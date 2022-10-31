Advanced search
    GALP   PTGAL0AM0009

GALP ENERGIA, SGPS, S.A.

(GALP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  12:25 2022-10-31 pm EDT
10.28 EUR   +0.74%
10/28Galp Energia Sgps S A : informs about weekly report on share repurchase transactions
PU
10/25Galp Energia Sgps S A : Azores Airlines, Galp, Neste and Carlyle Aviation take off for first flight with sustainable aviation fuel
PU
10/24Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Galp Energia SGPS S A : displays innovations at Web Summit aiming to lead energy transition

10/31/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
Galp's path to achieving carbon neutrality in 2050 is highlighted this week through Web Summit, where it will showcase innovations allowing it to accelerate its transformation and lead the energy transition process.

In 2021, at Web Summit, Galp launched its open innovation platform "Upcoming Energies". One year later, the company's ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation has grown.

New ideas, new technologies and new applications have emerged, all of them critical in the build up of a new, fairer, and more sustainable energy system, and also in the fight against climate change.

Green hydrogen, battery swapping or agripv are not only solutions for the future: these technologies are already the present in multiple projects from Galp's innovation ecosystem highlighted in the Web Summit.

The company's vision is shared with visitors through an augmented reality experience. At Galp Booth, it is possible to take a journey through the energies of the future, foreseeing how they will shape urban areas and the interactions of people with public spaces.

In addition to the Galp Booth, there are other points of interest on Galp's program at the Web Summit including:

CEO's Talk - November 3 | 2.30pm | Corporate Innovation Stage

The Corporate Innovation Stage hosts Andy Brown, CEO of Galp. The role of innovation in Galp's transformation process as a leading company in the energy transition, as well as the need for unprecedented investments in technology partnerships that do not exist today - but that will be essential to meet the goals of carbon neutrality by 2050 - will be highlighted in the CEO's address to the tech community.

Startup the Future - November 4 | 10am | Galp Booth

The grand final of the first international start-up program launched by Galp as part of its open innovation platform, Upcoming Energies, will take place at the Web Summit and will award €50,000 to the winning project.

Startup the Future has caught the attention of the global entrepreneurial ecosystem, challenging it to find the most innovative and disruptive solutions in four priority intervention areas:

Social Impact | Electric mobility (in a partnership with BMW) | Renewables & Energy Management | Production & Operations

The best international start-ups in each of the categories will spend an immersive week in Lisbon. The four finalists, from Brazil, Nigeria, and Slovakia, will be the stars of Demo Day Startup the Future. In addition to being presented at the Web Summit, where they will make their pitch, these start-ups will have the unique opportunity to test their solutions in a Galp context. Georgious Papadimitriou, COO of Galp, will award the prize of €50,000 to the winners.

AgriPV - November 2 | 3.30pm | Galp Booth

What if greenhouses are a thing from the past? Berry, fruit and vegetable crops can grow protected by solar panels in a new sustainable approach to agriculture.

This is the purpose of Galp and the Instituto Superior de Agronomia, which believe that decarbonization also involves innovation in cultivation processes.

Galp will develop an AgriPV pilot - a project to generate photovoltaic energy in symbiosis with agricultural crops - which will be presented at the Web Summit.

This technology may have application not only in large plantations, but also in vertical crops in cities.

Yunus Social Innovation Center - November 3 | 3pm | Galp Booth

The first social innovation center from the network of Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus will open in Portugal. With the support of Galp and the Santander Foundation, Católica-Lisbon School of Business and Economics will headquarter the center in another step to boost a social innovation based energy transition. To discuss its transformative potential, Saskia Bruysten, CEO and co-founder of the Yunus Center network, will be at Galp's Booth with Teresa Abecasis, COO of Galp, Filipe Santos, Dean of Católica-Lisbon SBE, and Inês Oom de Sousa, President of Santander Foundation.

UniCorn Factory - November 2 | 10am | Lisbon City Hall Booth

Lisbon wants to be the "world capital of innovation". In order to achieve it, the municipality launched the Unicorn Factory to attract and retain innovators and entrepreneurs.

Galp is a strategic partner and Teresa Abecasis will join Carlos Moedas, the Mayor of Lisbon, to sign the agreement that makes the Unicorn Factory a reality.

Triggers returns - November 4 | 11.30am | Casa do Impacto Booth

A start-up acceleration project created by Casa do Impacto, the Innovation Hub of Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa, the Triggers Accelerator Program has been supported by Galp Upcoming Energies since its first edition.

In 2022, the accelerator is back to find new ideas that promote circular economy and overcome the most pressing environmental challenges.

Galp Energia SGPS SA published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 16:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
