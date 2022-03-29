Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about Part III Consolidated and individual financial statements of its Integrated Report of 2021. Unofficial Version Unaudited ESEF Format

Non-compliant ESEF and unaudited version
This document is the PDF/printed version of the Annual Report 2021 of Galp Energia, SGPS, SA. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website at www.cmvm.pt.In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.
1.
Consolidated Financial Statements____________________________________________________________________________________ 6
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position_________________________________________________________________________________ 7
Consolidated Income Statement and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income _______________________________________________ 8
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity ________________________________________________________________________________ 9
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows ______________________________________________________________________________________ 10
Notes to the consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2021___________________________________________________________ 11
-
1. Basis of preparation _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 11
-
2. Significant accounting policies, judgments, estimates and changes ____________________________________________________________________________ 11
-
3. Impact of new international financial reporting standards____________________________________________________________________________________ 17
-
4. Segment information_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 18
-
5. Tangible assets _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 22
-
6. Intangible assets ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 29
-
7. Leases ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 31
-
8. Goodwill___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 34
-
9. Investments in associates and joint ventures _____________________________________________________________________________________________ 35
-
10. Inventories ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 38
-
11. Trade and other receivables ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 38
-
12. Other financial assets ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 41
-
13. Cash and cash equivalents ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 42
-
14. Debt______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 43
-
15. Trade payables and other liabilities _____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 45
-
16. Taxes, deferred income taxes and energy sector extraordinary contribution _____________________________________________________________________ 46
-
17. Retirement benefit obligations _________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 50
-
18. Provisions and contingent assets and liabilities ____________________________________________________________________________________________ 54
-
19. Derivative financial instruments ________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 57
-
20. Financial assets and liabilities __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 63
-
21. Financial risk management ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 67
-
22. Capital structure and financial items_____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 70
-
23. Non-controlling interests______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 71
-
24. Revenue and Income ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 72
-
25. Costs and Expenses _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 73
-
26. Employee costs _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 75
-
27. Financial income and expenses_________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 75
-
28. Commitments ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 77
-
29. Related party transactions ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 78
-
30. Companies in the Galp Group __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 80
-
31. Subsequent events __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 89
-
32. Approval of the consolidated financial statements __________________________________________________________________________________________ 90
-
33. Explanation regarding translation _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 91
-
2. Individual Financial Statements ____________________________________________________________________________________ 101
Statement of financial position__________________________________________________________________________________________ 102
Income statement and statement of comprehensive income ___________________________________________________________________ 103
Statement of changes in equity _________________________________________________________________________________________ 104
Statement of cash flows _______________________________________________________________________________________________ 105
Notes to the financial statements as of 31 December 2021 ____________________________________________________________________ 106
-
1. Corporate information _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 106
-
2. Significant accounting policies, judgments and estimates ___________________________________________________________________________________ 106
-
3. Impact of the adoption of new or amended international financial reporting standards _______________________________________________________________ 107
-
4. Tangible assets ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 108
-
5. Intangible assets ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 110
-
6. Right-of-use of assets and lease liabilities _______________________________________________________________________________________________ 110
-
7. Government grants _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 112
-
8. Goodwill__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 112
-
9. Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures __________________________________________________________________________________ 112
-
10. Inventories _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 113
-
11. Trade and other receivables __________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 113
-
12. Other financial assets _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 115
-
13. Cash and cash equivalents ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 116
-
14. Financial debt _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 116
-
15. Trade payables and other payables ____________________________________________________________________________________________________ 118
-
16. Income Tax _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 119
-
17. Retirement and other benefit obligations ________________________________________________________________________________________________ 121
-
18. Provisions ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 121
-
19. Derivative financial instruments _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 121
-
20. Financial assets and liabilities _________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 121
-
21. Financial risk management ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 122
-
22. Capital structure ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 123
-
23. Revenue and Income _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 124
-
24. Costs and Expenses ________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 124
-
25. Employee costs ____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 125
-
26. Financial income and expenses________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 125
-
27. Contingent assets and contingent liabilities ______________________________________________________________________________________________ 126
-
28. Related party transactions ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 127
-
29. Information regarding environmental matters ____________________________________________________________________________________________ 128
-
30. Subsequent events _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ 128
-
31. Approval of the financial statements ___________________________________________________________________________________________________ 129
-
32. Explanation regarding translation ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ 129
