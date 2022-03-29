Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about Part I Integrated Management Report of its Integrated Report of 2021

The Galp World
Part I - Integrated Management Report
About the report_______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 5
Board of Directors' Message ______________________________________________________________________________________________ 8
1. The Galp World __________________________________________________________________________________________________ 12
1.1 Our purpose _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 13
1.2 Galp's presence _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 16
1.3 Value creation ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 18
1.4 Approach to materiality_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 20
1.5 Contribution to the sustainable development goals _________________________________________________________________________________________ 22
1.6 Galp in the capital markets ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 23
1.7 Our brand _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 27
2. Strategic framework_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 28
2.1 How we plan the future ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 29
2.2 Our strategy _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 29
2.3 How we manage risk_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 32
3. Strategic execution________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 36
3.1 2021 highlights _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 37
3.2 Upstream__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 40
3.3 Commercial ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 58
3.4 Industrial & Energy Management _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 66
3.5 Renewables & New Businesses_________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 75
4. Financial performance _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 84
4.1 2021 highlights _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 85
4.2 Operational performance _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 87
4.3 Consolidated income _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 88
4.4 Capital expenditure __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 91
4.5 Cash flow__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 92
4.6 Financial position____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 93
5. Sustainability _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 94
5.1 The pace of society evolution __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 95
5.2 Transformation with responsibility ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 96
5.3 Approach to climate change ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 99
5.4 People at the centre ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 108
5.5 Reducing the ecological footprint ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 119
5.6 Developing a conscious business ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 123
6. Corporate governance ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 130
6.1 Governance model _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 131
6.2 Corporate bodies ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 133
6.3 Remuneration policy ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 139
6.4 Compliance with the corporate governance code _________________________________________________________________________________________ 141
7. Proposal of allocation results ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 143
8. Cautionary statement ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 144
The "Glossary and Abbreviations" of this Integrated Report may be found in Part IV of this report - Appendixes.
Other documents which form part of this Integrated Report are presented separately from the Integrated Management Report:
Part II - Corporate Governance Report
1. Information on the Company's shareholding structure, organisation and governance
2. Corporate governance assessment
Part III - Consolidated and individual financial statements
REGENERATING THE FUTURE
1. Consolidated non-financial information
2. Supplementary Oil and Gas information (unaudited)
3. Payments to public administrations
4. Statement of compliance by the members of the Board of Directors
5. Report and opinion of the Audit Board
6. Independent report about sustainability information
7. Glossary and Abbreviations
About the report
About the report
Galp's integrated report is intended to provide a global, transparent and accurate account of the activities through which we create economic value and our practices and principles of environmental, social and corporate governance, including the disclosure of performance results for 2021. The report allows Galp's performance to be assessed in an integrated way, considering the relevant external factors and incorporating information on the previous years, when necessary.
This report comprises four parts that together form the 2021 Integrated Report, as follows:
Leader in integrating best reporting standards and guidelines
This report has been prepared according to the applicable standards and globally recognised guidelines, namely:
• International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS);
• the guidelines of the Portuguese Commercial Companies Code (CSC) relating to the content of the management report, including those pertaining to the reporting of non-financial information introduced by Decree-Law no. 89/2017 of 28 July;
-
• an Integrated Management Report (IMR) which includes Galp's strategy, operational, financial and sustainability performance during 2021, as well as the main themes of corporate governance and risk management;
-
• the model for reporting non-financial information by issuers of securities listed on a regulated market recommended by the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM);
-
• the Corporate Governance Report, detailing the governance model and practices;
-
• the Consolidated and Individual Financial Statements;
-
• Appendices.
Part IIntegrated Management ReportPart IICorporate Governance ReportPart III
Consolidated and Individual Financial Statements
Part I - Integrated Management Report 2021 | About the reportPart IVAppendices
• the provisions of the Portuguese Securities Market Code (CVM) and of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) Regulation no. 4/2013 referring to the annual corporate governance reporting and taking into account the Corporate Governance Code of the Portuguese Institute of Corporate Governance;
• the provisions of the CVM for the reporting of payments made to public administrations;
