Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about Part II Corporate Governance Report of its Integrated Report of 2021

Index

Information on the company's shareholding structure, organisation and governance __________________________________________________ 3

A. Shareholding structure ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 3

B. Corporate bodies and committees ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 10

C. Internal organisation_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 44

D. Remuneration ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 79

E. Transactions with related parties _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 95

Corporate governance assessment________________________________________________________________________________________ 98

I. Identification of the Corporate Governance Code adopted ___________________________________________________________________________________ 98

II. Analysis of compliance with the adopted Corporate Governance Code __________________________________________________________________________ 98

Appendices _________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 107

Biographies and positions held in other companies by the members of the management and supervisory bodies and the members of the remuneration committee ____ 107

The "Glossary and abbreviations" of this Integrated Report may be found in Part IV - Appendices

This report describes in detail the corporate governance structure and practices adopted by Galp in 2021, to comply with Article 29-H of the Portuguese Securities Code and the governance code report model approved by CMVM Regulation No. 4/2013, which is available on the CMVM website at https://www.cmvm.pt/en/Legislacao/National_legislation/Regulamentos/Documents/Reg4_2013.Governo.das.Sociedades.en.pdf

Information on the company's shareholding structure, organisation and governance

A. Shareholding structure

I. Capital structure

1.

Capital structure (share capital, number of shares, distribution of capital by shareholders, etc.), including shares that are not listed , different classes of shares, the corresponding rights and duties, and the capital percentage that each category represents (Article 29-H(1)(a)).

.

Note: non-listed shares are owned by Parpública and, under the applicable legal framework, must be placed in the market, as they were not used to repay the exchangeable bonds. These shares do not have any special rights and may be

fungible with the remaining shares upon request without requiring the approval of any of Galp´s corporate bodies

2.

Restrictions on the transfer of shares, such as consent clauses on disposal or limits on share ownership (Article 29-H(1)(b)).

Galp shares are freely transferable with no restrictions in the By-laws to their transferability or ownership.

3.

Number of treasury shares, the percentage of share capital represented by these shares and thecorresponding percentage of voting rights (Article 29-H(1)(a)).

As at 31 December 2021, Galp held no treasury shares or bonds.

4. Agreements to which the company is a party and which come into effect, are amended or are terminated after events such as a change in the control of the company following a takeover bid, as well as the respective effects, except where, owing to the nature of the same, disclosure would be seriously detrimental to the company, except where the Company is specifically required to disclose such information pursuant to other legal requirements (Article 29-H(1)(j)).

Galp is not a party to any agreement which takes effect, is amended or terminated in the event of a change of control of the Company.

In line with normal market practice, some financing agreements and bond issues include change-of-control provisions, with the possibility of the relevant creditors/bond holders requesting early repayment. These contracts have no adverse financial effect on the transfer of shares in Galp nor on the assessment of the directors' performance by the shareholders.

Galp has not adopted any mechanism that entails making payments or undertaking responsibility for costs in the event of a change of control or a change in the composition of the Board of Directors that could adversely affect the transfer of the shares and the assessment by the shareholders of the performance of the members of the Board of Directors.

5.

Framework for the renewal or withdrawal of countermeasures, particularly those which establish a restriction on the number of votes that can be held or exercised by a single shareholder, individually or together with other shareholders.

Not applicable. Galp´s By-laws enshrine the "one share, one vote" principle, and there are no By-law provisions or other legal instruments that impose any limitation on the number of votes that can be held or exercised by a single shareholder, individually or together with other shareholders, or other protective measures.

6.

Shareholder agreements which the company is aware of and which could result in restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights (Article 29-H(1)(g)).

The Company is not aware of any shareholders' agreements relating to Galp which could lead to restrictions on the transfer of securities or the exercise of voting rights.

II. Shares and Bonds held

7.

Details of the natural or legal persons that are, directly or indirectly, the holders of any qualifyingholdings (Article 29-H(1)(c) and (d) and Article 16), showing the allocated percentage of capital and votes, as well as the sources and reasons.

Shareholders and other entities are required to report qualifying holdings to the CMVM and to Galp when the holding attributable to such shareholder or entity reaches, exceeds, or falls below the thresholds of 2% (applicable until 31 December 2021), 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 1/3, 50%, 2/3 and 90% of the voting rights in Galp's share capital. These reporting duties are generally applicable in European Union countries. In Portugal, they are set out in Article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, which is available on the CMVM website at www.cmvm.pt.

As of 31 December 2021, the qualifying holdings in Galp's share capital, calculated in accordance with Article 20 of the Portuguese Securities Code and reported to Galp, for the purposes of Article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, were as follows:

Amorim Energia B.V. No. of shares % share capital with voting rights Direct

276,472, 161 33.34%

Total attributable

276,472,161 33.34%

Parpública - Participações Públicas (Sgps) S.A. No. of shares % share capital with voting rights Direct1

62,021,340 7.48%

Total attributable

62,021,340 7.48%

1 58,079,514 of which are subject to privatisation process.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company No. of shares % share capital with voting rights Direct Indirect2 3

30,354,831 3.66%

Total attributable

11,780,164 1.42%

42,134,995 5.08%

2 Includes 11,682,177 shares and 97,987 depository receipts converted to the common stock shares

3 Held through the following entities: MFS Institutional Advisors Inc, MFS Investment Management Canada Limited, MFS

Heritage Trust Company, MFS Investment Management Company (LUX) S.a.r.l., MFS International Singapore Pte. Ltd, MFS International (UK) Limited and MFS Investment Management K.K.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc No. of shares % share capital with voting rights 0 0%

Direct Indirect4

Total attributable

41,647,067 5.02%

41,647,067 5.02%

4 4,30% are held through T. Rowe Price International Ltd (no public information on the remaining).

Blackrock, Inc No. shares % share capital with voting rights Direct Indirect5 6

Total attributable

0

41,449,604 4.998%

41,449,604 4.998%

0%