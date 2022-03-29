Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about Part III Consolidated and individual financial statements of its Integrated Report of 2021. Unofficial Version Unaudited ESEF Format

Non-compliant ESEF and unaudited version

Galp 1. Consolidated Financial 2. Individual Financial Statements Statements

This document is the PDF/printed version of the Annual Report 2021 of Galp Energia, SGPS, SA. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website at www.cmvm.pt.In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.

1. Consolidated Financial Statements

Index

1.

Consolidated Financial Statements____________________________________________________________________________________ 6

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position_________________________________________________________________________________ 7

Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income _______________________________________________ 8

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ________________________________________________________________________________ 9

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ______________________________________________________________________________________ 10

Notes to the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2021___________________________________________________________ 11

1. Basis of preparation _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 11

2. Significant accounting policies, judgments, estimates and changes ____________________________________________________________________________ 11

3. Impact of new international financial reporting standards____________________________________________________________________________________ 17

4. Segment information_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 18

5. Tangible assets _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 22

6. Intangible assets ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 29

7. Leases ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 31

8. Goodwill___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 34

9. Investments in associates and joint ventures _____________________________________________________________________________________________ 35

10. Inventories ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 38

11. Trade and other receivables ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 38

12. Other financial assets ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 41

13. Cash and cash equivalents ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 42

14. Debt______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 43

15. Trade payables and other liabilities _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 45

16. Taxes, deferred income taxes and energy sector extraordinary contribution _____________________________________________________________________ 46

17. Retirement benefit obligations _________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 50

18. Provisions and contingent assets and liabilities ____________________________________________________________________________________________ 54

19. Derivative financial instruments ________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 57

20. Financial assets and liabilities __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 63

21. Financial risk management ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 67

22. Capital structure and financial items_____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 70

23. Non-controlling interests______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 71

24. Revenue and Income ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 72

25. Costs and Expenses _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 73

26. Employee costs _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 75

27. Financial income and expenses_________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 75

28. Commitments ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 77

29. Related party transactions ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 78

30. Companies in the Galp Group __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 80

31. Subsequent events __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 89

32. Approval of the consolidated financial statements __________________________________________________________________________________________ 90

33. Explanation regarding translation _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 91

2. Individual Financial Statements ____________________________________________________________________________________ 101

Statement of financial position__________________________________________________________________________________________ 102

Income statement and statement of comprehensive income ___________________________________________________________________ 103

Statement of changes in equity _________________________________________________________________________________________ 104

Statement of cash flows _______________________________________________________________________________________________ 105

Notes to the financial statements as of 31 December 2021 ____________________________________________________________________ 106

1. Corporate information _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 106

2. Significant accounting policies, judgments and estimates ___________________________________________________________________________________ 106

3. Impact of the adoption of new or amended international financial reporting standards _______________________________________________________________ 107

4. Tangible assets ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 108

5. Intangible assets ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 110

6. Right-of-use of assets and lease liabilities _______________________________________________________________________________________________ 110

7. Government grants _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 112

8. Goodwill__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 112

9. Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures __________________________________________________________________________________ 112

10. Inventories _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 113

11. Trade and other receivables __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 113

12. Other financial assets _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 115

13. Cash and cash equivalents ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 116

14. Financial debt _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 116

15. Trade payables and other payables ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 118

16. Income Tax _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 119

17. Retirement and other benefit obligations ________________________________________________________________________________________________ 121

18. Provisions ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 121

19. Derivative financial instruments _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 121

20. Financial assets and liabilities _________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 121

21. Financial risk management ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 122

22. Capital structure ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 123

23. Revenue and Income _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 124

24. Costs and Expenses ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 124

25. Employee costs ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 125

26. Financial income and expenses________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 125

27. Contingent assets and contingent liabilities ______________________________________________________________________________________________ 126

28. Related party transactions ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 127

29. Information regarding environmental matters ____________________________________________________________________________________________ 128

30. Subsequent events _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 128

