2021, including evaluations for a potential field life extension request, under the recent regulatory framework applicable in Brazil.

Considering the assessment of FPSO requirements for the future development of these fields, the partners also agreed on the sale to Petrobras of the P-71 unit, subject to conditions precedent, currently under construction. According to the agreement, Galp will be in a receivable position of approximately $100 m, of which 30% to be paid in 2020 and the remaining to be paid in different instalments throughout 2021.

Apart from the short term cash preservation as a result of the FPSO sale, the agreements represent a clear step towards Galp's long term ambition of increasing Tupi and Iracema recovery factor and support the development of value creation options, further increasing the projects' longer term resilience and efficiency.

Galp, through its subsidiary Petrogal Brasil owns 9.209% in Tupi and 10% in Iracema fields, as part of its BM-S-11 stake. The remaining partners in BM-S-11 consortium are Petrobras (65%, operator) and Shell Brasil Petróleo (25%).

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:29:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
06:30pGALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : and BM-S-11 partners agree on a new Field Development Pl..
PU
10/26GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Results release - 3Q - 2020
PU
10/26GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Results 3Q20
PU
10/26GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : agrees GGND stake sale to Allianz Capital Partners
PU
10/26GALP : 3rd Quarter and Nine months Results 2020
PU
10/21GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. : quaterly earnings release
10/13GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Portugal's Galp halts fuel production at Matosinhos refi..
RE
10/12GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Boeing, Airbus, KPN
10/12GALP ENERGIA SGPS S A : Trading Update 3Q20
PU
10/07GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A. : quaterly sales release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 124 M 13 112 M 13 112 M
Net income 2020 -397 M -468 M -468 M
Net Debt 2020 2 517 M 2 966 M 2 966 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,5x
Yield 2020 7,03%
Capitalization 6 136 M 7 262 M 7 233 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 386
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 12,55 €
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Spread / Highest target 130%
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Carlos Nuno Gomes da Silva Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paula Fernanda Ramos Amorim Chairman
Carlos Manuel Costa Pina Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
José Carlos da Silva Costa Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Thore E. Kristiansen Co-Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.-50.34%7 591
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD35.29%174 247
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-52.21%141 012
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-33.05%66 059
BP PLC-57.59%52 761
NESTE OYJ53.06%43 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group