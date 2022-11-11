Galp Energia SGPS S A : concludes its 150 m share repurchase programme related with 2021 fiscal year

All the materials related with the share buyback programme and its execution will be made available on Galp's website (here).

Galp concluded today, November 11, 2022, its €150 m share repurchase programme of Galp Energia SGPS, SA's ordinary shares.

The Buyback Programme followed Galp's shareholder distribution guidelines for the 2021 fiscal year and the authorisations obtained at the last Annual General Shareholders Meeting for the acquisition and cancellation of own shares.

Through this Buyback Programme, Galp has repurchased 14,139,087 own-shares, representing approximately 1.71% of Galp's total ordinary shares.

All shares repurchased are to be cancelled until the end of 2022.

Programme Amount Start date Finish Date Average Price Total shares bought €150 m 12/05/2022 11/11/2022 €10.61/sh 14,139,087

(1.71% of total ordinary shares)

Morgan Stanley Europe SE executed the Buyback Programme, acting as riskless principal.