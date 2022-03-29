Galp Energia SGPS S A : informs about Part IV Appendices of its Integrated Report of 2021

Galp

1. Consolidated non-financial information

Pursuant to Article 508-G of the Portuguese Code of Commercial Companies (in accordance with the provisions of Directive 2014/95/EU of the European Parliament and the European Council, relating to the disclosure of non-financial and another information, transferred to Portuguese law through Decree-Law No. 89/2017 of 28 July) and the model for reporting non-financial information by issuers of securities listed on a regulated market presented by CMVM.

Part I - Information on adopted policies

A. Introduction

Description of the Company's general policy on matters of sustainability, indicating any changes as compared to those previously approved.

Description of the methodology and reasons for its adoption in the reporting of non-financial information, as well as any changes that have occurred in relation to previous years and the reasons that motivated them.

Galp believes in an integrated approach to creating sustainable value, through anticipating risks, maximizing opportunities and creating solid relationships with stakeholders. The principles of sustainability and good practices in this regard are incorporated into Galp's strategy, culture and values. The work performed by Galp is guided by the high standards of safety and quality, and by the guarantee of the economic, environmental and social sustainability of the company.

Galp's performance is thus guided by a set of environmental, social and governance policies that promote the adoption of best practices in each matter and the creation of sustainable and long-term value.

Galp has its own sustainability governance model and a Sustainability Committee,whose mission is to support the Board of Directors in integrating sustainability principles into the Galp Group management process.

Galp's non-financial information report is intended to provide a global, transparent and rigorous view of the processes through which Galp creates economic, environmental and social value. The disclosure of non-financial information is in line with the applicable rules and globally recognised guidelines, namely:

• Rules pertaining to the reporting of non-financial information introduced by Decree-Law No. 89/2017 of 28 July (this appendix);

• the Value Reporting Foundation (VRF) guidelines for integrated reporting;

• the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines, GRI Standards version 2021, in the "-In Reference" option, including the new Oil & Gas sector supplement guidelines (GRI 11) relating to the sustainability report;

• the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) for Oil and Gas (Exploration & Production, Midstream and Refining and Marketing Standards);

Consolidated non-financial information

Part I - Information on adopted policies

B. Business model

General description of the business model and organisational structure of the Company/Group, indicating the main business areas and markets in which it operates

• the recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) of the Financial Stability Board (FSB) concerning disclosure of climate-related financial risks;

• the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) principles on sustainability information;

• the World Economic Forum, Measuring Stakeholder Capitalism metrics and disclosures;

• the Sustainable Development Goals; and

• the inclusion, materiality, responsiveness and impact principles in the AA1000 AccountAbility Principles Standard (AA1000AP 2018) regarding sustainability information.

Galp's material aspects are all those that can significantly interfere with the ability to generate value for the Company and its stakeholders. Its identification is a continuous, robust and mature process at Galp, which guides the Company in understanding the main challenges and opportunities it faces, ensuring strategic alignment and communication with the most important aspects. Galp's non-financial information is publicly presented, and subject to third-party verification, in the company's annual integrated report, on the company's website and other relevant communication media, as is the case of the document 2021 Non-financial Information - GRI Standards.

Galp has an organic structure based, at the operational level, on four business units: Upstream, I&EM, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business.

Galp operates in the following markets: Portugal, Spain, Brazil, Mozambique, Angola, Namibia, Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Príncipe, Eswatini and East Timor.

For more information, see Part III of this report - Integrated Management Report - "Notes to the consolidated financial statements of 31 December 2021" and the Galp website https://www.galp.com/corp/en/about-us/what-we-do and https://www.galp.com/corp/en/about-us/global-presence

C. Main risk factors

1. Identification of the main risks associated with the matters subject to reporting and arising from the Company's activities, products, services or business relationships, including, if applicable and whenever possible, supply chains and subcontracting.

2. Indication of how these risks are identified and managed by the Company.

Information available for consultation in section 53 of Part II of this report - Corporate Governance Report (description of the main risks to which the Company is exposed in executing its activity).

Consolidated non-financial information

Part I - Information on adopted policies

3. Explanation of the internal functional division of competencies, including corporate bodies, committees, commissions or departments responsible for risk identification and management/monitoring.

4. Express indication of the new risks identified by the Company compared to what was reported in previous years, as well as the risks that ceased to be.

5. Indication and brief description of the main opportunities that are identified by the Company in the context of the matters subject to reporting.

E. Implemented policies

Description of the policies: i. environmental, ii. social and tax, iii. regarding workers and gender equality and non-discrimination, iv. regarding human rights and v. regarding combating corruption and bribery in the Company, including the policies of due diligence and the results of their application, including related key non-financial performance indicators, and comparison with the previous year.

Galp is committed to efficiently and transparently managing all matters related to risk management and impacts of its activities (whether environmental, social, tax or governance). In this regard, Galp has developed a set of Policies that govern its performance and that enable the sustainable management of the business and the establishment and fulfilment of challenging objectives and goals.

Health, Safety and Environmental Policy

Through the Health, Safety and Environment Policy, Galp undertakes to integrate synergistically aspects related to safety, health and the environment in its strategy and to ensure the proper management of the same, with the clear goal of acting responsibly, and thereby reducing negative possible impacts and maximizing the positive effects of its activities.

Specific Health, Safety and Environmental Requirements

This Regulation defines the requirements in the area of health, safety and environment (HSE) that must be met in decision-making, throughout the life cycle of the projects, in order to ensure the protection of people, the environment and the assets. The Regulation presupposes the HSE risk assessment and is aligned with Galp's Health, Safety and Environment Policy and its commitments.

Climate Change Policy

Galp considers it essential to promote and contribute to meeting the energy needs of the future, in strict cooperation with the goals proposed to combat climate change. In this regard, and aware that this is truly a challenge for the future, Galp updates its Climate Change Policy in line with its commitment to follow good market practices and trends in this regard.