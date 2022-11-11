Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-11-11 am EST
11.31 EUR   +3.01%
01:32pGalp Energia Sgps S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
01:32pGalp Energia Sgps S A : concludes its 150 m share repurchase programme related with 2021 fiscal year
PU
11/10Portugal seeks to become major exporter of green hydrogen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Galp Energia SGPS S A : concludes its 150 m share repurchase programme related with 2021 fiscal year

11/11/2022 | 01:32pm EST
All the materials related with the share buyback programme and its execution will be made available on Galp's website (here).

Galp concluded today, November 11, 2022, its €150 m share repurchase programme of Galp Energia SGPS, SA's ordinary shares.

The Buyback Programme followed Galp's shareholder distribution guidelines for the 2021 fiscal year and the authorisations obtained at the last Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the acquisition and cancellation of own shares.

Through this Buyback Programme, Galp has repurchased 14,139,087 own-shares, representing approximately 1.71% of Galp's total ordinary shares.

All shares repurchased are to be cancelled until the end of 2022.

Programme Amount Start date Finish Date Average Price Total shares bought
€150 m 12/05/2022 11/11/2022 €10.61/sh 14,139,087
(1.71% of total ordinary shares)

Morgan Stanley Europe SE executed the Buyback Programme, acting as riskless principal.

Disclaimer

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 18:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
